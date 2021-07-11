Nomcebo Zikode | Jerusalema The Song That Had Everyone Dancing | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
23 comments
Love this interview…big up Smile Jamaica always…love n miss u guys
Nomcebo is a humble girl. Many people thought master KG wrote the song, I’m glad she made this clear so that she can get some praise too. All glory to God. I love it.
Boy she will be making those coins for a lifetime to comes.
He always said it. He never said he wrote it.
I thoroughly enjoyed this interview. It’s nice to hear the story behind the song.
Amen ,she prayed and God increase her greatness .
I just pray
you guys will be around for a long long time AND to keep us SMILING
I love this song so much…. really enjoyed it man
When I first heard this song, I didn’t want to sing or dance to it cause I didn’t understand what it meant, but after finding out, it was played on repeat.
. Great interview!
I can’t wait to see her here I have that song as ringtone on my phone
Me too
Love it so much , its so musing, relaxing . I put down some dancing on my channel to the song , dnt judge me I can’t dance but I had to
Such a lovely interview. What a powerful voice she has.
Big interview tvj smile Jamaica. Made my morning.
She’s a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. Hope she reaches and surpasses her goals
When I first heard this song on YouTube, I watch all the différent nationality of people dancing and singing the song.
Uncle neville and Sim Sim love you ,The interview thats Awesome.
Jesus christ is so clever amazing every thing that is great. Even the devil worshippers dance and sing this song jesus christ mighty God victory belongs to you lord amen,amen amen,amen.
She’s so beautiful we love u from America
/Jamaica
I love this song so much it’s my ringtone thank you for sharing big up TVJ
She gave me chills “Jerusalem”
congrats
I love this song, every day I play it when I am driving but tell the truth I don’t know the word so good so I put in my peices, thank you smile Jamaica big up Neville and simone
Love the song and even when mi ole mi still a move mi ole body to this song lol.beautiful woman. Awesome song.