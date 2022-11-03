Recent Post
39 comments
Jail for Doctor Lenin there. 😂
Ontario is the only place that’s still obsessed COVID
Trudeau voters 😆 🤣 😂
It’s true.
Stay SAFE and warm..
No. Where I live in Ontario nobody is wearing masks except a few elderly. What are you talking about?
Quebec too
Haven’t we heard all this before? Fifteen days to reduce the curve???
Reply removed
Two years to flatten the economy.
@Mongo Blazingsaddles LMAO Can we see this “CURVE”…. Yes right here… its your heart beat monitor.
Conspiracy theorists aren’t too bright
@Squidward’s House hahahhahahahhaha hahhahahahhahahahhahahhahahhahahahhahaa…..bwaaahhhahahahahahaha……..HAHAHAHAHAJA ,jajajajjajajjajajjajjajjsaa
Ontario “TOP LIAR” 🤡
Never in a million years will I go along with another Covid mandate. I almost hope he does implement it so I can get some venom out
Hmmmmm INTERESTING thought..
@roof pizza Your point?
@roof pizza ….neither does yours…
Hi conspiracy theorist 👋
@Squidward’s House follow the science junior, masks do not stop viruses
Ya, I won’t be wearing a mask. Been there, done that, over with it.
if u complied with the covid cult’s maskimg then chances are ur weak and will comply again. I never complied even when businesses discriminated against mmy mask exemption and I had to sue them for human rights violations
@brody pereira the only places I need to go to are grocery stores and they can’t enforce it.
@Skeptical Unfortunately they can stop you from entering. They are a private company and can refuse anyone for any reason. Sorry 😐
F the mask I will buy online they can all go broke we will Be the laughingstock of North America
@brody pereira no I won’t, haven’t worn them once, went everywhere
I like how it’s “top doctor” so the actual person can be changed and nobody even knows the name lol
would be like referring to the leader of a country as the “country’s top politician” nobody whould know the guys name tho lol
would make it super easy to switch them out at any time. no name to stand by or give a quote
This is typical . the parasite is lost without its host .
As far as I can tell most gave up on the measures when it was obvious they failed.
Let me guess, just 2 weeks to flatten the curve.
Maybe he should wear his diaper now
Are you kidding me no one is going to except that again
Shove the mask where sun doesn’t shine
not going to follow any mandates.
Doesn’t it say on the box that masks don’t keep out viruses ? You’d think a ‘top doctor’ would know that.. curious..
I HAD COVID AN SURVIVE NO PROBLEM NOW I GET A STRONG IMMUSE SYSTEM
“Just two years to flatten the economy!”
I say we fire this guy and use that money to hire real doctors and nurses
“9/10 Dentists recommend”
“What do you mean we pay them to say that?!? They took an oath!!”