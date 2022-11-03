Ont. NDP leader explains why he called Doug Ford a liar: ‘Because they’ve been lying’

6 comments
Ont. NDP leader explains why he called Doug Ford a liar: 'Because they've been lying' 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 comments

  3. This government has not been treating workers fairly. Predominately women. Talk about a gas lighting politician. Oh yeah I forgot he’s NDP.

    Reply

  4. My taxpayer pockets aren’t that deep. Stop letting them believe they don’t work for the govt of Ontario.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.