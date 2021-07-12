No Working Phone at Spanish Town Fire Station in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 10 2021

A fire station without a functioning phone, that's the situation at the Spanish Town Fire Station in Jamaica. It was brought to light after a fire on Brunswick Avenue in Jamaica's old capital.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
14 comments
Good afternoon my fellow Jamaican please keep safe you and your family one love to all
Wow
the government needs to fix this
Seriously???
WOW! This is truly unacceptable.
Everyone Trad Safe Yah
What a disgrace
jamaica slack bad
Me Clarks green ,I really hope that we as a people start to see the level of love these leaders have for us ,we’re not even getting the basic services that we need,me Clarks green that’s all that matters
Disgrace tpc
Disgrace tpc
What are we paying taxes for!
Slack slack slack. So tell me. You have to drive to the fire station. Get the fire men .and bring them to the fire really. That’s a big joke. So why they at work. Only In Jamaica . Jamaica private sector workers need training from top to bottom. It’s being happening for ages now. We need better services. For our people.
I’m convinced Jamaica is not a real place. It’s like the series finale of the tv show LOST. No sah dis no mek sense.
In modern days like now no phone,Jamaica system a sleep man