37 comments
im so old i remember when the GOP was the “party of personal responsibility”…ironic eh?
If you want every metric of civilizes society to continue to deteriorate keep electing Liberals to positions of power !
Even then, people knew how entwined they were with corporate money and greed. High cost of inflation. Who’s capitalizing on that? Look at the profits of corporations compared to a working class family. Yes, corporations only vy for obscene profits. Working families only TRY to put food, shelter and clothing on their backs. Hugely obscene difference in that
No trickle down, each year people see their benefits disappear.
An opinion from retired working class.
Received a notice, gas corporations want to increase by 5.12 percent. No increase in my pay. How about yours?
McCarthy is a joke
He’s flippant.
WHY would one ask a CORRUPT Traitor President to just leave!!? THROW him OUT! Grab him and toss in jail on the day of the CRIME!! Like someone who just stole food from the store to feed their families are EAsily and quickly tossed in prison!
With all the vitriol and Hate don’t you think they would have done that already if they had the evidence to do so
@A R You sound very frightened.
Such bad behavior. Thanks for the loud low helis today.
Humanity/The Human Race is suffering like never before.
This guy still has a job?
They all have common sense (privately) but publicly they have to do what big daddy tells them to do or he will turn his army of idiots against them
YUP YUP😂🤣😅
“Considered,” I think about a lot of things when having a bowel movement…
I think Liz had this up her sleeve as he voted her out of seniority. Karma is a bi@$h and if you pull the definition in the dictionary, A pic of Liz will be found grinning. Truth & proof always wins.
@Eric Lapointe Liz did not possess nor did she make public the audio. Just so you know.
@Mary Brown I’m pretty sure she is the source. Makes too much sense and no one would blame her
This is a waste of time.
So what ?
Nothing ever happens to these people.
Our guy is crazy and it will be easy to get rid of him. What do we do?
They did nothing.
“How much more?” Lmao🤣
Liz Cheney is the MVP.
So why did he back stabbed Liz Cheney?? Was Kevin McCarthy blackmailed? What does Trump have on McCarthy?
He’s 2 impeachments 2 late! Disgusting…
Kev totally took the bait on this one.
Ha ha 😂
Now we get to hear how McCarthy is a RINO 🤣🤣🤣 will they kick him out like they did with Chaney?
@Don Townsend you’re a troll. Express a different idea.
I guess it going to be really hard for kevin to be speaker now.
Really? This won’t make a damn bit of difference.
“How do you continue to believe them?”
Hate is more powerful than truth to cult45.
K McCarthy knew what it takes to be a leader but didn’t have it in him to lead… he gave it up to Trump and now he takes the hit for it. Total lack of character.
it is his recommendation trump should resign …there you have it point blank