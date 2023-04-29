62 comments

    1. ​@King B lmao. It takes Russia 10 months ro *mostly* take a city close to the 2014 contact line xD hahaha. Good luck mate. I do think it is hilarious how you guys celebrate the capture of a small town like that xD from 3 days in Kyiv to “omg glorious Russia has taken small Bakhmut” 🤣🤣

      Reply

  2. I think it’s about time that restrictions on Ukraine from attacking Russian cities be removed and let Russians taste the same medicine.

    Reply

    1. @FF2Guy  Well some would say that if you sit and do nothing you’re just as guilty, however, they don’t know what it is like to live in fear.

      Reply

    1. @Fabiano You should educate yourself about what Ukrainians were doing to Polish civilians during WWII. Look up WOŁYŃ. What goes around comes around.

      Reply

    3. @Occle Emme What a cynical view! That was over two thousand years ago. We should be better than that now. What kind of person are you anyway?

      Reply

    2. Google “Insulate Ukraine” and you can help the families who have been victims of Russian atrocities.

      Reply

  6. We can’t do enough for the amazing people of Ukraine. All free people should demand an end to Putin’s unconscionable attack on civilians.

    Reply

  7. I wonder what Marjorie Traitor Greene doesn’t understand about the perpetrators of terror through human misery. All those children,… and those that loved them most.

    Reply

    1. @Meow Meow Yeah the main difference was though russia’s doing it on purpose. The u s tried to avoid it.

      Reply

    2. @Eduardo Reyes That is nothing compared to what russia did to chechnya, Syria, Afghanistan, and parts of Africa.

      Reply

    1. ​@Thorton Melon Because yielding to unprovoked aggression normally works so well with dictators.
      I’m sure it will result in “peace for our time.”

      Reply

  9. After the breakup of the Soviet Union I could not understand why NATO continued. Now I understand how naive I was.

    Reply

    2. ​@Travis Goes There Russia is the invader. They are at fault for all of this. It is Putin who says Ukraine doesn’t have a right to exist.

      Reply

  12. Controlling the supply line should be the main focus. A hungry army will defeat themself. This strategy has proven time and time through history to be successful.

    Reply

    2. brah what if the old folks had to flee…,But kept a perpetual pot of grandmas famous stew cookin — hungry rzzns would devour it And (the secret ingredient)

      Reply

    3. yes, but the Ukrainians need long range missiles to reach the supply lines inside Russia and F16s to shoot down the planes that fire missiles to the civilian buildings

      Reply

  13. It makes no sense that people all over the world can’t see this and understand how wrong it is women and children it keeps going on…😢

    Reply

  14. Wagner is finish, not because they are running low on shells. Wagner is finish, because the Wagner mercenaries ran out of convicts to use as cannon fodder and lures.

    Reply

    1. The Guardian in the UK has some horrific stories last week of what the released convicts are doing if they survive their 6-month tour with Wagner, after which they can just go home.

      So, there are all kinds of murderers, rapists, extremely violent men suddenly popping up again in the towns and villages they once terrorised, who were supposed to be in prison for many years or decades, and are suddenly back home again as free men.

      There was one story about an early victim of one such released convict, who within days of suddenly popping up at home again murdered a mentally disabled man with the equivalent age and mental capacity of a young child – killed in a violent assault by one such ex Wagner fighter.

      Putin’s reward for joining his murderous war is further terror for thousands of small communities scattered around Russia, as the worst of the worst suddenly appear, free to murder, assault and rape again.

      Reply

    2. @Ver Coda  Interesting. Normally I would say I bet that wouldn’t make them fans of Putin, but you can’t ever underestimate the average Russian’s ability to endure suffering.

      Reply

  16. When I was a little younger, I got behind the wheel after a night of drinking. It was the next morning, but I was still very drunk, and decided to drive home. Long story short, I got a DUI, and honestly, just the thought that I COULD HAVE hurt someone else freaked me out so much I never ever did it again. (My cat somehow got in the car too, so the fact I put my cat in danger really messed with me)
    I can’t even put my little cat in danger without freaking out, I can’t even imagine murdering children en mass like this…
    HOW do they live with themselves? I’m so glad I was raised right , to have a conscious, and to care for others, rather then being a cold hearted Orc.
    I don’t know how they live with themselves honestly.

    Reply

    1. @Mikhail. Ukraine under zelensky instigated and escalated this conflict – it was being planned since 2008

      Reply

    3. ​@sead facicThe degree of civilian suffering in the 8 years of civil war in Donbas isn’t even comparable to what’s happening now.
      Also, it wasn’t just Ukrainian artillery, separatists greatly relied on artillery themselves and crossfire is inevitable. Every artillery war kills civilians, 3.5k is an expected figure, not a genocide like some claim.

      Reply

  20. It’s never going to get better until we give the Ukrainian people what they need, so these horrific, tragic events STOP 😢. My deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

    Reply

    4. @Eastern Front Ofcourse not.But look at the bride side-there will be more Americans on Forbes richest list :).More US billionares for keeping “american dream”alive.Those poor average americans will die just die with their burger and beer before understand that those billions aint for them.

      Reply

