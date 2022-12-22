80 comments

    1. @Yousavedbro Heaven Bound I am Jesus Christ in my journey I was forced to be just as your beat down oppressed tormented movie character was portrayed to be. I have to be threatened daily by your Pontious Pilot without any relief in sight. The gifts of tainted Crosses have only triggered the Exorcist demon who didn’t like hypocritical priests with Newport breath asking them to leave their home and vessel Reagan all day. They left instead. This Exorcist they brought back by force will not be taken out so easily this time. The world better hope I’m not a black Madonna or an Exorcist again. No one is getting saved from anything like my family wasn’t like I’m not finding justice nor relief from ever. Jesus doesn’t have the power to save and Jesus Black Madonna has the choice this time about all of it. It’s not the choir preaching again. It’s the truth about Jesus words and true gifts of love and salvation. Jesus has the final word on all matters pertaining to his her life at the end of this snuff film I can assure you. Though the world turn against me I shall prevail. Depart from me I know you not is what Jesus left for us to remember. He was forced by hatred and injustice to be who he was. Don’t preach to a choir they can’t hear very well. Jesus saved me and my personal enemies yesterday I know. Jesus still lives in me and I love Jesus. I love myself because I’ve been forced to be him or her. Thanks for the words of encouragement in a dark evil snake pit of a world social media I know for me. Be careful and watch your family and children like I was forced to do before they were removed without my consent since 2017 and everyday forth. Jesus is offended also I don’t know if he’s still in the saving mood. I’ll give myself the proper condolences now for my lost loved ones. I wouldn’t be here since yesterday if it wasn’t for God & Jesus I know. My family is in a better place now. It’s all good for me & Jesus🙏🏼👼🏿🙏🏾👼🏿🙏🏼👼🏼

      Reply

    2. @Benito Salazar he got caught in yet another falsehood. He destroyed whatever memory or honor his family died for just like my deceased family. It’s called karma that return of toxic fatal energy is very real.

      Reply

    1. He is right.

      Nobody bothered to check until AFTER the election.

      Would not be surprised if this story fades from the news cycle during the busy holiday week, and this fraud gets silently sworn in.

      Watch.

      Reply

  3. We need background checks fbi clearance like us regular people. So whoever voted for him were mislead! He should be removed and not be allowed to serve.

    Reply

    1. @Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf teenagers can be lifeguards..his father owned a car dealership and to ship cars you have to drive them on a truck. Sorry you haven’t accomplished much In life…but those aren’t huge accomplishments

      Reply

    3. @Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf you act like those jobs are a big deal. You haven’t done a gotdamn thing if those are hard to reach jobs

      Reply

    4. @hwehe they are entitled to those FAKE tRUMPy trading cards! With the FAKE tRUMPy body! Only 99 REAL dollars! Great stocking stuffers! They leave room for as many as you can get in there! Tell them to just pop down to mar o large o and tell tRUMP I said it was OK to take as many as they can carry!

      Reply

    5. @Simulation L  I’m blind! When I listen to the truth by truthful people I can see plenty of lies. He sounds like a Republican …a lying Republican

      Reply

    5. Well he recently bought a million dollar apartment in Rio after being evicted from his residence a couple years ago. I bet it was Russian dollars along with the $750,000 of cash to run his winning campaign. He’ll be locked up sooner rather than later, I suspect.

      Reply

    1. @Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf are you drunk this early? President Biden talks about his father all the time. He never said he was Puerto Rican? Where are you getting All this nonsense from? George Santos? I was a lifeguard when I was 17. You just have to take a few courses. You’re weird. 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply

    3. @Jack Olantern What proof is there that there is a shadow government? Your words are just fantasy without proof.

      Reply

  9. Vet him again and if allegations are true immediately remove him from office. Then bring any legal/criminal charges that apply. It is imperative to let All Americans know No One is Above the Law. NO ONE!!

    Reply

    1. Yes, he’s a bald-faced lier. Yes, he should face an ethics investigation and censure in the House. But has he really broken any laws? Nothing that he’s said was ever under oath, therefore there’s no actual crime he can be charged with. As much as he’s a miserable piece of sh*t, we’re kinda stuck with him. The most we can be certain of is that he’ll never be able to con the voters again, kinda like Madison Cawthorn.

      Reply

    2. @H.E. Pennypacker wealthy industrialist Some persons voted for him based on his stated qualifications. In effect, he defrauded them of their vote by deception.
      However, there is no mechanism to remove him so you can still have him.

      Reply

    3. There is no mechanism for removing him from office save for the House refusing to seat him….which won’t happen.

      Reply

    5. @H.E. Pennypacker wealthy industrialist Well, both sides employ that hypocrisy – do you apply your criticism of hypocrisy to the right?

      Reply

  10. “People that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, liars and traitors are not victims… but accomplices”. ⚔
    ~George Orwell

    Reply

    1. Walker may have told his truth as he legitimately understood it. Problems arose when so much of his story was deemed untranslatable.

      Reply

    3. @Daniel Drader not trolling when there’s homeless bums and criminals running wild in my city. That’s called “justice reform” according to Democrats.

      Reply

    4. @Daniel Drader or does that not matter anymore because Trump isn’t in office. What should be my focus kidddo?

      Reply

    5. @Freddy Gaulman I love that you made two replies to my post. Further confirming that you’re trolling. And you can thank both sides for those homeless that you’re so concerned about.
      But let’s get back to your initial comment: You contend that you don’t know who Herschell Walker is? And you don’t know this because you’re in California?
      I’m from New York but currently in Toronto and have been for a year… somehow I got word of Walker across a national border but you didn’t? I guess that California border is more secure and airtight than anyone could have imagined.

      Reply

  13. A great up and comer for the ” I take the fifth, I don’t recall how that Russian money got into my campaign”, Party.

    Reply

    1. He was evicted a couple years ago with virtually no assets. Yet he now owns a million dollar apartment in Rio and came up with $750,000 in cash for his recent campaign. Thank God the NY Attorney General is looking into it to do the Republican’s dirty work.

      Reply

  14. He is clearly trying to create some spectacular story which will get empathy and increase his stature. Shameful, his constituents and colleagues should continue to call him out.

    Reply

    4. How can I capture the Jewish, Catholic and Latino vote? I know, I’ll just say that I’m “all of the above!”

      Reply

  16. In a few years you’ll look up the word Republican in the dictionary and come across these descriptions:
    1. Election denier
    2. Insurrectionist
    3. Loser
    4. A person that thinks it’s above the law.
    5. A person that is clueless about politics.
    6. A person that lies to progress in life.

    Reply

    2. @Kat Kiskukacka how about him lying about giving his grandpa a purple heart as VP for the Battle of the Bulge? Only problem is his grandpa died in 02 and he wasn’t VP until 08.
      Or how about him lying about being the top of his class in law school after receiving multiple degrees? Only problem is he was at the bottom of his class with only one degree.
      Or how about him saying he never offered a quid pro quo to the Ukraine to stop investigating Hunter. Except he’s on video bragging about his quid pro quo with the Ukraine. Shall I keep going?

      Reply

    3. @Punisher Hulk really bone spur Donny, every word Trump say is a lie. If trump had any true evidence against the Biden family, they would be in jail. Compared trump is the most revengeful man child in the history of politics. And it was trump who blackmailed Ukraine to pin dirt on the Biden’s which they could not because there was nothing. So stop of your what about and clean house in your own backyard.

      Reply

    4. @Kat Kiskukacka your only defense for Biden lying is to blame Trump? I couldn’t care less about Trump. You think he should be held accountable for his lies, so do I. But so should Biden. Trump had nothing to do with Biden lying about his grandfather, or his education. Stop blaming Trump for everything and hold everyone accountable. Until we do that, we’ll just have liar after liar be in power.

      Reply

  19. This just shows Republican politicians know Republican voters well. The greater the lie the stronger the support, the bigger the grift.

    Reply

    2. And he not only targeted the massive Jewish voting block as a liar but also targeted the Hispanic community along with the LGBTQ community. He was divorced from his woman wife just a few years ago. The whole gay thing was grift, too.
      GOP = Grifting Old People

      Reply

    3. Remember when democrats use to be anti war? Remember when democrats use to understand a man with fake boobs is a man?

      Reply

    4. The “duh” question of the year: “People are perplexed. They are asking, “How somebody possibly tell this scale of lies and get elected?” What Republicans have learned from Trump is that that the bigger and dumber the lie, the better. Voters are far more gullible than anybody before him realized.

      Reply

  20. There really should be a limit to how much one can lie about themselves before they are booted out of their position. If this guy can’t prove the things he has claimed he needs to be booted out.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.