If he was picked up in Texas he would of got free travel to DC or NY
Funny. I have also watched the video depicting an American man renouncing America to go to China seeking his China dream.🤣
True 💯 I watched one last week
What’s the video ? Can you send the link ?
no u haven’t
He is from CIA
A Chinese man walking across the border to Vietnam to travel to America that gangster
03:24 that bus route crosses right through El Salvador (before Guatemala) but the commentator doesn’t mention it 🎙
She forgot her geography lesson
I´m from El Salvador, and I took that personally! XD.
This is a scary piece. Zero/Covid has been going on for a while.
Wow, i feel for his family hope he does well here USA,, there’s so many amazing people and their stories are beyond our imaginations. God is with him its not coincidence this happened for reasons.
Your out of your mind. The dude left his family.
My God 🥺 he probably had a very serious talk with his wife before leaving and promised her once he is doing well he will take his family in China and bring them to the U.S. I hope everything goes well for the guy. Godbless
you mean the god that killed everything on earth with flood because he was mad at man?
“The evil zero covid china”. That saved 4.6 MILLION lives…
If that’s true, then it’s even more tragic. Removing 4.6 million pieces of dross would have been a net gain for the world.
you have to have a high IQ to understand the macro numbers. Also, don’t be selfish.
Little pink lol.
These are the people that will make America great Those that love freedom and entrepreneurship are those who need to be allowed to enter the US
Good luck in this current admin.
Just another husband abandoned his family with a fantastic excuse and a marvellous journey exciting enough to be sold to CNN🙃
indeed
A story as old as time, people escaping bad situations in hopes of working hard to take care of their families. I wish him much luck. There is a large community of Chinese expats here to guide him along the way.
Shouldn’t others help him? Why do you think he needs Chinese expats to help him?
Great. He just exposed the only paths for the others and just made it harder. Not sure if it’s a good or bad thing at this point.
That was a really cool story. He looked so hopeful when he smiled at the end. Welcome to America, we wish you the best!
why cant you welcome the 2 billion rest of india and china ? why only him ? If you are encouraging breaking the law, do it for remaining people too.
It’s nice that you feel compassion for this man. But shouldn’t we be just as welcoming to all these people who flee hunger, extreme poverty and life threatening situations like war? So many other stories at the Mexican border are never told, they even put these poor people into cages for trying to live the so-called American dream. I am puzzled by a lot of these comments that welcome this refugee 🤔 – although they are nice
Well what kind of man leaves family and children behind, possibly forever? Is it really worthy?
C’mon la. One out of 1.5billion people, serious? Cant you be more decently credible, and not letting hatred blind your professionalism and objectivity?
I don’t expect Evangelicals to welcome this man.
Didn’t know the American dream was still a thing😂😂😂
Most Americans demonize it.
Only to the ones that never lived in the US. The rest know better.
Parents at Pelosi’s own district in San Francisco
are expressing growing frustrations over homeless encampment blocking pavement near schools
that’s is problem that has been building for decades.
One in 10 Americans can’t afford their water bills anymore.
Prices have been surging for the past 10 years,
and thousands of families are threatened
with home foreclosure for unpaid utility bills every year.
But the US spent billions of US taxpayers money in military costs
for a photo op for Pelosi in Taiwan,
while American have been screaming for the government
to fix education and healthcare system,
bridges, tunnels, schools
but when the Pentagon wasted taxpayers’ money
there’s no question asked.
What’s the point?
Incredible report but he just revealed his location
Hearing more and more stories of people abandoning their families just to get out, not exactly something I would do but I won’t judge. Fake developed country is literally hell on earth these days