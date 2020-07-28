Rep. John Lewis leaves this world at a time when millions are living out his advice to cause “Good Trouble” by protesting and resisting injustice. As he laid in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, his colleagues commemorated his lifelong struggle for civil rights in general and voting rights in particular. Here’s some reflections on the man known as the “Conscience of Congress”. Aired on 7/27/2020.

'Never, Ever Give Up Or Give In': Remembering John Lewis As His Words Echo In The Capitol | MSNBC