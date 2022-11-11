Official on how many votes one of Arizona’s largest cities still has to count

Recent Post
50 comments
Bill Gates that’s hilarious
all the former presidents except 45 should go down to Georgia in solidarity for democracy !!! and stand behind Warnock !!! and we could say the devil didn’t go down to Georgia !!! LOL
How is it that the last Presidential race was called within 24hrs in Arizona? Yet the governors race is taking days?
changes in rules initiated and pushed through by the gop. 100% bad faith actors. instead of actual competent governance they chose to create crisis and then attempt to manipulate their own nonsense. millions of americans simply refuse ask any questions.
Because Trump lost by THAT MUCH!
False. It took to Saturday.
The tighter a margin is, the more votes need counted to call the race. If one candidate has 100% of the votes when you’ve counted over half the ballots theres no way for them to lose, but if its close to 50/50 you may have to count basically every single vote to call the election.
@Nathan Szpakowski Thank you for answering my question. It makes complete sense.
Year 2047, Arizona and Nevada still counting 2022 midterm votes
It’s been 2 days. Deal with it
Democrats take however long it takes to count votes for their candidates. They know lake is gonna win so their trying to fowl up the count .
@Jock Young They really need to finish up asap! Urgently. Sheesh…we’re beginning to see a real gap here. It’s been a little while since they more or less wrapped up their investigations, audits, statewide scavenger hunt for voter fraud in the 2020 election. If Kari Lake can’t take over soon and finally re-open the investigations, there could be real pressure mounting on these GOP state officials to actually do the work and improve the lives of their constituents… now that – I am sure you’ll agree – really poses an undue burden on Republicans, so there obviously is some urgency here.
@Jock Young this is why we need to get rid of mail in and early voting, don’t care what side your on it shouldn’t take days to find out, it took weeks in 2020
@K powers it’s not the early voting that’s the issue it when they can start counting them. They need to start counting them earlier. It’s also the same day drop off ballots that need to change as well. They need to drop them off a day earlier.
Politico picked up on the claims on 11/07/2022 11:01 PM EST: “GOP activists and candidates set stage to claim elections they lose are stolen
The advice they’re giving their voters — to vote late on Election Day — would cause the counting delays they say are suspicious.”
Katie Hobbs is a dream opponent, she makes AOC look smart
Arizona needs to fix their processing
No you should just stop voting all together. Stop wasting your time.
@queen samara voting is not a waste of time. Everyone should vote to make sure we have good people in office, look what happened when Donald Trump and his crazy Looney tunes got in there he tried to steal democracy.
@Rhonda Unger Yeah you’re right about that. I apologize for what I said previously. Trump & his MAGA movement pushed my 👋and I away to the left. Especially after J6th & Pelosi’s husband attack. Democracy means more than inflation & a woman’s right to choose.
@queen samara yes it was hard to watch we have to protect our rights as women and as people against that crap
how come we count faster in florida and NY with a lot more people. and other places with less people they are still counting?
Every state has their own laws for the election process. In Florida, mail-in votes are processed and counted upon receipt. Between early voting and mail-in votes Florida already had more than 80% of their votes counted by Election Day in 2020.
In other states, mail-in ballots cannot be counted and/or processed prior to Election Day. Some states don’t even permit counting to begin until after the polls close on Election Day.
Because republicans do it correct and democrats cheat
Plus, Florida had a hurricane. This is what incompetence looks like.
Left or right – AZ needs to adjust their practices . It’s getting absurd
That would require a functional government, which would require functional humans.
It’s beautiful watching Kari Lake win in slow motion. Media milks it for views = money and Democrats slow the pain as freedom rises.
How can a country that is so good at so much not be able to run an election?
Lol what is america good at other than losing wars and being fat idiots?
Lawmakers who want it that way, so voters who wouldn’t vote their way are hindered from doing so.
I guess you did not notice. America is a wreck LGB
Honestly, smells like it’s gonna come down to another Georgia run off.
God help us all!
all states had a big turnout. why is AZ, and NV, in the stone age with their ballots?
I feel bad, I dropped off my ballot on election night in AZ. I’m always holding up the line…. Tsk tsk
Imagine the world where your signature when you register to vote . . . 18, 19 yrs old . . . is still used to verify who you are 10, 15, 20, 30 yrs later. How archaic!!! Thank God I vote in person because my signature is different now than it was back then. My vote would be thrown out!!!!!!!
It sounds like early voting could have really help get us through this process. Why would you vote on Election Day
Why didn’t Katie Hobbs resign of SOS before running in this election? Overseeing the election and running in it are concerning.
Guess the same reason Kemp didn’t resign as SOS in Georgia in 2018.
Don’t worry, Lake is already screaming election fraud if she loses. She wants to win by force.
Why do dozens of Secretaries of State across the country run the election in which they are seeking re-election….seemingly without a conflict of interest problem in all of those elections but you only get woke about it when some dipsh!t like Kari Fake instructs you to have a problem with it? Do you just mimic everything some self interested Trump lunatic tells you to ?
I don’t know, why don’t you ask Brian Kemp in Ga, he ran against Stacy Abrhams as SOS in 2018. He managed to get thousands of voters scrubbed from the polls just prior to the election.
Maybe we’ll know a winner when they swear them in in January. Crazy…. numbers are hard
Huh? Numbers are not hard, humans are just dumb. They can’t count mail-in or early ballots until after polls close on election night. Republicans made that rule.
@Will get better eventually give a damn who made the rule. The country shouldn’t have to wait on 3 or 4 incompetent states to learn the results of our elections. 3rd world democracies do a better job tallying votes than these states. It’s about as embarrassing as sending a stroke victim to the senate.
FL literally did this at 9pm day of. How is the Arizona Gov still confused?
Thank you Bill Gates and Arizona Elections for doing your job diligently. Accuracy is paramount. Democracy is on the ballot. I’m grateful to wait and have confidence in the outcome. Thank you and your team for your integrity in this process. You are appreciated!!! ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸
The Corruption to cover their tracks is a slow process apparently!!
What is Arizona’s excuse with just over 7 million people for taking so long for this voting process, when CA with 39 mil, TX with 29 mil and FL with almost 22 mil had their governor’s declared on election day.
Sounds like AZ seriously needs some help from other states, because their process is painfully slow and backwards.