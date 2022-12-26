Recent Post
86 comments
A Press Secretary watches Fox News for actual news. How moronic?
@Robert Dillon UNDER OATH: Sean Hannity Said He Did Not Believe ‘for One Second’ the 2020 Election Was Fraudulent
That was perfect. I have a vision of you stepping on a bug 🐛. All gone !
Trump will rake votes in 2024 as flash in the pan !
imaging how she will fit in with the blonde, white catholic clones roger and rupert hired
president biden inherited the united states trumpvirus of 2020 but donald trump is a genius for creating the trump operation warp speed trumpvirus vaccine of usa
*Kayleigh is a always talking but she’s never Mcannany sense.*
@C.K. Lee It’s been said hundreds of times by hundreds of people. Myself included. We’ll never know who deserves the credit.
Disclaimer and Trigger warning: This video contains copious amounts of truth and common sense. These values have been found to break what ever Trump supporters use to think with.
@Kiss My Axe says the person still supporting Trump. Sorry, little buddy, you’ve already lost.
@Kiss My Axe There are reams and reams of facts; you don’t want to see them. I’m not sugar-coating anything. There are charges from the riot, but not yet for Trump. There may not be.
Trump is a bad actor. You can’t get away from that point. If you think he’s truthful; and the majority of people who worked for him are all lying, you need help. Other riots don’t exonerate him or others.
@MichaelC Copeland Sr I don’t see how that makes sense lol. Read the entire thread, including your own drivel. All of you numbnutz are still waiting for “insurrection” charges two years later, I’m not. 🤡
Yep, that’s because they are sitting on them.
@Lasse madsen umm no ? Looks like another line you made up as a result of running out of options. Nobody is saying “lock up Hillary”. If I’m wrong, just point it out. Simple right? Even for someone like you.
Ms. McEnany while watching the siege on the capital probably not only continued eating her turkey sandwich but wished she had gotten a order of fries and the large coke to really enjoy her lords great results for all the misinformation and straight out lies they nurtured. Trusting anything she says left the station long ago.
@Jock Young Carlos was joking!
@Wayne Baehler Carlos was joking! Did you notice the 😂at the end?
@Barbara Woodward defending a bowl of fruitloops okay 👌.
All that I’m hearing is talk. Let’s see who has the better hand when the smoke clears. Trump is NOT a politician, Hes a businessman. They are scared of this man. He can’t be bought or sold
@Carlos Muñoz The insurrection was the not-peaceful part. We’re not at all concerned about the peaceful part.
“…he was there for one Scaramouci.” Wonderful! Chef’s Kiss!
Yet Mccanany is constantly on fox news still supporting trump and playing down the insurrection. I absolutely think that she was eating her sandwich while watching what was going on.
@Saber traitor
She was eating an edamame and tofu sandwich
Of course she did. She is just a rat fleeing the sinking ship now she sees how fast it’s going down
@Anninukichild can tell you care too, champ. You wouldn’t be here trying to down play the facts if you didn’t care. You’d be in your mom’s basement fwapping to pictures of livestock
She was enjoying that sandwich right before she started throwing it up.
“The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.”
— Principle IV of the Nuremberg principles.
A lot of them sat by fiddling as Rome burnt :/
Indeed so true I agree
There will be Media Trials in the future and CNN will be held accountable.
The referrals might be worthless but all the evidence behind the referrals, is priceless!
It’s all a waste of tax payer money if there not gonna hold trump accountable
What evidence?
This was an unprecedented investigation and that it was completely political. Investigations take place without politics in between fair people after the truth, not a group of the biggest Trump haters in all of Washington refusing to allow anyone else on the committee who might be impartial let alone favorable to Trump to balance the process. Do you think Adam Kissinger and Liz Cheney or chosen accidentally along with the rest of an all democratic committee? Do you think the committee went into it with an open mind looking after the truth? The committee told you from the very beginning that Trump was guilty and responsible for January 6 so they worked backwards starting from the preferred outcome of Trump being guilty then going back to try to find evidence to support the conclusion!! that’s not how the justice system works and it’s not have real investigations work. You comprise all the information and evidence and documents without a personal bias or politics in hopes of piecing together all the information to figure out what really happened and what the truth is and seeing if you can come to a conclusion from that 🤦🏾♀️🤡
Democrats should be billed for using taxpayer money to attack their enemies.
And it´s a problem for America and the rest of the democratic World if nothing comes of it. Sure, it might be painful and embarrassing to drag an ex-president (even the likes of Troll&Dump) through the courts, but the existential damage of NOT doing so may have far longer-lasting and far more dangerous repercussions that resonate around the globe… and H
History.
WE NEVER had such a hateful president in the history of the land. Never one who is most disgusting and threatening. Never one who rants and rages consistently with hateful words. Never one who wants nothing else but to divide the nation, and pushing them to go fight like hell. Never one whose vocabulary is always: fake, fraud, rigged, hoax, corrupt disaster, crooked election, political con job, etc. Thank God we do have a president who talks of peace, love, unity, and ways we can be respectful and helping each other.
@I CAUSED BIDENFLATION my 7 year old has twice the words Trump can mumble during his presidency.
@surely you joke, mein failüre And you seem to be – not a very good reader. I stated already, I am a Republican. And you ask me what’s wrong with a Democrat President? Is that not obvious to why a Republican voter wouldn’t want 4 more years of a Democrat President? Is that Rocket Science to you or something?
Look, I am very reasonable. I voted for Joe, but not because I believe in Democratic policy. I did it because I do not, and have never, thought Donald Trump was a Republican. I didn’t vote for him in 2016, and I voted AGAINST him in 2020, because I can clearly see that he is a FASCIST. But I will remain a Republican, and hope for a solid Republican candidate in 2024. If we get that, he will get my vote. If we get Trump again(there’s no way we will, but if we do), I will hold my nose, and vote for Joe. Again.
@I CAUSED BIDENFLATION
You are amazingly self aware, and it’s stunning how much you look like Biden. Wow.
@Rkm
Aw…Is you’re boss mad that Biden is supporting Ukraine? I’d ask what you’re being paid, but do rubles even have any value these days?
@Billy Cole II If it began with Obama it’s because for you people to see a brilliant, graceful, moral, ethical, wholely decent and thoughtful black man leading the country was more than your shriveled, racist, indecent characters could handle. Obama made you look like the puny excuses for manhood you are. You divided the country! Trump divided the country, and now we all have to live with it.
That’s right you got it what the hell is he doing with the documents top-secret what the hell
We know what he wanted, leverage not just over the US Gov but on other countries that had interests in the documents on like say
“Re: President of France”
Kayleigh did her best to help stir up the chaos.
I agree
Yup, you are absolutely right. And it´s unconscionable that this slippery little serpent from the Rose Garden of Eden should now get off scot-free.
K-Lie McTrumpNanny was one of the most vomitous little sycophants during Troll&Dump’s reign.
An entirely disgusting creature who betrayed her nation and even more, the foolish and uneducated who believed what she said to be true.
And the black, lesbian, uneducated, spokesperson does now? Atleast Kayleigh was smart, good-looking, and well spoken. Got her job on her merrits not who she sleeps with or color of her skin!
Appalling that the entire world knew what those in that White House “didn’t”.
A lot of selective blonde moments were occurring. 😜
Yes I was watching it in real time from Australia and was abhorred by what was happening, so can’t believe Kaylie was not aware. I used it as a lesson to teach my grandsons about how important voting for the right people is.
What did piglousi know and do?
Sounds like someone is jealous?
@Deb Hammersley agreed. Greetings from America and blessings to your grandchildren.
Barr make the best defense of Trump: He said Trump believe his own lies.
Translation… we were so incompetent that many of us didn’t even know the capitol was under siege.
@Billy Cole II Neither the Speak of the House nor any Mayor of any city has any authority over the National Guard… stop pushing that absurd, debunked lie
@Billy Cole II Are you serious?? The National Guard was never offered or called by anyone in the Trump administration and Nancy had to call during the riot and ask if it was even POSSIBLE for her to get them there. Just because Trump keeps saying it doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s been his game plan this whole time.
I see someone is still in the trump cult long after the Insurrection.
How embarrassing.
@Billy Cole II If Donald Trump hadn’t been elected president it never would have happened.
@Billy Cole II In D.C. the president controls the National Guard, not the mayor or congress, etc. That is why it took them so long to get the national guard there. Because Trump wasn’t giving the order.
AND do you remember the weird military firings and replacements Trump did in November? Well there are only two other people that are allowed to deploy national guard troops in D.C. One is the secretary of defense and the other is the secretary of the Army. Trump replaced the secretary of the army with a Trump loyalist in 2019. Then on Nov. 11, 2020 about the exact time it was clear Trump definitely lost the election, Trump replaced the secretary of defense with a Trump loyalist. Thus ensuring he had complete control over the national guard deployment in D.C. You think that was just a coincidence? Come on man.
Barr helped in creating this mess and trumps beliefs that no laws or normal rules apply to trump.
Wasn’t she one of the ones who said it was a “Peaceful” protest? Now it was a siege?
The black gentleman’s laugh at “nobody wants that” was pretty funny. I laughed at the same instant. I tend to agree with his exposure statement, as well. Dude’s pretty sharp. If I were voting where he was running I would take a very serious look at him,
what does it matter if he’s black? can’t he just be a gentleman?
The Committee refused to directly implicate the 99% of GOP Congressmembers who’ve provided “aid & comfort” to insurrectionists (& those who committed treason) who are worthy of IMMEDIATE dismissal from public office. And that’s the most critical action that can be taken. ASAP.
Agreed!
The problem I have with her quote is “I turned up the volume on the TV”
Kinda implies the TV was on already. And she couldn’t SEE what was happening??
Naahhhh, don´t over complicate her. She just likes looking at the pictures. Having to understand what the People are saying gives her a headache.
Kaylie isn’t someone I respect because of her lying, especially as press secretary.
