  1. The cops can’t trust each other how the hell is the public supposed to trust them?

  2. Just like the Warden’s wife. I’m sure they will make excuses for her when they are found.

    3. @Squirrel Covers it does matter. Someone being in charge doesn’t mean you look the other way or wash your hands of something. It matters because this jail may be dangerously understaffed and those individuals who are in charge of unlocking specific doors should be held liable as well.

  4. I don’t know anything about him or his tattoos or ties.. well fk.. maybe it’s about time to do some investigating.. better than releasing the WANTED info too early and letting them know to dump the vehicle they were in.. mentally hilarious

    2. @Krazynation thank you! People think she is some lonely, manipulated woman. She is obviously crazy like a fox and quite possibly his match.

    4. She didn’t have a “live”. And that why she did it. Bit as for their plan, I would think that they headed to Mexico, and from there to Cuba.

  7. Typical Alabaman’s laid back logic.
    The couple walked slowly, with confidence, in front of the camera, broke nothing, damaged nothing, we let go away for 6 hours. Yet, the dysfunctional Sheriff has the guts to blame others for aiding and abetting in crime he was able to prevent had he slimmed down his fat belly.

  9. Imagine all of the lonely men out there who can’t find a date and AREN’T convicted criminal watching this.

    2. Imagine all the men out there looking at the corrections officer and thinking this is an old “If They Mated” picture from Conan O’Brien between Gary Busey and Rudy Giuliani.

  11. This guy doesn’t know anything about anything going on inside his sheriff’s department, despite people saying the criminal was getting preferential treatment for 2+ years

  12. Why is no one talking about the fact that she was allowed to escort an almost 7′ tall inmate who was arrested on Capital Murder charges solo?? 🤔 The head Sheriff that runs that jail needs to be fired for allowing that to happen. If he allows that to happen, imagine what else he allows to happen that is unacceptable, smh. I dont care if you are a male or female officer, there should ALWAYS be a minimum of 2 officers, if not more, when escorting an inmate out of jail/prison.

    1. She’s disguised as an old lady he’s an old man in a wheelchair. She could push him around in front of the police and nobody would give them a second look

    3. Your self-righteousness is so brave. How do you think of stuff like that? asmrp2p for president.

  13. That sheriff reminds of one of those “I’ve been doing this for 38 years as I go to sleep and do nothing all day until they force me to retire” kind of guys.

  14. The sheriff looks so clumsy/complacent/clueless . I wouldn’t want him to be my sheriff…Maybe it’s time he retired …

  15. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr Albert Einstein

  16. This sheriff couldn’t find his car keys if he lost them! He was in charge of the jail when this happened. He reminds me of Boss Hogg…..only not near as intelligent!

  17. The whole sheriff’s department needs to be fired, from the sheriff on down. They all knew about the special relationship and allowed it. Heck, why are they even interviewing the sheriff?

    1. You are absolutely right then he’s talking about investigating somebody for telling the truth about her trying to free that monster 3 days before

    3. You are so right All of them needs to gone ASAP. There should never be special relationship with inmates period

  18. The Alabama sheriff seems so efficient and qualified. Mustve been a master conspiracy that fooled him.

  19. As they walked out I saw so many safety issues:
    Garage doors open, she walked in front of him the whole way not looking back, all of the other doors should have been interlocked and closed, when did she get her gun from the gun locker or was she unarmed, she didn’t seat belt him in, and I am sure if I were able to look through more of the video would see many more issues.

    So why didn’t the control operator raise some red flags about how wide open this whole a “transport” was?

  20. I will be very surprised to learn that this lady is even still walking this side of the turf.
    From all accounts, it is a very cruel fellow she is dealing with.
    I am really not feeling very optimistic about the possible outcome. 🤔

