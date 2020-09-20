Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois says Senate Democrats are hoping four Republicans will side with them over the “rank hypocrisy” of voting on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
‘No Proposals’ From Senate Democrats To Expand The Supreme Court, Says Sen. Dick Durbin | MSNBC
Current Trump republicans are rotten to the core.
Merrick Garland couldn’t be nominated because it was only 10 months before the election. And now it’s no problem?
*Thanks to Trump, Median Household Income at Highest Level Ever*
Oct 2019 https://www.atr.org/thanks-trump-median-household-income-highest-level-ever?amp
*Real median household income has grown by $4,144 or 6.8 percent since President Trump took office, according to an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal.*
This data is based on a report released by Sentier Research analyzing the Census Bureau’s monthly Current Population Survey.
As noted in the op-ed, authored by Stephen Moore, real median household income is at an all-time high:
“Real median household income—the amount earned by those in the very middle—hit $65,084 (in 2019 dollars) for the 12 months ending in July. That’s the highest level ever and a gain of $4,144, or 6.8%, since Mr. Trump took office. By comparison, during 7½ years under President Obama—starting from the end of the recession in June 2009 through January 2017—the median household income rose by only about $1,000.”
The below chart highlights the strong Trump wage growth.
https://si.wsj.net/public/resources/images/ED-AZ014_Moore_16U_20190926102706.jpg
@J J Doesn’t matter, your fantasy popular vote would be the end of the federal union.
@Rjr Bl That’s not so. Just another exaggeration. You just don’t like it because Americans don’t like trump.
Patrick Hill Hi spammer
@Rjr Bl Its not an opinion, its history advancing. The generations pass, we further urbanize, become more educated, more cosmopolitan, shed our ignorance, become more progressive. The demographics spell it out, even the Republican Party acknowledges this and have become ever more desperate in their efforts. No way to stop it.
Millions and millions of people like Ginsberg more than they do
Lying Donnie
*Obamacare Will Increase Health Spending By $7,450 For A Typical Family of Four*
Sept 2013
*It was one of candidate Obama’s most vivid and concrete campaign promises. Forget about high minded (some might say high sounding) but gauzy promises of hope and change. This candidate solemnly pledged on June 5, 2008: “In an Obama administration, we’ll lower premiums by up to $2,500 for a typical family per year….. We’ll do it by the end of my first term as President of the United States.” Unfortunately, the experts working for Medicare’s actuary have (yet again[1]) reported that in its first 10 years, Obamacare will boost health spending by “roughly $621 billion” above the amounts Americans would have spent without this misguided law.*
What this means for a typical family of four
$621 billion is a pretty eye-glazing number. Most readers will find it easier to think about how this number translates to a typical American family—the very family candidate Obama promised would see $2,500 in annual savings as far as the eye could see. So I have taken the latest year-by-year projections, divided by the projected U.S. population to determine the added amount per person and multiplied the result by 4.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2013/09/23/its-official-obamacare-will-increase-health-spending-by-7450-for-a-typical-family-of-four/#5966a3c26015
@Karen Fitzpatrick A few maybe, those who were raised Jewish can be, most scientists are agnostic at best, many are atheists. You clearly don’t know many scientists. Your religion and science don’t mix. Scientists believe in what can be proven, the idea of blind faith is an anathema to anyone trained in the scientific method.
Exactly
@Rjr Bl I think you all need to decide when a fetus becomes a human being with a soul because without a soul they aren’t welcomed in God’s house. What does the Bible say about when a body gets a soul
@Paul Wiley I am voting for him. I agree with his policies and he has helped out our economy a lot.
America is a source of wealth for the few and a source of oppression for the many. End Inequality now.
@ William Bailey LOL you’re rich you are! LOL The US is in the business of bullying nations into servitude or breaking small third world nations. Grateful? Yeah, I guess the likes of Libya, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam should be “grateful” for your handouts. Assange gave the world a glimpse of US “benevolence” (ie “collateral damage”). Keep your money which is really China’s as your Nation is up to it’s eyeballs in debt owed to China. But I guess thats China’s fault too isn’t it? 🙂
@Heidelager I wouldnt worry about our debt to China. Yours either. The world is going to hold China accountable for covid. And in case you havent figured it out yet, there are only a small handful of people, the true elite, that run this entire world. We do their bidding and are rewarded for it. I dont agree with it, but that’s the way it is. Every western country is part of it. When we go and stomp a country, yours helps and the spoils are divided. Not my fault we get a bigger cut than you do. That’s what happens when you have the biggest army.
@William Bailey LOL wow. Such a great health care system then isn’t it? I guess all your problems are solved then? 🙂
@William Bailey “Bored foreigner?” 🙂 You know nothing! LOL But I am breaking out the popcorn Sir, and my advice to you is free! 🙂
@Heidelager what are you breaking out the popcorn for? I’m genuinely intrested in knowing if you are buying into the “news” as well. Lmao. The media are the biggest bunch of fearporn peddlers there are. Especially durring an election year. Only saps havent figured this out yet. People in this country who dont get out much buy right into it. Evidently foreigners do too. Trust me. The day you stop believing what the media tells you, the sooner the brainwashing stops.
Moscow Mitch is a corrupt senator.
@C A, but what about Satan?
McConnell is more dangerous to democracy than Donald Trump. He gave himself the authority to obstruct democracy by simply refusing to bring bills passed by the people’s house to the Senate floor for debate and to be voted up/down by ALL Senators. McConnell actively OBSTRUCTS democracy.
@Jello – I couldn’t provide you with more information if I hit you up side your head with them.
@Mike Galbraith – I would Obstruct Obama’s Failed Policies too, if I were Mitch
@Mike Galbraith some of “the People got picked out of 10,000 applicants then backed ? Dirty house bad
Every republican president has given a recession but this takes the cake 🤕
When will Americans learn ?
@andord123 lies and more lies…
And the healthcare is OBAMAS.
@To The Point
How’d you know there was a shortage of the MOST POPULAR CALIBERS?
Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 Have you never learned anything in economics or read a graph before? The upward trend already started during the Obama administration and continued into Trump’s. The same can be seen with unemployment. Trump inherited an already upwards trending economy and it’s laughable to claim that he suddenly turned it around.
@Heidelager
LAUGHS? Anyone laughing should be suspect in my books!
@kingtut777 there are books on tons of things…does not make them true 😉
btw “you stupid” is not an english phrase it needs a noun to address.
Also, 😉 gotta love your ignorance of history, it was the US stock market crashing that led to the global recession. That stock market crash was headed by republican policies of the Bush administration that had controlled the US economy for the 8 years previously to Obama.
I will ALSO repeat Trump has yet to hit Obama GDP….here is a BBC take on it.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-45827430
Since I like to bring facts to the table…something you still have yet to do…and also you will note that it shows Obama hitting over 5% one quarter, and 4% several quarters, with your boy-toy trump only hitting three barely.
There are already more books about Trump being the worst president on Amazon I would lay odds DURING his presidency being the worst then Obama after him in office for 8 and out for 4 year. 🙂
You have a good evening with your losses, feel free to try to play again. Be sure to bring a better bear to dance, yours is lame and old.
Dang they can’t even wait until the lady is buried. Heartless
@Sonofspam64= Chinese bot
No Soul!!!
What can one expect from liars, cheaters and hypocrites.
@Mickey Andres
Drink your Lysol, tRump’s orders.
@Karl Foster
tRump/Putin 2020
Vladimir approves this message.
The justices body is still warm. shameful!!
@Kathleen Flacy Heated claims??? I have spoken FACTS. You’ve done nothing but spout emotional crap and insults. Grow up.
Yeah, that POS Moscow Mitch didn’t even let the news sink in yet before he was out there opening his hypocritical mouth. We’re in the MIDDLE OF AN ELECTION!! People have ALREADY cast their ballots, and they’re going to try this? Shameful is too nice a word, but I’m not allowed to say what I REALLY think – It’s a LOT of swearing.
@Montauk Long Island Huh? What ARE you trying to say here? Cheers about what exactly?
@Kathleen Flacy
Is her responsibility for countless abortions an example of her HUMANNESS? Abortion is NOT a good example of that and should not be used as a form of birth control.
@notably Iamnothehero Your are making some erroneous assumptions. First, you assume that Ginsberg had anything to do with forming the majority opinion in Roe v. Wade (I also make an assumption here, that you have not read Roe v Wade), when in fact Roe v. Wade was settled law for 20 years before Ginsberg came to the court in 1993.
Second, you assume that religious beliefs or personal preferences take precedence over settled secular law, when in fact we most deliberately enjoy a separation of church and state so that the state does not support any particular religion, nor does any particular religion control the state.
Third, you assume that Ginsberg followed personal beliefs about abortion, rather than Constitutional protections of a woman’s right to autonomy in making health and reproduction choices. Here’s an article on Ginsberg’s thinking. It gives you fact based information about RBG’s thinking on Roe v. Wade and abortion, so you can base your opinion of RBG on what she really thought, rather than emotions and what other people tell you to think.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/time.com/5354490/ruth-bader-ginsburg-roe-v-wade/%3famp=true
Trump is taking this opportunity to stop his taxes being read.
https://youtu.be/3bZw8hFpw04 The Black Conservative Patriot. No fake news from him!
NO TRUMP IS TAKING EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE ROE VS WADE FOR HIS PROMISE TO THE MONEY CHRISTIANS…AND TO ABOLISH PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL COVERAGE….FOR HIS INSURANCE DONORS…..BOTH WOULD BE A LOT OF VOTES FOR TRUMP…TRUMP IS ONLY ABOUT VOTES.AFTER NOVEMBER HE WON’T CARE ABOUT VOTES…..THAT IS WHEN PEOPLE WILL SEE THE REAL TRUMP…THAT SHOULD SCARE ANYONE….
@Bruce strkland THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS…REPUBLICANS WILL STEP ON ANYONE AND ANYTHING TO STAY IN POWER…
Patrick Hill If Donald Trump wins the election. Biden will probably retire because he’s too old to fight another Day.
If Joe Biden wins the election Donald Trump will go to prison
Just because you want it to be doesnt make it so! No law says that taxes being disclosed is a requirement to run or be in office. Although California tried to change that law recently with zero luck. Trump doesn’t play by their made up as you go rules and they don’t like it. That is exactly why he will be reelected for 4 more years!
“I don’t think science knows” -person who claimed there were airports in 1776
.
@Larry L I’m outta here…I haven’t the time or patience to explain this to a Trump cultist…please take off your mask and sit quietly in the corner while drinking your mom Jones style kool aid
@The Wiz it’s been corroborated by several sources including fox so STFU.
@The Wiz yeah trump is the president China is not so anything that happens in this country the president is responsible not china, moron.
@The Wiz over 200,000 dead…yeah the ban worked perfectly 🙄
@Mox Avenger a con artist who bankrupted his casinos and had to be bailed out by daddy and the Russians and was pretty much done until he got his stupid show which made even more brainless lemmings by watching it. He used Russian assistance to steal the election and lost the popular vote by over 3 million. Only you pathetic sycophantic dipshits like him the rest of the country can’t stand him and will be kicking him out in Jan. Keep drinking that stupid juice moron.
So when Republicans failed to look at Obama’s nomination, was that dereliction?
Almo Dequindre that was already in Obamacare.
@S C When the media pushed the Russia lie about attacking our democracy, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back because everyone knew that Russia didn’t make them vote one way or the other. Here is what Noam Chomsky said about Russian Interference. ” It’s a joke. There are countries that interfere in elections,mainly the US and he mentioned Bill Clinton wanting Boris Yeltsin to win. The other thing he mentions is this. The house and the Senate went the same way in 2016 and nobody screamed Russia there, why not?’ Because it was so ridiculous” We make everyone an enemy as an excuse for putting exponential amounts of money into the military budget in the hopes that the American people won’t question it. We need a strong defense but do we have to put in 750B every year. We outspend every country in the world combined on our military, including Russia and China. The media won’t mention that except in vague passing.
Almo Dequindre agreed!
Almo Dequindre MSM at lest fact-checks their stories. Not like the president who tweets conspiracy theories all the time. You’re right about the Iraq war though.
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 Abolish health insurance companies involvement in our medical, surgical and physical & mental health choices and decisions (..problem solved). Smh;
THAT, has been the basic, underlying tenent, hope and intention for at least a couple decades in the U.S. ..as well as the core of Barsck Obama’s stated plan and promise in 2008 ..
That did not happen. Obviously; The ACA act became a monstrous, bloated, ineffective and ridiculously expensive boondogle; one that became that way through stupid politics as usual, interference and stupidity within both parties, as well as from corrupt lobbyists and massive donations from the massive (..and totally corrupt), hospital, medical, pharmaceutical and especially insurance companies & corporations.
Why did #44 (..or anyone else), sign off on a several thousand page mess riddled with untold problems, huge gimmes & giveaways, tons of typical pork fat ingested from the belly of the beast in Washington D.C. ? ..Or at least not have some small inkling of the foresight needed to know that it was doomed to fail, right from the beginning, is anybodies (..no-ones) best guess ..
Yep, the ACA sucks; no doubt/ disagreement there.
And, as is blatantly obvious to anyone with even decent intelligence, we/they all know the reasons why.
Btw, where is #45’s wonderful, affordable, “almost perfect” “replacement” for it (?) : He has been promising it will be ‘unveiled’ and/or ‘ready’ for “two weeks” ..for almost four years (..sorta’ like his simplified tax overhaul that never came to fruition, either) ..Exactly like the open disclosure of his taxes & financials, and just like “the wall” that has been merely replacement of 290 miles of existing fences, along with less than five miles of new fencing.
The REAL problem(s), are national politics, and ALL of Washington D.C. with its deeply imbedded corruption, payoffs, dysfunctions and murky swampiness that #45 has been unsuccessful at draining, much less fixing (..other than, lets be honest, his handpicked slimy and swampy replacements).
Is Biden going to fix any of it, either ? : Let’s be honest; Nope. No way. Joe is just an older, more feeble and inept male (..temporary) replacement for Hillary, who is still scowling, and directing the power structure of the DNC from ‘behind the scenes’ ..
2020 is a replay of 2016’s false choice between vomit or diarrhea ..and the ones getting sick, throwing up, and needing to discharge on the nearest toilet are the vast majority of 330 million citizens who should UNIFIED and in the streets demanding a total overhaul (..plus almost a complete replacement), of almost every one of the 530 “elected” officials in Washington D.C. (..or at least constantly on the phones overwhelming “our” Senators & Congresmen with complaints until they give US. ALL. ..OUR government back. No (?)
#Tulsi #Tulsi2020 (We had a great choice, and a wonderful opportunity, folks). “Oh well” ..Foiled by corruption and diseased politics and these toxic, corrupt politicians. Again.
And again. And again. And again. We need(ed) unity.
The UNITED States of America, my friends ..and the “choices” in 2020, are the very antithesis of that.
(Again). Yes, yet again. Naturally. Of course. Smh.
#Tulsi # Tulsi2020
I loathed the sound of his voice before he became President I hate his voice now. The man is nothing more than a carnival hawker.
@Pam Deshane
Threats and bully as in voter intimidation?
@Jae Kim I am surprised that’s actually true. Actually nvm I’m not.
@Pam Deshane you know what else keeps him in check? The checks and balance? You type so much but don’t even both knowing the government system. Funny how that works
@stephen middlebrooks Maybe your way is better. Because most trump supporters don’t understand logic.
Pam Deshane you should be reported for spreading false rumours.
You still don’t read well mr president, it reads “nominate” NOT “fill the seat”
@Baron E We vote in person lefty.
You ain’t gonna steal this one.
@Myer1WorldPC Biden doesn’t even have a shot. Lol
Does it matter? Dont you see he has a Senate that rubber stamp everything he does?
@Pam Deshane …Stop your evil propaganda, and go feed the hungry and poor in this country (black and white)!
@mpalfadel2008 Wow, you are stupid. If Trump gets his judge, it’ll be 6-3, you adding 2 more is 6-5. Can’t you even do basic math?
We Americans: Democrats, Independents and Republicans will FIRE Trump this Nov 3rd! 🔥 🔥 🔥
THIS ELECTION is about HEALTHCARE Vote Blue or else Lose it!
@Truth Detective what drugs are you on. Trump is worst person ever not just worst president ever. Over 200,000 dead and counting all on him. It wasn’t a Democratic hoax.
@Nancy Huggins lol its a flu every year, only difference this year is the deep state try to use it for their sick agenda.
You think so? With all your flames have you not had enough riots and wildfires ?
@Nancy Huggins go listen sto some Judy Woodruff, your no conservative your just pretending
We got a guy nominating Justices in the manner of re-election gains and hopes to avoid multiple prosecutions.
RIP democracy RIP scotus
WTF America
Keep faith in the good intentions of the party that actually works for the people. Some things cant be stopped perhaps, but in the end we shall see the true price these senators end up paying and how that works out for them in the end. But we know who is right in the eyes of the American people. And thats a good place to be just before the major election.
An impeached president has never been allowed to nominate a Justice for the SCOTUS.
Nothing like the party of life to cheer like crazy over the death of woman who has been fighting for her life with cancer. Stay classy Republicans 🖕
@Logan McLean What’s wrong with waiting after the election? Lying, hypocriite Lindsey felt this way before he lost his moral code and sold his soul to the Devil.
@Barbara Washington ,
you wouldnt get it.
This is what happens when certain constituents treat elections and nominations like a football tailgating party. I can almost hear the beer cans crushing against foreheads. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Barbara Washington
Under Obama we had a democrat president with a republican senate, we now have a republican senate with a republican president. Different situations.
Stupid president..stupid people supporting him
If you cannot smell the stench of fascism, you are probably having Covid-19.
@Finn Jaconsen do not mock the people suffering from the Covid-19, the dead and the living, Not funny at all.
@Skid Row Offroad tell covid that after it kills them.
You mean the Wuhan Chinese Lab virus… and by the way the smell is the actually Bidens brain rotting..
@Collusion Hoax – Is that the same Wuhan lab that the US was funding?
From USA TODAY
In 2014, the NIH approved a grant to EcoHealth Alliance designated for research into “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” The project involved collaborating with researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study coronaviruses in bats and the risk of potential transfer to humans.
The original five-year grant was reapproved by the Trump administration in July 2019. In total, $3,378,896 in NIH funding was directed from the government to the project.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro9Vv9a8NN8
Let’s the fun beginnnnnnn!!!
ALL Federal Judges should NOT be elected by a political process or be given LIFE TERMS…They must be accountable
We have seen the Swamp, and it is the Republicans MAAA 2020. Make America America Again vote Biden
Nobody gets to relax until those polls say
“Biden 85% – Trump 12%”
Let me guess… he’s not speaking at RBG’s funeral either.
gatrcrash28
maybe he’s not invited or he has a golf game