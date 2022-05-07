Recent Post
- Watch: Russia reshapes eastern Ukraine
- Trump claims Georgia voters will stay home if his primary pick loses. Voters say otherwise
- New pictures released of Alabama inmate, officer on the run
- FDA puts strict limits on this Covid-19 vaccine
- Putin’s reputed girlfriend included in proposed EU sanctions list
69 comments
The cops can’t trust each other how the hell is the public supposed to trust them?
does joe biden even know where the pacific ocean is
@Paul S Anything you know He knows and 10×more
Lol this is one case , such a broad statement to blanket cops under
Just like the Warden’s wife. I’m sure they will make excuses for her when they are found.
This reminded me of the wardens wife too, also the Dannemora escape.
I hope they live happily ever after
@Master Yoda I hope they do also behind bars
Vacation after 2 years covid 😁
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
How many deputies were in duty and in the building during the unlawful release?
Truthhttps://youtu.be/nFF5PJ5QGY8 .
Doesn’t matter because SHE was the boss.
@Squirrel Covers it does matter. Someone being in charge doesn’t mean you look the other way or wash your hands of something. It matters because this jail may be dangerously understaffed and those individuals who are in charge of unlocking specific doors should be held liable as well.
I don’t know anything about him or his tattoos or ties.. well fk.. maybe it’s about time to do some investigating.. better than releasing the WANTED info too early and letting them know to dump the vehicle they were in.. mentally hilarious
1 Vanghost Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Hopefully they are caught soon
Why? I hope they live happily ever after. I don’t have enough info to pass judgment
@Master Yoda If into the security recordings you go, only pain will you find.
She’s gonna ultimately regret destroying her entire life
She was a prison guard in Alabama. She didn’t really have much to lose anyway.
@Krazynation thank you! People think she is some lonely, manipulated woman. She is obviously crazy like a fox and quite possibly his match.
@mreventos because she is a way to stay safe and not go off the rails.
She didn’t have a “live”. And that why she did it. Bit as for their plan, I would think that they headed to Mexico, and from there to Cuba.
Typical Alabaman’s laid back logic.
The couple walked slowly, with confidence, in front of the camera, broke nothing, damaged nothing, we let go away for 6 hours. Yet, the dysfunctional Sheriff has the guts to blame others for aiding and abetting in crime he was able to prevent had he slimmed down his fat belly.
Now now, being portly is an absolute _requirement_ to be a Southern sheriff! ;o)
How could you charge him for homicide and not know his background ?
1 Chris Snape Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Imagine all of the lonely men out there who can’t find a date and AREN’T convicted criminal watching this.
Imagine all the men out there that look at this crazy woman and abstain from dating.
Imagine all the men out there looking at the corrections officer and thinking this is an old “If They Mated” picture from Conan O’Brien between Gary Busey and Rudy Giuliani.
What an embarrassment to that sheriffs department
Exactly
@jamie brotherston be kind
It’s Alabama. He don’t get it.
This guy doesn’t know anything about anything going on inside his sheriff’s department, despite people saying the criminal was getting preferential treatment for 2+ years
How was he getting preferential treatment?
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
He looks like he should’ve retired 10 years ago
Ikr Smdh 🤦🏽♀️
He’s a drunk
Why is no one talking about the fact that she was allowed to escort an almost 7′ tall inmate who was arrested on Capital Murder charges solo?? 🤔 The head Sheriff that runs that jail needs to be fired for allowing that to happen. If he allows that to happen, imagine what else he allows to happen that is unacceptable, smh. I dont care if you are a male or female officer, there should ALWAYS be a minimum of 2 officers, if not more, when escorting an inmate out of jail/prison.
She’s disguised as an old lady he’s an old man in a wheelchair. She could push him around in front of the police and nobody would give them a second look
@Debbie Hunt Thank you, every single report I’ve seen mentions this.
Your self-righteousness is so brave. How do you think of stuff like that? asmrp2p for president.
The give away was he was cuffed in the front
Wait The Boss can’t take the blame…-AHEM! Cough! Cough! (SARCASM)
That sheriff reminds of one of those “I’ve been doing this for 38 years as I go to sleep and do nothing all day until they force me to retire” kind of guys.
Smokey & the Bandit Jackie Gleason Sheriff Buford T Justice
@Uncle60 You beat me to it.
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Yep 🤣
The sheriff looks so clumsy/complacent/clueless . I wouldn’t want him to be my sheriff…Maybe it’s time he retired …
truthhttps://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr Albert Einstein
This sheriff couldn’t find his car keys if he lost them! He was in charge of the jail when this happened. He reminds me of Boss Hogg…..only not near as intelligent!
1 zygote peyote Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
More like Sheriff Buford T Justice😳
The whole sheriff’s department needs to be fired, from the sheriff on down. They all knew about the special relationship and allowed it. Heck, why are they even interviewing the sheriff?
You are absolutely right then he’s talking about investigating somebody for telling the truth about her trying to free that monster 3 days before
1 jrose onyx Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You are so right All of them needs to gone ASAP. There should never be special relationship with inmates period
The Alabama sheriff seems so efficient and qualified. Mustve been a master conspiracy that fooled him.
1 Luci Feric Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
As they walked out I saw so many safety issues:
Garage doors open, she walked in front of him the whole way not looking back, all of the other doors should have been interlocked and closed, when did she get her gun from the gun locker or was she unarmed, she didn’t seat belt him in, and I am sure if I were able to look through more of the video would see many more issues.
So why didn’t the control operator raise some red flags about how wide open this whole a “transport” was?
1 Kman Bay Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Because Vicky was the boss.
I will be very surprised to learn that this lady is even still walking this side of the turf.
From all accounts, it is a very cruel fellow she is dealing with.
I am really not feeling very optimistic about the possible outcome. 🤔
1 TRUTH MATTERS Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer