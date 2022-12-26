70 comments

  1. This is very painful to watch with this unprovoked war as millions of Ukrainians are homeless during this Christmas season 😢

    3. @sam rut they didn’t. That’s entirely fabricated. Russia bombed them then blamed Ukraine. OSCE confirmed this a few times

    4. @sam rut Oh, you mean the astroturf Kremlin-funded insurrection, along with the actual self-confessed Russian “little green men” there to false flag? Also, the war criminals who murdered the passengers on a civilian airliner, lest we forget.

  4. Something not mentioned but seems important is that as Ukraine makes more strikes on Russian soil, the more defensive resources must be deployed by Russian military to protect their assets. This reduces their overall invasion effort. Hopefully, we’ll see many more of these strikes. 💪💪👍👍

    1. @Waverly Duli I live in the USA, we spent 20 million dollars to shoot down a $20,000 drone. And my city can’t afford to have a truck clean the ice off my road. The USA will be bankrupt in 10 years and Russia will rule the world

    2. @Kryzzan
      Isn’t Zelenski’s mother a Rothschild? If so, will the WEF/NATO/US “enterprise ” pull him out before he does the right thing, as Adolf did? Idk, but I hope not.

  7. That was not the complete footage lol! There was a massive blast that lit up the sky that started from the centre right middle of the screen

  8. I said this months ago. Russia and Putin needs to feel the sting of war. Losing military assets in their own country.

  10. Imagine someone invading your home, occupying it, while you do your best to contain the invader for the best part of a year within your 4 walls, not retaliating like for like by directly attacking the home of your invaders. At this point, a severely weakened Russia needs a good taste of its own medicine. Bullies, in my experience, more often than not back down when they are properly stood up to. Taking them on on their own territory reinforces this message. Ukraine should be upping their offensive directly on Russian soil.

    1. @Kryzzan Lol what? Russia planned to take over all of Ukraine in 3 days. Almost a year later the only thing the Russian army is capable of is hitting civilian targets with rockets from hundreds of km away. They even lost the territory they gained initially & 100K Russian troops don’t exist anymore. Paper tiger.

    3. @ranndino Russia didn’t plan to take Ukraine in 3 days, they planned to take KIEV in 3 days, not the country, please stop spreading misinformation. 😉

    4. @Waverly Duli I’m pretty sure that’s a friendly fire. I wrote next steps Ukraine should make, not russia. Maybe you interpreted wrong?

    4. Don’t understand why he has not “fallen out of a window”…or been “poisoned” by one method, or another… How long will Russians continue to die for this monster?

  14. If the Ukrainians got a fairly low-technology drone over a major airbase deep inside Russia, imagine what a squadron of U.S. or NATO stealth fighters and bombers could do. Truly, Russia continues to exist solely due to extreme restraint on the part of Western military powers.

    2. *That’s a fair assessment. Russia should consider themselves lucky the US hasn’t supplied Ukraine with long range weapons. At some point they may have to. If Russia pulls its air defense back to guard itself they will leave their troops terribly exposed! That’s what I’d do.*

    3. They couldn’t even keep a guy with a Cessna out of Red Square at the height of their power. Russia has no teeth that they can dare use without embracing their own extinction.

    4. Oh, I have imagined it many times in tve last year. Every time Russia bombed a hospital, or a new mass grave or torture center was discovered.

  15. 3 casualties means at least 30. They also hit the command building shortly before an operation, so it would have been very damaging for important personnel.

    3. 100% I totally forgot about that and how they basically (Ruzzia) Kremlin hides all their numbers not just in war. At one point years ago they stopped recording HIV numbers cause they were by far the worst than any other modernized country. I remember hearing that a couple years ago and they have a crematorium on wheels 🛞 so they don’t have to pay KIA soldiers wife’s and children the $750 worth of rubles to the family and just say “he’s lost”

    5. @Julie Bellthere will be satellite photos out soon but intercepts of Russian sources are reporting this. One source I saw quoted was “Russian Telegram” which from what I understand is an unofficial but reliable news source.

  16. This drone thing could be a real problem. Imagine 100 of these coming to an air force base near you, and then just landing on planes and exploding. Or landing on some jet fuel.

  17. Good thing that the Ukrainians can celebrate Christmas even though the situation is not safe to do so. Another good news is that the Ukrainian fighters could strike deep inside Russia where the war started. God bless Ukraine.

  18. Thank you, CNN. Maj Gen James Marks’ clear thinking, articulate responses and summation of this unjustified Russian invasion and what needs to happen going forward was a brief but solid expert’s interview.

  19. We have only given like 1% of the US military yearly budget to help Ukraine win which is really a tiny amount. Granted that 1% has destroyed probably more than half of Russian military capabilities but more should be done. I called my representatives a couple of weeks ago and insisted they do more. They said they are getting lots of calls about this after Zelensky’s visit which is good but we must keep the pressure on them. We also really need to ramp back up private donations for organizations that send helmets, gear, drones, etc to the Ukrainian military. Many things people all over who support Ukraine can do to help them.

  20. ] In 2015 The Guardian called Ukraine “the most corrupt nation in Europe”.[11] According to a poll conducted by Ernst & Young in 2017, experts considered Ukraine to be the ninth-most corrupt nation from 53 surveyed.[12] According to Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, (a scale of least to most corrupt nations), Ukraine ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in 2021, the second most corrupt in Europe

