against the war in every kind specially world is dealing with issues as climate change, but images in Ukraine realize world isn’t changed won’t either as long dictators exist No peaceful lives full support our friends 🙌🏼🇺🇦💫
I totally agree with the analysis by the guest regarding Obama and some of his foreign policy decisions regarding Russia were mistakes. But he also said previous administration’s Republican, Democrat and including the Trump administration made similar mistakes regarding Putin and Russia. But the question still remains. Is there a perfect solution on how to deal with an unpredictable dictator with a large nuclear arsenal? Its basically damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Keith Gupton : Agreed with the first part. But yu have to give Biden credit for not letting it slide any farther. He called Putin for what he is : a war criminal & a thug who has to be stopped.
I am huge Obama fan but it is fair to say that Obama was more interested in ideals of ”negotiating” rather than reality – it worked well with Iran Nuclear Deal but failed to stop Netanyahu and Putin. It takes two sides to negotiate, not one idealist person. Glad Putin is playing for his crimes though – just keep sending missiles to Ukraine.
Bath House Barry?
Great dodging the question : Did I handle Crimea correctly?
I noticed that.
1:00 Obama asked if he feels he could have done something differently regarding Crimea . . . Answers totally different question.
I suppose that means yes.
More can-kicking by the career politicians. Look at all the mess now. But they have done OK out of it while the average people are paying the price.
I don’t blame just the leaders, we all have to be blamed for making financial deals with those countries. We want peace and to unite the world with democracy, no one can rule over a long period, so a reckless leader cannot be in the position for too long. We know which country does not follow that rule. We should see that through even if they lure us with the cheap stuff. It’s the consequence of our own greed.
No our officials play the biggest part
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has lost his small little mind, dealing with his huge fragile ego.
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin thought invading Ukraine would show the world how powerful the Russian Military was and its prowess to be feared. I don’t believe the world is that impressed.
I don’t think that’s the reason as to why Russia is attacking Ukraine.
It’s probably only in your mind.
Ah-ha
Let’s not act like he went all out. He doesn’t even have half of his military prowess in Ukraine. It would be a very big mistake for US/NATO to underestimate them. They have a strong military and the most nuclear weapons. We should seek to have talks with them and guarantee security.
Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it. Yet, those of us who do study history are doomed to stand by helplessly while everyone else repeats it!
clichés are awesome
Why do I have to repeat history, if smn else does not know it. Or, knows history, but distorts facts to fit his narrative.
@WetBob SpongePants yeah and that was one of the most horrific wars and genocides. And looks like PUtin is trying to reenact it.
Well of course you would think Biden would no better at his age, but there’s a problem with that NASA Biden doesn’t know his age he doesn’t remember.
The part of my Jewish relatives do by marriage and my Italian and my Catawba Indian in me knows it very well.
Such an eloquent speaker but it can’t hide the fact he was so weak towards Russia and ignorant (don’t forget what he said about Russia in his 2012 election in a debate with Mitt Romney). When Russia elected to help Assad in Syria the Obama made it clear that any use of chemical, gas or biological weapons against civilian targets was a red line. When Russia crossed it that red line was never mentioned again. Pathetic response from Obama and the west, no wonder Putin feels he can do what he likes and get away with impunity.
Exactly
Exactly
“The hungrier you are the hungrier you become.” “How sociopathic totalitarian dictators work: appetite grows with eating.”
You wouldn’t know a “sociopath” if you saw one! 🤣
“Appeasement doesn’t work. Can’t make semi-ok deals with sociopaths.”
“Sociopaths” — that is lame, don’t you think? What behavior makes Putin sociopath? He worked hard for his own country and fights for it. He deserves nothing but respect.
Quite right. I like the way one US professor put it, that psychopaths can’t be negotiated with – they only make deals with other psychopaths. Hence the Putin-Trump bromance. And the Putin- Orban friendship. And here in South Africa, the affinity between Putin and Jacob Zuma. They are very hard to control though, and trying is very risky, especially if they have managed to attain the leadership of country with nuclear weapons!
@Truthteller how useful declaring sociopath everyone who doesn’t want to submit to the USA. Let’s talk in one year. What song will you sing then )))
It’s the same Putin. He didn’t just grow up into this new person! He has just gotten bolder because he was allowed to go on!
who is this Putin person you all keep talking about? And why are they no longer calling Mr Obama president Obama?
@ O.O. : Right. And I think Obama was one of those who allowed it also.
Nato is getting close to his boarder , wtf u want him to do , stand with welcome signs
Did Same thing in Georgia in the 90s, then in Chechnya, then again in Georgia in 2008, then came Crimea in 2014.. So nobody can say this hasn’t been anticipated. The guest is right here: After Georgia invasion in 2008, Obama announced ‘reset politics’ with Russia in 2009, where in the contrary, that should’ve been the moment Russia really learned a lesson. But, everybody thought it was just a problem of a small country in Eastern Europe 🙂 So what started as a small country’s problem, now became a world problem.
Obama and Secy. of State Clinton gave Putin an inch.
I don’t want to say “I told you so”, but …….. I told you so !
I’m a European socialist, but I’ve always said Putin’s seriously dangerous.
“But”? Putin and modern Russia has nothing to do with socialism. Maybe you meant “I’m against US and Nato… but…”
@Gabriele Teisa do you honestly think he knows what a “socialist” stands for ? 🙂
“He is a Genius!!” “He is Savvy!!” “He declared the Area as Independent how wonderful is that!!” “He is Smart!!” Famous Words of the Twice Impeached Insurrectionist.
chinese bot. seen this comment on every single video
Well we know you don’t make over 20 grand a year smart people don’t talk like you.
My question is of the day what does it feel like to be the stupidest person in the room.
@Adiagy USA has other “channels” To help Ukraine we do NOT see such as CiA or other intel structures relevant to the USA such as Mosad or Mi 6 , therefore even without Congress and its approval , even then USA found a way to rearm Ukraine for years , it is obvious To me , surelly , …
“Wreckless” because nobody opposed him before! He was paying everyone off under the table.
Paying and poisoning.
“Wreck it Ralph”
“… Go see The World cause it s also Brand New …”
“… When can i see You again … When can we do iy again ….. i got to know …. when can … “
“Prior to his retirement”. Dude, he plans to die in office like Stalin. Let’s just hope it’s more like Mussolini.
Thank you for providing balanced reporting in this piece! I’ve voted both Democrat and Republican and so I very much appreciate the truth, even if it’s something I may not necessarily “want” to hear or you may not “want” to report depending on political leaning, it’s so valuable for us to hear it anyway. We can critique without intent to destroy. No president is perfect and they all deserve a bit of credit for taking on the job they do. I believe they all want the best for our nation and like all humans, they do it their way and we may not agree. I hope through fair reporting we can get back to a point where we can see not only the bad in a president, but also the good, as not a one has done all bad. No, not even Trump and he should get credit where due as well, lest we all believe that we are the only perfect humans who choose the perfect candidates. There’s no such thing. We need to be able to disagree politically while maintaining an openness to all truths about our chosen candidates, even when inconvenient. Please keep up the good work, the survival requires the truth.
