Rep. John Lewis leaves this world at a time when millions are living out his advice to cause “Good Trouble” by protesting and resisting injustice. As he laid in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, his colleagues commemorated his lifelong struggle for civil rights in general and voting rights in particular. Here’s some reflections on the man known as the “Conscience of Congress”. Aired on 7/27/2020.
'Never, Ever Give Up Or Give In': Remembering John Lewis As His Words Echo In The Capitol | MSNBC
You will always be remebered!! Salute to you sir!
When u do not know what u are saying do not say anything! RACIST
What did John Lewis do to his constituints in his district..no improvement..poverty
@THE POLITICAL TALK
Are you Bimbo Baggins?
@Женя Марик
You’ll find bones of missing children if you dig up Lawrence O’Donnells backyard
Trump will not attend the service because he’s a traitor.
@Christian Xander James No hes whining and crying how unfair his life has been and how nasty Obama is .
@Wigg Picker just wondering are you one off thoes people who belive in tv evangelicals?
@Grim Reefer Imag if it said White Lives Matter !!!
Trump wasn’t invited.
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr Trump sends in his goons to attack peaceful protesters exercising their first amendment rights for a photo op. Wanna be dictator.
Never give in to TRUMP.
TRUMP playing games with everyone mind..let’s be as smart as John Lewis, let’s respect him , by ignoring Trump..
For now stop protesting, we need to stop a PANDEMIC. WE need to stop TRUMP…. please please let’s vote for Joe Biden…
TRUMP & he’s administration will find a way of stopping us from voting…. John Lewis was a great man. R.I.P.
“Do not get lost in a sea of despair.” – Salute to Rep. Lewis.
The democratic party is a front for the devils legion, the same serpent line that enslaved the black race
Best news I heard when do nothing for his constituints passed away…I went to the toilet in his honor..
Be hopeful, be optimistic.
@Wigg Picker you Russian trolls get paid by the comment I see, eh boris
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr of course you’re a Republican, the lousy grammar and spelling is a giveaway
My word, up there with the best speeches of mankind. No question.
Today, Americans of all races have stood up, making a daring desperate fight against racism, corruption and Nazism of the Trump regime.
Once Trump leaves, we have to drag Pompeo, Trump and war criminals like Murdoch to stand trial for crimes against Humanity
… and treason. Best place for them all is in prison so they can’t give any more top secret info to enemies.
To my fellow Americans, always speak out when you see something wrong. Be on the right side of humanity and history.
Hard to do that with left wing terror groups running around killing everyone that speaks out against them
Here goes a TRULY GREAT man; I salute you, John Lewis.
John Lewis didn’t help his constituents by keeping them in slums in his district..look at Elijah cummings too. Maxine waters has human S$&t in her streets in San franscico in her district..
💝❣💘👌
Happily, Trump is staying far away. His presence would only detract.
RIP SIR LEWIS 🙏🏿🙏🏿
You can rebuild a burned building, but you cannot rise up 150,000 dead in the US because of the virus. Never again a trump.
Well done Mr Lewis,a life indeed!!
Why does this man get a funeral during a pandemic but the rest of Americans can’t..
What a.man what a icon. Have a safe journey mr lewis god bless open your wing fly fly fly god be with on your journey peace angel
Another Black man that trump knows is a Better person than he is!
Soooooooooooooooooo true!!!
@Blake still in the game yr!
Rest in Paradise John Lewis you will not be forgotten 🙏🏽🙏🏽💙
Racism has been theorised by some reseachers to be a symptom of mental illness. I’d say it’s pretty obvious that these racists are being manipulated by foreign Intelligence services.
Mr. Congressman Lewis. Thank you. I wish you a sweet home coming.
I promise never to stop making the good kind of trouble. Thank you for fighting for humanity!
“We are many and they are few!”
When does the looting begin?
4:22 I heard something, it really was powerful! God Bless.
1:30 heart-stopping