New Year’s Eve Party Promoters Get Stern Warning – December 30 2020

TOPICS:
New Year's Eve Party Promoters Get Stern Warning - December 30 2020 1

January 1, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "New Year’s Eve Party Promoters Get Stern Warning – December 30 2020"

  1. Andrea Campbell | December 31, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    I like the way are taking it seriously now

  2. Horace Napier | December 31, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Lock dem up and dash wa the key

  3. Lawrence Holness | December 31, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Locked 🔒 them up ,make sure do the necessary paperwork and pictures ,every one should be moved off the street, you the gov spoil them, there no where to wake

  4. Ruth Thelwell | December 31, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    I hope the police lock up the persons on the yatch

  5. messige musician | December 31, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Wen said

  6. Kadya Heslop | December 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. Malcolm P | December 31, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Still waiting on the arrest and charge of them people on the little boats…until then the jamaican laws are joke

  8. shane rangers | December 31, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    If the government was charging the promoters and party goers big money for disobeying the covid rules they would behave themselves.

    • Peter Neil | December 31, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      Wat Covid rules u talking about. U mean the government criminal protocols are u blind u still sleeping government should go to prison for using false positive test talking infection rate and death rate lie lies evil lies

  9. Doreen McLean | December 31, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    If Gods people cant go to church tonight, the devil have to tanso back.

  10. Shambalee Webley | December 31, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Very good mr. Turner. They ought to take legal action against their fake c-19 and deadly vaccine they are forcing one us.

  11. Winston Watson | December 31, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Lock up and prosecute the uptowners also.

  12. Bobby lee Mitchell | December 31, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    The Party Promoters an The Party Goers must get the same treatment under the Disaster Risk Mgmt Act bcoz they choose to attend voluntarily

  13. John Beefcock | December 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    You’ll have to shoot us to keep us in bro

  14. Dawn Palmer | December 31, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Good evening Giovani, always a pleasure to see you. Happy New Year and be safe everyone!

  15. Nelson Cole | December 31, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Welcome…..2020 version 2

  16. Karen Bent | December 31, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    So why wasn’t there a probe in the murder of the correctional officer

  17. Bobby lee Mitchell | December 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Zero tolerance . We’re living in different an dangerous times This is the New Normal Globally an internationally .

  18. Winston Johnson | December 31, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    When gunmen killing people I don’t hear human rights come out and say anything so my question is? what are human rights rolls in Jamaica to protect criminal.

    • Ron Smith | January 1, 2021 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      Exactly, it’s a putty the warders can’t beat them to death while they’re there, I don’t have any sympathy for them, what sympathy did they have for the people they robbed and killed.

  19. Ron Smith | January 1, 2021 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    People coming in Jamaica are going out and about , wait a minute, aren’t they supposed to be quarantined for 14 days, I guess from they’re spending money that don’t apply.

  20. Ron Smith | January 1, 2021 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    Prison is prison, if you don’t want to be treated a certain way then don’t do anything to go there, all you teef and murderahs, oonuh fi get treated worst than stray dogs, cause di people weh oonuh teef from and kill never have nuh rights wen oonuh teef from dem and kill dem suh oonuh fi suffah, suh stop bawl and tek oonuh punishment, is a pitty di warder dem can’t beat oonuh to death in deh.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.