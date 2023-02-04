Skip to content
Tagged with Academy Award
, actress
, amanpour
, best lead actress
, christiane amanpour
, Everything Everywhere All at Once
, film
, interview
, Michelle Yeoh
, nominated
, nominations
, Oscar
, Oscar nominated film
, Oscar-nominated
, Reactions
, script
32 comments
I bet the Oscars break another viewership record this year.
LOL
A phenomenal actress, and a fantastic film. Well deserved.
老實說，我們都記得這個視頻：-
https://youtu.be/_AOn5Vq4Xkc
Michelle Yeoh has been one of the most UNDERRATED actresses in the world for decades! So pleased with this and can’t wait to see it ❤
Martial arts star Jackie Chan wants to join the Chinese Communist Party, but China doesn’t want him. Chan’s comments were further proof to people outside China he is anti-democracy and is a cheerleader for Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong . According South China morning post ( March 2021).
Kia Pono Tatou Ka maumahara ki tenei Ataata:-https://youtu.be/8LNSEIaZukY
Don’t be a coward. Good people are not cowards.
Wow. Michelle is very articulate. A philosopher.
I absolutely adore Michelle Yeoh!
Bond girl, Eleanor in Crazy Rich Asians… Now this. More of Michelle Yeoh, PLEASE!!
Don’t be a coward. Good people aren’t broken cowards!
Would LOVE to see Michelle Yeoh win the Oscar. She’s a great actress and a great humanitarian.
Yeoh is also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Independent Spirit Award.
@RaymondHng I really think it’s the Year of Everything Everywhere All At Once. Nabbing a SAG and Golden Globe is pretty damn good. The only weird thing about winning all of these awards is that it may OR may not be indicative of what could happen at the Oscars. We’ve already witnessed that you could win a multitude of awards leading up to the BIG NIGHT of Oscars and end up losing it. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Don’t be a coward. Good people are not cowards!
What an intelligent person! She’s an example to younger and older generations, male and female.
Michelle Yeoh is a living legend. ❤🌺
Don’t be a coward. Good people aren’t broken cowards.
She is the greatest stunt woman of all time.
I was trying to think of a word that best describes Ms. Yeoh and the best I can think of is, elegant.
Definitely… Michelle should take the Oscars.
I can relate to this movie on so many levels, from all the characters POV. I’m just jealous this movie didn’t have a Latino twist to it too. Because it also breaks into the 1st generation immigrant experience. LGBT+ newality.
Oh boy. Everyone’s at the table. Even Uncle Sam on small businesses.
Y’all couldn’t put Michelle’s name in the title, like damn!! Give the woman her respect
She is very very well spoken in every interview. I have known her name when I was young but never realized she speaks that good English.
Yeoh was born in what was then called the Federation of Malaya, a British protectorate, where Malay is the official language and English is a recognized language. The Proclamation of Malaysia was a statement, written in English and Malay, that declared the merger of the Federation of Malaya with the British crown colonies of North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore into the new Federation of Malaysia on 16 September 1963,
Ahhh don’t be such a confused coward. Good people aren’t such broken cowards!
Hope she gets the oscars. Cate is equally wonderfil in Tar.
Interesting. EEAAO was easily my favorite movie of the past year… but, I would have had little interest in it, if Jackie Chan was the lead actor.
I hope she wins. She’s my childhood memories. And the first time I saw her in James Bond, I was so surprise movie stars from one country can be in the US! She broke my ceiling already from there
The film was SO very strange, hilarious, heartwarming and action-filled. I wondered if I was altered or was it the film that had me in a 🤯 state of mind for most of it. 😂 Some of the plot just had me literally laughing out loud uncontrollably because they were so unexpectedly outrageous. In the end, Michelle summed it up well for what it was — a story about love, intergenerational and cultural conflict and compromises with a huge dose of crazy (check out the hot dog fingers). The film wouldn’t have been the same with a male actor because there’s always something different and special when you explore mother-daughter conflicts in general but it’s especially unique in the context of an immigrant mother and a daughter whose lifestyle and identity conflict with cultural expectations. Michelle and the entire cast were incredible. I really hope she wins and get recognized for her role. This film and her performance really do stand in a class of their own.
Don’t be a coward. Good people aren’t such broken cowards.
“Oscar nominee” show some respect; Michelle Yeoh is a legend who deserves to have her name in the title.