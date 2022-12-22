Recent Post
96 comments
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” – Franklin D Roosevelt
@dan dansen why do you assume i like Nazi Putin the child killer ? If your not afraid of an accidental escalation into nuclear conflict, then i guess you are fearless. But we can’t all be ignorant brave like you.
@TrickOrRetreat The whole nuke bit – straight out of Pootins mouth.
I was afraid you would say that…. 😱
😂
@TrickOrRetreat muh nooks 🤡
@wanderer sut røv
Putin is like a gambler that can’t stop losing! Slava Ukraine
putin is a real dictator and must fall now before its too late for humanity we need to support ukraine hero zelensky against this monster putin we must stop him and russia must pay for these crimes against humanity we must boycott russian products and dictator loukasenko also bless ukraine and hero zelensky Europe and America must send weapons and money to Ukraine.
@Nicholas Nicklebee trump did very well on foreign policy. He kicked china in the teeth and killed solimani. I did not vote for him but he is no loser pooptin. He was bad on other things though.
@Johnny Bartee not militarily though.
All dictators have same traits..megalomaniacs , narcissistic and sociopaths, possible schizophrenia..
Their egos cannot accept retreat , defeat , so they go ahead , no matter how high the piles of bodies keeping them in power ..till their own end . Putler really seems to belive that Russia is under threat , there were trenches built in Belgorod region ..
PUTIN IS NUTS. He has damaged BOTH Ukraine and Russia. For YOUR OWN SAKE: Russians get rid of the evil deranged dwarf Putin!!!!
I feel sorry for ordinary Russian troops and especially the unwilling conscripts – not for the evil butchers who’ve tortured even children etc, obviously. Ukraine’s troops are weary and tired – but they’re also battle-hardened and experienced by this stage, so a hell of a lot more of Russia’s cannon fodder fresh troops will die, because of Putin’s evil. I don’t want Ukrainian – or Russian – families to keep suffering because of that monster.
@Jeff Dean You’re terribly misinformed. I’m not trying to insult you but you should really research this stuff.
While you’re at it take a look into “RIM” which is a Russian neo Nazi group much larger than Azov.
@Human Beings R Thinking Beings No – you’re spam posting That in Everywhere, as a clumsy attempt to undermine Western responses to the war.
Here is the recommended clip that explain that alll:
https://youtu.be/UbUWoz3qeQQ
putin is a real dictator and must fall now before its too late for humanity we need to support ukraine hero zelensky against this monster putin we must stop him and russia must pay for these crimes against humanity we must boycott russian products and dictator loukasenko also bless ukraine and hero zelensky Europe and America must send weapons and money to Ukraine.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 What an immature, childish comment – with all-caps aggro as well – on war. How do Russian conscripts ‘surrender’ under a hail of artillery fire and drone strikes, and under weapons fire? How do the Ukrainians know that they’re genuinely surrendering, and that it isn’t a trap?
Excellent analysis by Mr. Hertling. No wasted words. Right to the point.
Are you guys are so fucking weird. On one hand “Putin is a loser, Russia is losing the war, Ukraine is winning blah blah blah” and on the other hand “it’s a genocidal invasion, and human rights violation, we must stop Putin and Russia from taking over the rest of Europe and NATO, blah blah blah”
And those two statements are completely contradictory bc you’re too stupid to see through the bullshit they are selling you which is that on one hand you have to support US and NATO involvement in this proxy war so Russia Hass to be this major threat to the entire world to justify getting involved in a war “that Ukraine is winning” but they also have to give you the impression that Ukraine has a chance and in fact Russia is just on the brink of collapse if we slightly tip the scale in Ukraine’s favor because otherwise you would ask why Ukrainians are being slaughtered in a proxy war that is absolutely unwinnable and they do not have a chance in hell but we are funding the war instead of negotiating peace and you are too stupid to see through it. I think the war is a horrible thing and we should do everything we can diplomatically to negotiate peace for the sake of Ukrainians but to pretend that they are winning this war or that they have a chance in hell is absolutely foolish! Insane how easily you are fooled by the war propaganda 🙄🤦🏾♀️🤡
It’s important to know Donetsk Republic proclaimed Independence in April 2014 the same way we proclaimed Independence in 1991. Ukraine stands with Donetsk Republic.
putin is a real dictator and must fall now before its too late for humanity we need to support ukraine hero zelensky against this monster putin we must stop him and russia must pay for these crimes against humanity we must boycott russian products and dictator loukasenko also bless ukraine and hero zelensky Europe and America must send weapons and money to Ukraine.
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o Nope. The ‘Donetsk Republic’ was occupied by militants backed by a foreign power when it ‘proclaimed it’s independence’, and more importantly didn’t even include all of the territory the ‘Donetsk Republic’ claimed as theirs. Ukraine succeeded from the USSR while at peace and with the overwhelming support of the population. Nice try at selling Russian talking points, though.
Totally agree!
General Hertling is an amazing speaker. Very knowledgable, but presents his knowledge is an easily understood and interesting way. His insight into the conflict, and the operational ability of both sides, is always fascinating to listen to.
It’s important to know Donetsk Republic proclaimed Independence in April 2014 the same way we proclaimed Independence in 1991. Ukraine stands with Donetsk Republic.
Here is the recommended clip that explain that alll:
https://youtu.be/UbUWoz3qeQQ
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o Same as Chechnya, right? You clowns are so dumb 🤡🤡🤡
@Oyoter stupid russian bot ….
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o dump idiot…
Like Hitler in the Bunker…living in an alternative reality.
@Tank Hill It’s hard to argue that the Gulf War, Afghanistan, or Iraq were “major wars” for the USA with less than 10,000 total killed on the side of USA. Apparently Russia is losing that many every month. Plus, the USA overthrew the governments of Iraq and Afghanistan in a couple weeks. What happened after that was essentially a low level insurgency.
putins bunkers are full of gold and caviar
He’s getting as mad as Hitler, he thought that new weapons and phantom armies would still win the war even though his days were numbered
Looks like he has the shakes as well, onset of Parkinsons…
@Esdraelon how did the Russian campaign work out for Russia last year before Ukraine got NATO support? Time look for a new day job FSB troll.
Putin has his peanuts in a twist and jealous of Congress’s standing ovation to Zelenskyy ..
You should take that ‘fighting spirit’ to the front lines and see how it works out for you, Z.
Puddles thought it was open all doors to the new ‘breed’ of auto twats….. Wrong and as Slimey Yeeuckk as that owangge munkee thang… 💦
The Russian people can either remove Putin or pay the price on the battlefield. It’s completely foolish to let this go on. Get rid of him!
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o you are a boring parrot
I would hope the world is getting tired of these silly idle threats, why would anyone with any sense let their opposing side know what their plans are….Remeber we were all told lies earlier, by Russia….”we have no plans to invade Ukraine”
Spot on where is he going to get that number most of them are desserting or being sent to the meat grinder.pootin has lost control of the whole situation and the generals are making it worst by not being honest with him.this is his downfall
Amazing courage from this Country, we could all learn lessons here…. Love, Support and Best Wishes to the good people, warriors and the great leader of the Ukraine from us here in the UK …Please stay strong ….Karma is on its way to the enemies and their supporters wait and we will see.xx
Viva russia 😮❤❤❤❤
@Jeff Dean
Ok traitor kid!
@Tank Hill Pootin approves of your message
@Jeff Dean Pootin approves of your message
Keep dreaming about the courage of a puppet
that last remark of the general is a bit concerning: I hope that his nuclear capability is a lot better than his conventional one…..I hope we will never find out……
Agree. What a silly thing for him to say.
Egos destroy all. Especially if u don’t let it go.
A man that has nothing to lose is very dangerous and this one has Nukes !!
I would love to hear higher ranking Russian officers having an off mic real talk about the war.
Their main focus is getting their hands on 2023 Landcruiser 300 Series and living a middle class life.
We will see war crimes trials over this, and you will get your wish.
The fool has been issuing threats for 300 days. As the saying goes: insanity is doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different outcome.
Putin tells the world the opposite of what the situation is, or his plans.
22 years. All of us in the region are sick and tired of Putler’s threats , crimes and lies
This is also the fault of the Russian people. Step up and remove the head because he’s just leading to their end if they don’t. What are you waiting for?
I don’t think they have a million or they wouldn’t have had callups, they are counting anyone with a government gun a solder, the 100K dead mean at least 400K are out of the fight. Most of the 400K had some military experience and may have actually been in fighting and had equipment and they are gone in less than a year. How effective will 500K with no training or equipment be, how long will they last?
Frankly another six months of this and all of Rodina POCCIA’s land-based forces will be obliterated, and their artillery, air defense, and rocket launchers decimated. Then all they have left are mobiks, terror bombing, which will become more ineffective as the days pass, and handouts from the rest of the axis of evil.
Russia went into the war with 200.000 and lost 400.000. Lets see. I trying to figure this one out.
@ulf söderberg don’t forget the 300 mobilised
@ulf söderbergyou’ve never heard of troop rotation?
@Marco Palazzo Well then they just have 100.000 Undoubtedly Ukraine will win.
The blood spilled by the people of Ukraine fighting for their right to live as a sovereign country. In a way they’re fighting on behalf of every country in Europe.
In a way they’re fighting for the Russian people themselves. Even for those whose run away instead of standing up to Putin. Yes the Ukrainian people are fighting on their behalf. I hope that the Oligarchs foreign investments are taken off them to help rebuild Ukraine.
Respect Ukraine and best wishes for the New Year
@gunner 30-30 what has that got to do with the price of tea in China
When are you going to Ukraine to defend democracy alongside your favorite freedom loving Ukrainian democrats?
@Frederick J. Hawkins be good if I see you on the opposite, for the Russians. How about that
@UnclePutinAnnex TheShitoutofmedaddy HAHAHA
Thanks, Erin, good interview. Glad to see that at least one retired US general knows his stuff and has the intelligence to articulate it well, unlike some other ex-generals who have been appearing a lot on news channels lately.
putin is a real dictator and must fall now before its too late for humanity we need to support ukraine hero zelensky against this monster putin we must stop him and russia must pay for these crimes against humanity we must boycott russian products and dictator loukasenko also bless ukraine and hero zelensky Europe and America must send weapons and money to Ukraine.
@Tomas Pita Because you are a Russian bot or pushing Kremlin propaganda, which nobody in the free world believes.
@Coilin MacLochlainn Not at all, kind sir. I am an American patriot and realize the Slava heroes’ fight is our fight. I subscribe to the enlightenment, the age of reason, and the American Experiment – we ARE all capable of self governance – our rights are all under attack as they have always been.
To know my heart search “winter on fire full feature” in the bar above and skip to 38:58.
We can disagree on tactics or realities on the ground inside the fog of war and still have the same allegiance, desires, and will.
Have a very merry jolly old time
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________oWILL WIPE OUT TRASHY RUSSIANS
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o sorrrry
I think Putin is trying to put on his best poker face … problem for him is he’s not very good at it ..
That and the cancer is making his skin to thin
putin is a real dictator and must fall now before its too late for humanity we need to support ukraine hero zelensky against this monster putin we must stop him and russia must pay for these crimes against humanity we must boycott russian products and dictator loukasenko also bless ukraine and hero zelensky Europe and America must send weapons and money to Ukraine.
🧾👁️🌐
I’ve been saying this since before Obama was even elected.
🇺🇲⚔️🇷🇺 OPEN WAR ☑️ 👍
General said it all! No trust, no motivation… no goal!
When there is clearly, a well known and documented shortage of adequate, or even functioning, weapons and equipment for the Russian troops recently mobilized – and I mean even the Russian media has put out videos of how little suitable clothing and basic weapons are available, and the Ukrainians have been capturing T62’s which are fit for nothing but museum pieces, how exactly does Putin expect any new conscripts to add _anything_ to the war effort against UIkraine?
@Russian Dude even according to rostat, which will paint the best possible picture, industrial output and numbers are down in what they still publish. In fact, they simply stopped publishing alot of data. so even using data from the russian government is contrary to that narrative. come on.
Stampede?
@dan dansen Message was Putler approved!
The Russians did not even have proper supplies for the initial invasion. With industrial Russia ramping up war production maybe they can dilute Ruskie blood with enough alcohol to keep their blood from freezing. Lotsa luck Russian Dude. I try and find a Russian made piece of anything on the world market and what Vodka? A stuffed teddy bear with a flag, oh no those are made in China! Pulling dusty and rusted WW2 equipment is not ramping up production. I am sure Lada will be producing some world beater stuff on their lines….
@mike crooks A lot of “Russian” military equipment, including _most_ of their tanks and many of their ships and missiles, were manufactured in Ukraine, which is the primary reason for the SMO in the first place, to reclaim “Russian” arms manufacturing capacity.
Never Under Estimate the Enemy!
Over estimate them, and surrender to their threats of nuclear war like Benjamin Media and Code Pink!
“.. russia will beat the enemy”
___ AIbert Einstein.
@the thinking Man who starts all his propaganda with “as they say….Bla..bla… and also makes up quotes. You know nothing Russian 1 year old troll.
Where we are now is because of Russias underestimations. We have been overestimating them and continue to do so. The general’s words are a dose of realism in this situation not an underestimation.