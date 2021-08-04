NEPA Finds Contaminants in Rio Cobre | TVJ News – August 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
We need more action than what nepa a suggest….get fi shut down everything henceforth
A sell out fi real…Dem know what they were doing…The people who av money
always get weh wid blu murda…All dem will get is a slap on the wrist…
This needs to stop
why Jamaican dont kill these. foreign in this company
Why murder affi come to your mind? A so alone you solve problem?
They need to get the hell out of Jamaica
Unnu no see wa really a gwaan. Steal. Kill. And total destruction. How do you take full control of lands that you want?? Poison the ppls water sources. Where are the tainos now that use to inhabit Jamaica? I tell ppl that just like how we go to museums to view the tainos, that’s how ppl will soon go to view the present Jamaican inhabitants.
Preach I say this allll the time
But a bay armored catfish mi see in di River, those are invasive species, no good to be eaten, thank you windalco for taking care of them.
They can be eaten. I have seen them eaten in Guyana, they call it hassa. It is a type of shell fish just like the sea ones that we call buck-buck in Jamaica. They are not evasive, they clean the river from morass. Dont you think if the chemical affected them it also affects all the other lifeforms in the river? SMH.
Andrew help Jamaica, that’s a crime
That water look like totally destruction it have this mean dead looks
Know one should touch the fishes we don’t know what that is…. Remembered we are in a pandemic.
*Windalco owned by russian company*
*JPS owned japan company*
*Jamaica owned by europe*
NEPA, this is an ongoing thing over & over again! Come on Man!!
Wake up Jamaica and smell the coffee
The Government needs to step in and do something. Sooner or later Jamaica will have nothing left. These companies are destroying our beautiful Island
A di GOVAMENT a sell out the island
And there can be no cover up and sell out please this is serious the river is going straight to the sea my god people how wicked.
Jamaica is fast becoming Haiti there are no government out there and everyone know Andre holnes government is for the rich not the poor
Justice
They have one matter in court for the same reason and it hasn’t bin resolved and here the same thing happened again clearly the law is not being enforced on these companies.