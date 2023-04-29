Recent Post
62 comments
I now know more about Ukraine’s geography than i did a year ago.
@King B lmao. It takes Russia 10 months ro *mostly* take a city close to the 2014 contact line xD hahaha. Good luck mate. I do think it is hilarious how you guys celebrate the capture of a small town like that xD from 3 days in Kyiv to “omg glorious Russia has taken small Bakhmut” 🤣🤣
I think it’s about time that restrictions on Ukraine from attacking Russian cities be removed and let Russians taste the same medicine.
@FF2Guy Well some would say that if you sit and do nothing you’re just as guilty, however, they don’t know what it is like to live in fear.
@CSK Vision I mostly agree with you.
@Meg Clifton Not hardly.
Never forget, never forgive
@Fabiano You should educate yourself about what Ukrainians were doing to Polish civilians during WWII. Look up WOŁYŃ. What goes around comes around.
@BeeFighter That is a lame excuse for bad behavior.
@Occle Emme What a cynical view! That was over two thousand years ago. We should be better than that now. What kind of person are you anyway?
@First Order Trooper No it’s not .
Sad condolences goes out to the family 👪 members and friends
American citizens charity sent weapons are for sale in South Africa btw 😮
Google “Insulate Ukraine” and you can help the families who have been victims of Russian atrocities.
*whats sad is no matter how bad Joe Biden is as a president he will never be worse than Barack obama*
It’s time for Russia to receive the exact same medicine they are handing our times 100.
I couldn’t agree more.
@Apocalypse Bandit No. it doesn’t.
@King B Why do you praise criminal robbers and thieves?
We can’t do enough for the amazing people of Ukraine. All free people should demand an end to Putin’s unconscionable attack on civilians.
When US bombed Libya, Syria,
Afghanistan, Yugoslavia and others did you demand an end to it?
Who did he invade?
I wonder what Marjorie Traitor Greene doesn’t understand about the perpetrators of terror through human misery. All those children,… and those that loved them most.
@Meow Meow Yeah the main difference was though russia’s doing it on purpose. The u s tried to avoid it.
@Eduardo Reyes That is nothing compared to what russia did to chechnya, Syria, Afghanistan, and parts of Africa.
Heartbreaking, may the God come to rescue and liberate from suffering.
@Thorton Melon Because yielding to unprovoked aggression normally works so well with dictators.
I’m sure it will result in “peace for our time.”
After the breakup of the Soviet Union I could not understand why NATO continued. Now I understand how naive I was.
@crushnev nikita already did
@Travis Goes There Russia is the invader. They are at fault for all of this. It is Putin who says Ukraine doesn’t have a right to exist.
Condolences to all the families of Ukraine, who lost their loved ones
@john togo yes. Anything else you need answering?
Troops win battles logistics win wars. If you can’t supply your army in the field you can’t fight
Controlling the supply line should be the main focus. A hungry army will defeat themself. This strategy has proven time and time through history to be successful.
HUNGEY HINGRY HIPPOES IS A GAME FOR KIDSN, THSI IS A RELL WOR, DO YOU UNDERTANSE THE FIDDENCES!!
brah what if the old folks had to flee…,But kept a perpetual pot of grandmas famous stew cookin — hungry rzzns would devour it And (the secret ingredient)
yes, but the Ukrainians need long range missiles to reach the supply lines inside Russia and F16s to shoot down the planes that fire missiles to the civilian buildings
It makes no sense that people all over the world can’t see this and understand how wrong it is women and children it keeps going on…😢
Wagner is finish, not because they are running low on shells. Wagner is finish, because the Wagner mercenaries ran out of convicts to use as cannon fodder and lures.
The Guardian in the UK has some horrific stories last week of what the released convicts are doing if they survive their 6-month tour with Wagner, after which they can just go home.
So, there are all kinds of murderers, rapists, extremely violent men suddenly popping up again in the towns and villages they once terrorised, who were supposed to be in prison for many years or decades, and are suddenly back home again as free men.
There was one story about an early victim of one such released convict, who within days of suddenly popping up at home again murdered a mentally disabled man with the equivalent age and mental capacity of a young child – killed in a violent assault by one such ex Wagner fighter.
Putin’s reward for joining his murderous war is further terror for thousands of small communities scattered around Russia, as the worst of the worst suddenly appear, free to murder, assault and rape again.
@Ver Coda Interesting. Normally I would say I bet that wouldn’t make them fans of Putin, but you can’t ever underestimate the average Russian’s ability to endure suffering.
Wagner is going down!
Deepest condolences go out to our Ukrainean brethren.
@Pooj Plsyot Russia will get its dues, then you Russo bots will be crying
@Pooj Plsyot <------homosexual in Russia!
@Jman83 — Scraps of diary found on bonefields west of the Volga.
When I was a little younger, I got behind the wheel after a night of drinking. It was the next morning, but I was still very drunk, and decided to drive home. Long story short, I got a DUI, and honestly, just the thought that I COULD HAVE hurt someone else freaked me out so much I never ever did it again. (My cat somehow got in the car too, so the fact I put my cat in danger really messed with me)
I can’t even put my little cat in danger without freaking out, I can’t even imagine murdering children en mass like this…
HOW do they live with themselves? I’m so glad I was raised right , to have a conscious, and to care for others, rather then being a cold hearted Orc.
I don’t know how they live with themselves honestly.
EXACTLY QWHAT IS YOU TYIGN TO SAY. tHEY NEEDS TYO GET DRUNK BEFORE THEY GE YBLWON UP?
Jesus Christ I thought you were about to preach the gospel
😒 Apparently they were born without souls. Just assouls.
This is so heartbreaking. I pray that this horrible conflict ends soon. Slava Ukraini.
@Mikhail. Ukraine under zelensky instigated and escalated this conflict – it was being planned since 2008
@San Goko 🤡🤡🤡
@sead facicThe degree of civilian suffering in the 8 years of civil war in Donbas isn’t even comparable to what’s happening now.
Also, it wasn’t just Ukrainian artillery, separatists greatly relied on artillery themselves and crossfire is inevitable. Every artillery war kills civilians, 3.5k is an expected figure, not a genocide like some claim.
Glory to Russia!
The elderly couple breaks my heart.
My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people. So very, very sad.
It’s never going to get better until we give the Ukrainian people what they need, so these horrific, tragic events STOP 😢. My deepest condolences to the victims and their families.
More weapons won’t stop the war
I don’t care maybe you can send your children lol 😂 you can’t beat Russia.
@Ron Jones please explain what you mean. I really wanna know
@Eastern Front Ofcourse not.But look at the bride side-there will be more Americans on Forbes richest list :).More US billionares for keeping “american dream”alive.Those poor average americans will die just die with their burger and beer before understand that those billions aint for them.