New Year’s Eve Party Promoters Get Stern Warning – December 30 2020

I like the way are taking it seriously now
Lock dem up and dash wa the key
Locked 🔒 them up ,make sure do the necessary paperwork and pictures ,every one should be moved off the street, you the gov spoil them, there no where to wake
Cannot understand why this has been allowed to get out of hand. The law needs to come down heavily on these unruly people who r the parents of unruly children.
wat50
I hope the police lock up the persons on the yatch
Wen said
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Still waiting on the arrest and charge of them people on the little boats…until then the jamaican laws are joke
Two Jamaicas — richy rich and poor bwoy
Money talks
If the government was charging the promoters and party goers big money for disobeying the covid rules they would behave themselves.
Wat Covid rules u talking about. U mean the government criminal protocols are u blind u still sleeping government should go to prison for using false positive test talking infection rate and death rate lie lies evil lies
If Gods people cant go to church tonight, the devil have to tanso back.
Why? God only has a landline, in church?
Very good mr. Turner. They ought to take legal action against their fake c-19 and deadly vaccine they are forcing one us.
Lock up and prosecute the uptowners also.
That will never happen, money talks!
The Party Promoters an The Party Goers must get the same treatment under the Disaster Risk Mgmt Act bcoz they choose to attend voluntarily
You’ll have to shoot us to keep us in bro
No, don’t worry, covid will take care of that.
Good evening Giovani, always a pleasure to see you. Happy New Year and be safe everyone!
Welcome…..2020 version 2
So why wasn’t there a probe in the murder of the correctional officer
Brown Burke please stop it any learning loss just loss
Zero tolerance . We’re living in different an dangerous times This is the New Normal Globally an internationally .
When gunmen killing people I don’t hear human rights come out and say anything so my question is? what are human rights rolls in Jamaica to protect criminal.
Exactly, it’s a putty the warders can’t beat them to death while they’re there, I don’t have any sympathy for them, what sympathy did they have for the people they robbed and killed.
People coming in Jamaica are going out and about , wait a minute, aren’t they supposed to be quarantined for 14 days, I guess from they’re spending money that don’t apply.
Prison is prison, if you don’t want to be treated a certain way then don’t do anything to go there, all you teef and murderahs, oonuh fi get treated worst than stray dogs, cause di people weh oonuh teef from and kill never have nuh rights wen oonuh teef from dem and kill dem suh oonuh fi suffah, suh stop bawl and tek oonuh punishment, is a pitty di warder dem can’t beat oonuh to death in deh.