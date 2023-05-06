Officials release new video and documents in Idaho killings case

Recent Post
39 comments
Just wow!!!
No joke … since they canned Don Lemon. The morning show is actually much better. No interruptions no stupid remarks. The show has gotten better
I think so … that’s cause he wasn’t fit for morning … he should stay on at night
Nah. You’re wrong boot
I love the results that firing the tucks has yielded for FAUX
Wow of course he didn’t get a ticket he’s the right color and gender.
This was in western Washington State. If they did not ticket white people, they would never write any tickets. It is the Great White Northwest. He made a minor traffic error that violated a local ordinance that was different from his home state’s. He did not flagrantly disobey the law. He was polite and respectful, expressed himself well and gave a reasonable explanation of his actions. That was why she let him go. The officer was probably thrilled that he wasn’t one of the anti government wingnuts that inhabit the area claiming sovereign immunity. This wasn’t the arrogant monster we have been told about.
it’s more about having the know how to ‘disarming’ the tension with his passive/timid/charming offensive for the female officer, instead of the ‘I’m so sick of this sh*t, the f**k you stop me for?!!!! Point being, ….being prepared, methodical, and as well a sociopath can help you operate under the law enforcement radar, to a certain extent of course until your personal ego and obsessions gets the better of you.
Also notice he didn’t scream or raise his voice? Attitude helps😊
Man this guy’s got a Ted Bundy Vibe going for him. Every time I’ve seen this guy I automatically think Ted Bundy.
It’s the eyes
@Sansa June yes, ever since I seen his photo, those eyes. I know it’s wrong to judge someone just by appearance, when I seen his photo his eyes just creeped me out.
Maybe it’s time to cancel Netflix. 😒
Hats off to that Marine for doing society a favor ……
Thanks
~Jim Eagle
A trans Naval midshipman is just as capable. Just ask Joe Potato.
Dementia
Why is this lady so surprised there were blood stains?
I’m not saying you should go off looks, but this guy screams I killed a few people.
Definitely “don’t look in the fridge” for sure
Bryan was talking to missionaries from the LDS Church but had only just begun lessons. Shame. He needed more time. Heavenly Father has his plan.
Wtf is this?
Yeah, ask Lori Vallow and his second husband how are they doing right now. And also happened in ID.
Well he will have to wait until Idaho gets their turn first 💉
The niceness must be trying to get out of getting a ticket
Such a creepy m…cker. Definitely shows he is used to talking himself out of stuff though. “Not used to seeing crosswalks..” I can’t believe he said it with a straight face.
He can run a red-light and get no ticket?
I wonder how much ad revenues criminals are generating every year…
Playing the victim, charming his way out of consequences
#Shame_on_Meitei&Manipur_Govt
Most serial killers blend in perfectly with society to keep their depravity a secret
Alot of people apparently chose to ignore this fact.
Such a sociopathic stare.
Yes, he is a human being. When he speaks, his voice can be recorded, just like every other human. Nothing remarkable at all.
His sociopathic demeanor is what’s “remarkable,” because his presence even in a recording is chilling. Imagine what he’s like in-person: shudderworthy.
His eyes are dead eyes, no? Scary eyes.
He has the look of Jake G’s character in the movie Nightcrawler… just saying
I am dying of laughter.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣☝️
Better that than of stab wounds. 😒
That video doesn’t prove anything, just because he was in that area.