Recent Post
- Russia has lost ‘strategically, operationally and tactically,’ top US general says
- Hear Russian prisoner’s chilling final message to wife after fighting in Ukraine
- Nikki Haley announces 2024 White House bid
- What we know about the Michigan State shooter
- A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here’s why
70 comments
She seems pretty weird. Not sure why anyone would donate to her campaign??
Right? Robotic. occult. somethign
She’s using the fear mongering words that trigger the base despite their lack of being able to define them.
@anthony zabala handle the balloons, I hope it’s not too much for you. 🎈
@Save 🇺🇸Yeah! Jewish space lasers, denying the holocaust and 911, taking away Social Security, some believing JFK will be VP, yelling during SOTU showing no respect for the office, taking away women’s rights, banning books, attending White supremacy events, breaking into the capitol and injuring over 140 cops, etc…….it’s scary. Oh. I’m sorry that was republicans…my bad.
@David HenningWhat does that have to do with making things better for the USA? Culture wars instead of policy is ok with you? Grow up.
@N. JamesKBJ knows the answer it was a stupid question and she refused to answer. How that became such a big deal I’ll never understand. Her qualifications are important and her class in not answering a stupid question got twisted. Humans seem to look to argue over stupid stuff.
@Will get better eventually you’re sick, man.
Her winning the Republican primary is like George Santos telling the truth; it’s never going to happen!!!😅
@Didier Tekum seems like we all know it is bs. But if they keep pushing propaganda and distraction we can’t get complacent again. Don’t buy the alien garbage either.
@MrMferg240 It’s all over CNN. I got the alert on my iPhone.
@Dark Brandon’s Revengekeep dreaming lol.
And Biden actually running the country properly 🤣
@4 Touchdowns in one game Do Not Count Haley out yet…She is an employee of Rupert, has been for years and still is…
Never gets old seeing them talking to each other when they are exes
They’re going to treat trump with kid gloves while he’s going to take the low road and kick dirt in their eyes if they’re on the ground
Trump will win thank God
Joe will end up with half the USA nuked ?
No one asked for this. I’ll be shocked if she even makes it to the primaries.
@Contra Talk with Richard But Haley is not a conservative or a populist. She’s just a female Jeb Bush, and people who vote in the Republican primaries don’t care about race and gender or “firsts,” so there’s no way she will win unless the election is a totally rigged clownshow like the Democrat primary.
You may be surprised. It’s all about money and I think there is going to be a lot of money against Trump. He’s burned too many bridges to make it back. His unfavorables makes him a sure loss in a presidential campaign if he wins the primary.
@Procopius I see. I don’t know a lot about her. Why do you say that she’s not conservative?
@Contra Talk with Richard She is an establishment and pro-war candidate. She will continue the pointless wars, and she will give into social pressures from the left. When she was governor she took down the Confederate Battleflag because the left was rioting and screaming about it. She is one of those people who cares more about what the left and media thinks than what her constituents want. Just a female version of the Bushs.
At this point, Republicans will try almost anything to get back in power. tRump, DeSantis, Nikey, George, Abbott.
Wonderful! Looking forward to seeing Nimrata Randhawa go down in spectacular flames.
More balloons to be shot down.
Maybe the stuff she dyes her skin with is flammable?
She is against immigrants while her own parents are immigrants. That should be brought up.
Yeah, she left her South Asian background behind right? Next Trump will start up with her “birther” thing…
Yep! America still as racist as it ever was. Wonderful!!
WOW! She don’t put up with bullies she just embrace wannabe bullies!
Because coddling your buddy in Russia is working so well.
Vote Trump 2024. Not some woman.
@Pepe the Frog Nope!
@Electric Gigolo Well, you have to vote for Trump. Or you’re a racist. So what’s it gonna be?
@Electric Gigolo LISTEN, I KNOW NIKKI BE A BROWN WOMAN OF COLOR BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE SHE BE SIDING WITH THE WHITE MAN AGAINST COLOURED PEOPLE AND LBGTQA2S+ COMMUNITY…IMA PICK KAMALA OVER HER
Lovely, she needs to get George Santos as her VP.
The all girl team
@ostreds , Fetterman booted the talk show crudite doctor. Not bad for a recovering stroke patient, huh?
Who cares Trump will when anyways
@C0Y0TE Trump hasn’t won even once yet. He’s 0-for-2 in popular vote. If he runs again he will end up being 0-for-3 in popular vote. He’s losing more and more of the “sane” Repub votes with each passing month.
I say she names Tulsi Gabbard as vp running mate – to lock down that Sikh/Hindu/faux-conservative-female/pock-face base.
Hahaha best joke ever! Wait…she’s serious? Let me laugh harder HAHAHA
You okay man?
She wants the V.P. spot how is everyone missing that?
She want money. Oldest profession in the world!!!
@Austin butler HALEY/GEORGE 2024!!!!!!
@Lord Farquaad Me woman!
What man??!
Sometimes things are easier said than done and the trust issues we now have in the US …..
I remember Haley saying she wouldn’t run if Trump runs she doesn’t know where she stands.
She changed her mind! It’s a womens prerogative………
@Joe wears a drool Bib what politic do U dislike
She probably is in to water down the field which gives Trump the win ( and will probably be running as his vp )
I remember Biden and Clinton saying a lot of things in the mid-1990s. They’ve obviously flipped their positions. Do you remember what demographic they considered “super predators?”
In order for her to be picked by Trump as a VP running mate, Haley must run for the Presidency to be seen as a viable choice. Did Harris run for President? Where is she now? This is Basic politics 101.
Funny that someone who speaks facts is called a bully. Sorry Niki, your wasting your time.
Hahaha 😂😂😂 this should be good y’all… This channel never gets old
I’m sure the 10 people who voted for her in 2016 are excited..
She didn’t run for president before
Now she very popular….hmmm??!!
A “new generation” of those, like her, who are woefully unlearned. 🙄
She doesn’t put up with bullies she just raises her hand to them 😮
What a
Iiar, if she stood up to bullies, she would call out Trump!
And works for them
She befriends bullies praises them as long as needed. DJT sent her away to watch rocks. Now she’s ready to emulate her idol, choose Ted Cruz as VP BC Ted has no balls & He will do anything to feed his ego and his family. And move on. Trump set the bar, Republican slogan ‘”Any Imbecile Can run for POTUS”
More like takes a knee.
@Joe wears a drool Bib I’m happy having someone with an education level in the Oval Office slightly higher than a 5th grader’s and a modicum of intellectual curiosity to boot. We can’t say that for Former Guy.
And honestly, I think her move here is to help Trump. Think about it… Run, wait for Desantis to run, split the votes between them two while Trump takes the rest.
The percentage of her getting the nomination is probably about 0.001
She’s doing it for free air time and contributions. I can see her joining Trump on his ticket when he gets nominated just like Joe did with Kamala. Also depends on what DeSantis does.