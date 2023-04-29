Recent Post
My eyes still tear up, after all of this time has passed. I was so proud to be an American and still am.
@Morgan Pandolfo so you just live in america
@Morgan Pandolfo if I can only understand what the heck you trying to say.
@Ken Faught Naw he was to busy trying to shake hands with a ghost and sniff little girls hair!!
I miss the days when it felt people were more united in this way. 🕊☮💖
We have some weird tendencies to need a problem or enemy. If we don’t have a big beef with a foreign nation or terrorist group, we tend to focus that every back inside the country at each other.
I remember that day. People from both the Republican and Democrat parties cheering in triumph together at the symbolic end to the horror that was 9/11. Maybe we need another major national catastrophe to set our country back on track because as it stands now we are so broken and divided that it’s laughable that we still call ourselves the UNITED States of America.
Every time we have a chance to go back to events of the Obama administration, my admiration for his leadership deepens more and more. I have never felt so blessed to be an American than when Obama was our president and chief decision-maker. May we once again have a chance at such hope and unity.
He started the divide. I voted for the fool twice, but halfway thru his lat term he showed his true self.
@Peggy Ivey Same here. He started the “victimhood movement, “
If you are sending troops into a dangerous mission, you should have tension in the room.
And u could feel that tension thru those photos
No one can take this away from Obama.
@mdw2 Why did Reagan recruit Bin Laden in the first place?
@Tobias Birmingham Yeah right as if man didn’t run his campaign on it. Even I not being American knew that
@Jorge coke powder
It was Dubya who laid the groundwork
Obama i miss you 🥺
What missed how he started this split division in the world we have today?
@ms knucb1 we sure didn’t have peace and unity with obama
@Dan Gyes we did. Him being President didn’t fracture families and friendships like Trump and the post-Trump era.
@justin go away troll 🙂
If anyone believes that they would not be under complete stress, worried about the people going into this situation. You would have to be out of your mind!!
@doombuggy ,
Biden says he attended the Archmere Academy in Claymont, where he said he was a standout halfback and wide receiver on the high school football team he helped lead a perennially losing team to an undefeated season in his senior year
He says he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965 from the University of Delaware. Biden played halfback for the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens freshman football team, and defensive back for the varsity team.
Biden received 5 deferments from the draft for Asthma. In the 60’s, Asthma deferment requirements were; you needed proof of a three month pattern of Asthma leading up to your draft. Biden claims he had Asthma as a teenager to get the deferments. Yet he claims he was a “standout football athlete” as a teenager??
In “Promises to Keep,” a memoir Biden had published and became a best-seller after he was tapped as Obama’s running mate, Biden never mentions his asthma, recounting an active childhood, work as a lifeguard and football exploits in high school. Ever play football?
Your boy, Alchy Joe B is a typical Lefty, lying coward.
@B Heinric Do some research! He got the deferments because he was a student.
I did play football and had two teammates with asthma.
@B Heinric You probably think Mr. Rogers was a sniper and had tattoos all over his body from the neck down too.
Back when American was great
2018 was PEAK america for sure
Until he ran it in the ground!!
@Jorge what country did you live in??
@Dan G why
0:56 I have my criticisms of Obama, but that photo goes hard.
Wow it looks like some scenes straight out of a movie😲
Those were the days.
lol he started 5 different wars dude, he just needed osama out the way
When Obama took out Bin Laden, the Republicans reacted like both their mothers and grandmothers both died on the same day. They fully went through the five stages of grief.
Yeah, now look up Billy Waugh and ask yourself all about why. People like you can’t tell the difference between a PR campaign and putting off something for it. A pure Party game.
I miss President Obama and the country we had during his administration. I wonder if we will ever be that united again.
trump 2024
@Jorge worthwhile unruly blunt limp i
This was such an iconic moment for America. You just had Americans working together, working to eliminate a terrorist who caused so much damage to our country. I know there will be negative replies to my comment, and some of them may be valid, but this moment should be remembered as a moment of pride for everyone who loves our nation.
Imagine Iraqi dreaming about the same
Why would there be negative comments and by whom? Islamic terrorists and their supporters?
I miss those years..,
That didn’t look like a divided America, looks like to me that people were together unless i didn’t see what i just saw 😏
Woman 💚 Life 🤍 Freedom ❤️
I remember it just like it was yesterday
The people chanting USA USA USA in unison, those were the days.