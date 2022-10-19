Recent Post
- Reality Check: Could this year be the year of the third party?
- What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
- US spy chief: Russia using weapons at ‘unsustainable rate’
- Trump showed classified Kim Jong Un letter to journalist
- New book reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene’s intent to impeach Biden
45 comments
She thought “impeach” meant “mail peaches to”
She lives in Georgia
Bye bye Biden
Oh my how clever. You must be the smartest kid in 6th grade.
@The Maestro Studied hard for her last blood test. And passed !!
@Sandburg Martin like former president McDonald Trump with his person woman man camera tv exam 🤣
The intelligence level of a Democrat at display! Two words….made in America!
Marjorie is why we no longer use lead paint
@An Acc just because the FBI went after trump doesn’t mean they are crazy. just because people tried to impeach trump for legitimate reasons doesn’t mean you can impeach biden for no real reason at all other than your bias.
*AOC
@Good Stuff from David Paul excellent observation. You just gave that red heart a new meaning. BTW is that a red heart or butt cheeks.
Chips and Dips.
Laugh out loud that was a good one
😂 “weapons of mass delusions” 😂😂😂😂
A narcissist will *always* scream they’re being victimized when they’re being held responsible for their own actions.
@Wash Redskin My point was pretty obvious in my response. He couldn’t have described BLM or the democrats any better.
This is why she’ll never be honest, especially on a verge of a divorce to her husband.
Majorie is a nut-case.
Is it not possible for someone in Georgia to petition the courts to have Marjorie Taylor Greene declared incompetent and get her committed? She’s obviously completely lost touch with reality.
@Lilly Anderson you are sick seek help quick
@Lorna Boyce Projection.
The same could be said about the orange king
Lock Trump up
@Danny Hudson for life
Like the joke goes ” Would you pass this test lady? ” Marjorie has long since passed her best before date.
and much like ‘best before dates’ they were put in place by people seeking money. unless something is fuzzy or smells funny it’s just fine for consumption.
Since her husband is divorcing her . I’d love it if he wrote a book and told the world what it’s really like living in her warped world ..
@L. Diaz Where’s Don? Oh yeah! Preparing to be your president again.
@L. Diaz Never heard of this Mar A Lardo? Is that near Biden Falls?
@Biden Sniffs Children
That’s good, actually!👍😂
You see, I’m not a Biden “fan” either.😏
Clearly she’s has an increase of depensity out for Biden really hate him for what he does or do I don’t get why she’s so mad against this president.
Ugh. This woman NEEDS to Impeached herself for her misinformation. Sick
We need to heavily investigate MTG! That’s who we need to be investigating.
Go ahead.
10% for the big guy. lol
We need to establish and demand serious minimum qualifications for all political offices.
Well, there goes Biden, Harris, Omar, Tlaib, Waters, Abrams, Fetterman and dozens more democrats. Be careful what you wish for.
Trump wants to make her a senior leader of the Justice department. What insanity.
Does she have access to firearms? Someone who believes in Space Based Lasers starting fires should never go near firearms. This is a Red Flag talking point if ever there was one.
Marjorie represents the intellectual wing of the GoP 😂
The GQP Mensa Society chair.
Why is it that evil never dies? It remains in the heart and mind of its followers as years go by.
It’s easily exploited by ambitious but stupid people.
She is such a poor excuse for a human being.
So on what basis do they think they have a reason to Impeach Biden.
I wish people like MTG would travel the world to see what it would be like to live in a autocratic society. Maybe, just maybe it would open her mind. Wishful thinking.