Olympian medals 50 years after his mother won gold February 19, 2022 28 comments Tagged with barbara ann cochran, cnn, Happening Now, latest News, new day with john berman and brianna keilar, Olympics, ryan cochran-siegle, top news, us news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
28 comments
To the person reading this: Even though I don’t know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer ❤️
Thank you so much.You will never know how much this means to me. Going through a very difficult time at the moment.
@Rita Weltevreden Hang in there. I had a really rough patch for about 1 1/2 years. About 8 months ago it got a lot better. Things will get better for you as well.
Blessings to you🙌
@Rita Weltevreden I will pray for you, stay strong. It will get better.🙏
Let’s go Brandon, I agree.
Congratulations ! Your mom are proud of you.
Congratulations! 👏👏👏
That family is Gold!
I bet mom would have given anything to be there.
Heartwarming news in a time of chaos in the world. Barbara Ann raised a terrific son.
https://youtu.be/kMco7Gnz7K8
Finally its here :
We need this kind of stories now more than ever.
BS stories…
His mom looks cute!
Wonderful story in a period of time when the world is shaken. Love Briana. Thanks, everyone!!!!
She’s a lot of woman thats for sure.
Wow Brianna – you know how to conduct an inspiring interview: yes, wonderful interviewees and you masterfully bring out their story.
No Simping.
This is so cool it’s almost like it was his Destiny to win this🤔
The mom is glowing looking at her son with so much love and joy, is truly heartwarming!!! 🇨🇦👏🏼👍🏼
CONGRATULATIONS. BEAUTIFUL FAMILY.
Cool beans! Like mother like son🏅🏆
Very humble people both mother and child. Thank you both for representing The USA.
Wow happy news is feeling rare in these times- thank you for noticing someone doing something good!!
What a lovely interview :- )
Love, nicely expressed.
I will never forget the great effort of Intellectweb s for keeping up to his promise, I really appreciate you guys
♥️Brianna! Thanks for sharing this beautiful American 🇺🇸 Olympic story!
This is genuinely inspirational stuff. Overcoming a broken neck to uphold a super powered athletic legacy. Congratulations.