New details emerge about Trump world’s pressure campaign against Cassidy Hutchinson

If she was loyal, she would’ve been taken care of. That’s bribery.
@B Bodziak You are very correct i grew up&livin in a war zone scLA its traumatizing .You can only feel defensive because after some time everything hurts .just writing this is painful but the truth.
@unaffiliated043 No. Bribery.
@Lars Gadell If was loyal to Trump she would be taken care of. If she was not loyal to him, she wouldn’t be taken care of. Very simple to understand. Common sense and using your brain IS allowed.
@Hollywood Not really. I had no problem understanding it.
@CuriousCat Was she personally responsible for vetting White House staff?
What a brave American!! I hope those of means and power make sure she is protected and is able to have the decent career and life she deserves! She is an inspiration to all Americans.
@GiantMeteor2024 Perhaps our weaponized government agencies should have spied on Trump or made up a Russia collusion hoax or investigated him for seven years or perhaps even raid his home? They might find something to put him in jail for.
@Phil Kosick What?
It’s like that Indiana Jones scene where he has to choose wisely the Holy Grail. The greedy villian grabs the opulent, gem encrusted golden Grail and gets blasted to kingdom come. Then it’s Indiana’s turn. He chooses the most humble, non-ornate Grail of all because Jesus was a humble, honest, sincere person. That seems like the kind of choice put in front of Cassidy. And she also chose wisely!
@Phil Kosick You are koSICK!
Yes but there, unfortunately, remains the element of threat.
Trump thinks he’s in Goodfellas
at least he thinks, while obiden thinks what he’s told
@Stop The MaddnessSo I see you and Biden have something in common.
Well .. MTG did say they had a meeting with “the 5 families”. So yeah .. straight-up mob move
No, Trump doesn’t think he’s Goodfellas…He is….a MOB boss
@tuan (Ivan) Do…Of course he did….😁
that how they were “sold out”
Organized crime type threats. Lock em all up!
@August West Yeah and Trump hasnt lied a day in his life and all he speaks is the truth. SIKE ! FOOL you bump your head lol
@TJ COMBO Trumps not perfect. Nobody is.
There is some horrible stuff our government is doing. Biden is just a puppet
Not one word on the corporate media.
You have no idea.
Can’t be soon enough!!
@David Cat His FATHER😅
@Belly Dancer Em, nope…that’s ALL they got…talking gibberish😁
Is this a comparable analogy? Good cop stands by and witnesses a bad cop’s behavior. That makes the good cop just as culpable. Hutchison, is unbelievably brave. America may have a chance after all.
@Pam Jones : They are hoping that just because they say she was lying that we will believe them. Only Trumpers are stupid enough to believe it just because some right wing nut is saying it. Those spreading this b.s. don’t have the balls to go under oath to certify their claim. The only thing the republicans can say under oath is “I plea the fifth “.
@It’s me facts don’t care about your feelings..
@user-xz6fe3kx9s none of those events ever happen… lmao 🤣 what’s to be brave about lmao…
@It’s me bullys wahhh lmao cry harder
@johnJacobjinglehimerSchmidt get mental help
I knew that’s who everyone was talking about had a hunch about it
Never allow the person who is throwing his friends and associates under the bus and into prison to sponsor you an attorney who you know their 1st interest will be for the person paying them.
Cassidy Hutchinson is a very smart woman who made the right choice at the right time, thank goodness!
Any PROOF to any of this? We know that CNN lied about “russican collusion” for 2 years so what crdibility do they have on this story?
When is he going to run out of buses?
I’m not even a reporter and I knew they were talking about her.
I think we all did. It’s so telling that those with the balls to stand up to him were young women. Not one of the men said a word.
@Caroline Maybe define what a woman is…
@johnJacobjinglehimerSchmidt – If a person calls themself a woman that’s enough for me, I am not going to force them to strip search for sexual verification over a pronoun.
I didn’t know a lawyer can advise his client to commit crimes, that opens up a whole new law practice.
Telling the witness to say “I don’t recall” and then, informing the witness that the court cannot know for sure what they do or do not recall is COACHING the witness. It is the same as tampering. The criminality is mind boggling.
It is, but you can bet even CNN won’t make that point. It’s never called out that most lawyers are fundamentally corrupt.
Sounds like MTG was coached the same way
More than coaching it is also suborning perjury and obstruction of justice
Ms. Cassidy Hutchinson will go down in history as the young woman who stood up with her truth to the ‘powers that be.’
Ummmm. Unreliable liar? Sounds brave.
Surely you can’t be serious?
*I just want to sincerely wish Mr. Rupert Murdoch and Fox News a Happy Hanukkah!
Great job dividing and distracting America and enabling the wealthy elite to continue to steal 90% of the nation’s wealth!!
Praise Yahweh you can’t fix stupid!!!
lol
her claims ( i was told and i over heard)
LOL
Well there ya go. The ” ethics lawyer “
The irony
In the Trump WH the “ethics lawyer” title is laughably ironic.
We need to have more women stand up to these loser liars. Truth will prevail but lies will carry on forever. This woman did the right thing. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💯
@elroy the great Like your mom?
Just think if the first woman trump assaulted had kneed him in the balls and stomped him he might have learned a valuable lesson. Maybe there wouldn’t be a don Jr.
@Evelyn Warner And you know what’s funny about 60% of the people who defend Him are women
@88badstang Look at you bringing up s*** that has nothing to do with the topic. You’re a good little deflector you get a free card for that
She put country over party what a brave woman I’m hoping she being protected.
She has no credibility. No one cares on the right about her hearsay. She actually helped Trump by coming up with such an unbelievable story.
@Wolf And you think the right has credibility ? Lmao 😜
The problem is the facts speak for themselves, they always have. But they won’t get through the beliefs of his supporters, they’ll continue to trade conspiracy theories and ignore evidence of the very things they are convinced the other side is doing.
You’re not wrong. But let them. Jail the guilty and let the adults get on with every day life when it’s all said and done.
Plenty of evidence admissible in a court of law in this alleged crime. MAGA rejects. No evidence of fraud of stolen election. MAGA tries to overturn democracy. God helps us.
Facts? Sure read what she said about the committee prior to testifying lmao
Everyone involved in malfeasance should be jailed and charged. Bribery is serious. Lock them all up once and for all.
yes let someone spout hear’say , make wild claims about trump grabbing wheel, and when the agents involved rubbish the claims, dont bring them in, in a real hearing, her motive of being denied money from the GOP = motive, and her claims will be challenged, and those she mentioned would be questioned. And u’d have 1 women claims up against special agents etc, her claims have no proof, just her word.
Isn’t that a detailed description of witnesses tampering? For Trump and the lawyer?
Trump IS the swamp. But so is Biden…
She’d be “taken care of”🤔??? Yeah right…🧐
Stay strong Cassidy Hutchinson👍
cassidy hutchinson was brought as a witness, her accusations were mostly hear-say, which agents she claimed she heard claims from rubbished them, yet a ex business partner of hunter goes on record with claims on Joe taking kick-backs and lefties pretend didnt happen.
if cassidy was questined in court her claims would be questioned by trumps lawyers, the agents she claimed trump grab wheel would say it didnt happen, her motive of being refused a loan from the GOP would be brought up, her claims cannot be verified. and she would be a witness with no proof past 2nd hand hear’say and other claims by her have no hard proof
Oh my😘, is that a finger in your pastry😋,or are you just happy to see me…?😂
Aw “nigget-tv-videos”, coming on so hard only to disappear before i had time to reply. I might have liked you if you stayed a little longer…😘
She did the right thing I am proud of her
I’m also so proud 👏 her
not proud off hunters ex business partner claiming Joe was Mr Big?
I did not think I could have more respect for this person but I absolutely do. As a former lower-level federal litigator, I must say that the pressure she withstood had to be great. You go Cassidy — we need you.
@Nigget-tv-videos I totally agree with you. I’m EXACTLY on your side. Very well said. Oh yeah, I’m in the US living under these bastards.
O think she’s a POS and the only place she’ll ever get a job is CNN or MSNBC 🤣 She’ll never be hired for a real job.
Do you sense any hearsay in this so called testimony?? Your ability to dissect legality is suspect. America needs fabricated (hearsay) accepted as truth – NOT
@Nigget-tv-videos she testified under oath, provided text messages, emails, notes and other files, and has backup from corroborating witnesses like secret service agents, mark meadows, other aides, etc….,
And she faces years of prison if found to be lying for multiple acts of perjury and making false statements. Educate yourself before you comment from across the pond mate.
@Nigget-tv-videos 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Do you also think as “someone from the UK” that the fat orange clown’s claims that he won 2020 in a LANDSLIDE is hearsay??? Did that “SHOCK” you as much as Hutchinson being pressured by the MAGA deep state to lie and self-censor???