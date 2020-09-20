Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois says Senate Democrats are hoping four Republicans will side with them over the “rank hypocrisy” of voting on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

‘No Proposals’ From Senate Democrats To Expand The Supreme Court, Says Sen. Dick Durbin | MSNBC