New ownership shuts down CNN+ April 24, 2022 50 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I just hope we can pay one fee for Discovery, HBO, etc. etc. This streaming stuff is cable all over again, might be even more expensive. Studios/companies holding their shows for their own services, so if you don’t wanna pirate, you gotta pay up.
You’re so right. I saw this coming a decade ago. I knew eventually each service would be bundled, and that they’d strategically place popular content around on each service such that you have to buy them all to watch your favorite things and end up paying the same price or more overall. And with the pandemic. Nothing new is being made to attract attention. Therefore content isn’t being traded around between services either because the companies need to hold what draws views.
@Ziploc please don’t cancel anything the Democrats need your money
@Noneshere Now that was funny! ;o)
Paramount Plus is the worst. They actually removed regular cbs shows that had been ‘free’ for years to a paid subscription.
You can literally watch everything online for free. Paying for streaming? Lol 😂
I’d never pay for streaming services, when I can watch videos for free all day long.
@lantrick Tubi is free. It has every thing. I got Apple+ free for three months. It had few interesting content. I cancelled early.
Do you live next to a hot spot? Are you leeching internet off your neighbors? Everything cost something… I don’t have cable, I pay for internet and use rabbit ears for local news… if a show comes out my wife wants to watch we will subscribe to a streaming service then cancel once the show is over…
@Chris Albert once a thief always a thief.
I don’t mind paying for a few of them as long as the quality is there. I’m not broke like that.
what was bad is that u can’t even watch regular CNN shows in a paid service. it was horribly planned
#ADMINS
#ADMINS
its sad how far to the left CNN has gone. Its like Im watching MSNBC.
Should of saved that $300 million to pay Kyle Rittenhouse.
Idk who the hell thought this was a good idea in the first place.
@S.A. they spent so much on the service and hired hundreds to manage it. They got a net loss in one month
@LITH LABAS Chris Wallace was a huge net loss of $9mil
@S.A. of chasing the almighty dollar.
who didn’t see this coming? outside of people at CNN that is.
“Who Let the dogs out ?”
Chairman Who ? (Who Dzinn Tao)
@Ganiscol not really son. I watched little Brian Stelter and the others point out other streaming apps as a comparison and try to put it on their new parent company to why they failed in 21 days. did you actually watch?
@Ganiscol 🤦🏽♂️
Does it really take a panel of experts to say why CNN+ failed?
@Red Rick IT FAILED
@Ry Black Nope.
@common sense You are trying to act like Nielsen ratings mean anything in 2022. What you are really saying is that CNN’s audience uses television less.
@Red Rick yup
That is literally the best news I have ever heard from a talking Mr. Potato Head.
Seltzer talking about journalistic ethics is like Will Smith giving marriage advice.
Go Woke Go Broke
@LITH LABAS Or, like trump giving marriage advice.
3:13 “Huge names with huge followings”
Followings…
Lmao the delusion of these people is hilarious 😂😂
Prove him wrong, I dare you. Don’t just throw pebbles and run.
Correction: CNN+ shutdown due to poor performance. You had less than 10,000 viewers a day ffs.
Put it this way if you had to pay for CNN it would be done also. Most cable companies dont supply Fox if you want it you have to pay for it but they are the Highest rated cable news network. Just goes to show talent and truth brings the viewers.
If CNN+ had a million subscribers, “new ownership” wouldn’t have “shut it down”.
“It’s too early to tell if this thing that failed was a failure”
“The truth is that was a corporate move”
Yes. Cnn is a corporation.
as is fox.
@Captain Win – And it is pretty obvious which one is better run.
@Captain Win why do you say that as if anybody disagrees?
Jeez I can only imagine how terrible and politically oriented any of their original shows would’ve been.
Liberal media, conservative media, don’t criticize one if you don’t criticize the other. Jus’ sayin’.
Who couldn’t see this coming from 100 miles away?
No one watches them for the cost of cable or internet… why pay extra to not watch?
ABSURD 🙄🙄🙄
This is a shame. I was looking forward to paying for my propaganda.
What type? Soros leftist or corporate democrat propaganda?
“… with our panel of experts…” is exactly when I scroll on. I wish we could get ride of this format. CNN and the other major news networks have just become ‘Panels of experts’ giving their opinions on crap with no accountability or follow up.
Imagine not wanting to get your news from a corporation… shocking indeed.