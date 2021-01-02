‘Outrageous’: Warnock reacts to GOP’s planned certification opposition

January 2, 2021

 

Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock responds to the news that nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect say they will vote against counting electoral votes when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. He tells CNN's Fredricka Whitfield that the move reflects "the politics of the privileged" as the pandemic weighs on a weary nation. #CNN #News

80 Comments on "‘Outrageous’: Warnock reacts to GOP’s planned certification opposition"

  1. Renee Lemke | January 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    Drive everyone you can to the polls no matter what color our skin is.

  2. Ann van de Kew | January 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
    – George Orwell

  3. Nathan Baker | January 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Kelly Loeffler is the wealthiest member of Congress. She doesn’t care a whit about you.

    • Kommon Cents | January 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Dr. G Romney, P. Mitchell, Gianforte, Warner, and Scott (in reverse order) are the next wealthiest members…and they’re more than $500 million behind robot loeffer.

    • Kommon Cents | January 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Committed to Sparkle Motion you went there😳👍😂😂

    • speny spen | January 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Trevor Sole did I say that? nope! I said weakened and that’s what I meant. for example, China has surpassed our naval capabilities. no that doesn’t mean our navy doesn’t have any bullets. my brother is in the navy, they have plenty of bullets.

    • speny spen | January 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @America I read a little about the Obama issue. that I think is up for debate. I think he was trying to recover from his first bad decision about space exploration. when nasa went back into space the (I forgot his name) head of nasa thanked Trump for giving them their budget back. so I have to go off of the comments like that rather than obama claiming he planned space x to be the next generation of space exploration. so we can agree to disagree on that.

    • Trevor Sole | January 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @speny spen you dare to disagree with your Dear Leader? You know you’ll be ostracized from the Clown Cult for that right?

  4. KAREN meme | January 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Georgian Democrats and liberals better go vote in masses, last chance

  5. ricardo fernandez | January 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Take their word for it, let see how far they are willing to take their treason to our country

  6. Saad Radwan | January 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Let’s teach Mitch McConnell listen when comes helping Americans not big companies

    • Kappa Darwin | January 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @Wally Censorship A medical doctor who is preforming an abortion knows they must take precautions when treating their patient meaning they have to abide by health guidelines sterilize their tools and make sure they are wearing a mask at all times. These are medical professionals they know what they are doing.

      Unlike a Church which is where a large group of people gather in a confide space for long periods of time without mask most often. Church service can be preformed via streaming you do not have to be physically presence in the church to attend church service. Church people have options, and it is reckless to allow citizens to contract the Covid virus because they don’t want to stay in doors. It prolongs the lock down, it paralyzes the economy and that leads to homeless and death.

      You have to do the right thing and suspend unnecessary gathering until it is safe to continue them. That is just common sense.

    • David Warren | January 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      He’ll never listen and definitely never learn. Georgian’s’ votes for the two Democratic Senators will make Turtle-man irrelevant, then it’s up to the People of Kentucky to vote him the-heck-out.

    • Kappa Darwin | January 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @David Warren When you look at Kentucky’s election map its two blue dots in a sea of red. Mitch acts the way he does because he has long since been corrupted by power. That power was no longer given to him it was entitled to him so he no longer cares about winning. He didn’t even have to show up because he knew the odds of him losing were astomically low.

      But Mitch knows if he loses the Senate he isn’t going to be able to get it back. The whole point of him obstructing Government was to show ill informed voters that government doesn’t work and that would cause people to not care about their vote thus allowing Republicans to maintain hold on power because Republican voters care about weak government because they believe government is ineffective.

      Once Democrats get government to work that would destroy the narrative Republicans have been building for 40 years. People will start waking up and take their vote seriously leading to politicians actually having to listen to voters instead of lobbying groups.

    • Kenneth Mabus | January 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Greg Ginger $2000. Why stop there? Hell vote blue and ask for $50k. Hell just start printing as much money as possible and nobody works again. Vote blue cause we need more china bidens, insider trader pelosi, campaign school financer max waters, Ukraine lobbier schiff kerry pelosi jr hunter. You think you would be so stupid if Trump had said communism is Good!

  7. MagicSantos | January 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Jan 20th!
    WINTER IS COMING!
    The world is ready for the big party!🍾🥂🎆
    WELCOME BACK TO REALITY!
    VICTORY CAN TASTE SO SWEET!👌👍😉😉

  8. Gregory Levesque | January 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Politicians wasting our time and money. Power to the people, vote them out.

  9. nana 10 | January 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    “Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it.” 
    ― Mark Twain

  10. Sgt Robert 2764 | January 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    $2000
    We need money now
    We are suffering financially
    We need help
    $2000
    For the American people

    • Carolyn Moore | January 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      Welcome to democratic socialism. They first shut you down, then decide how much money you actually need to live on. Trump always said 2000. politicians chose 600 plus a bill full of pork for everyone else . While at the same time they get hundreds of thousands a year. Dictatorship at its finest. While all of NY was shut down and the ball drop was only seen by the govenor and his chosen attendees.. Reminder: The first bill had passed fully by both sides.

    • Darryl Bixler | January 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      You want a georgia vote one or two

    • Darryl Bixler | January 2, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      You want $15 an HR you want 700 thousand jobs by Tuesday vote blue

    • Kevin L. Houghton | January 2, 2021 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Go get a job stupid, millions of them out there! Stop bleeding money from the Gov.

    • danny richards | January 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      No just need to get rid of these lock downs and open the economy, they are using covid to control the people

  11. nunya biznez | January 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Trumpsters: “The people who have spoken are not eligible to speak.”

  12. A Nash | January 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Georgia “deserves” NO the whole country deserves ppl in office that put America first. Not other nations

  13. Theresa Morris | January 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Term limits on congress 2 terms like a president. Drain the swamp

    • God's Com'n | January 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @john smith experience?? You mean corruption and fravd?? These people are about 80 years old! Its a little ridiculous, they cant get along with eachother and the news isnt even news and yet Democrats and their supporters are ok with that, the Dems and news are destroying the country PLAIN AND SIMPLE!!!! INDEPENDENT VOTERS ARE THE MAJORITY AND WE’RE SICK AND TIRED OF BOTH CORRUPT PARTYS! WE LIKE TRUMP BECAUSE HE’S NOT A CAREER POLITICIAN!! WE NEED SOMEONE TO CARE ABOUT US SMALL MIDDLE CLASS PEOPLE, CLEARLY BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS HATE US!!!!

    • Joe Avila | January 2, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Theresa the Swamp is to dirty, we can drain the Swamp, they are republicans and democrats, if Trump wins he have to drain the Swamp and run poison to kill the rest of the alligators, then run clorine. Hahahahaha

    • Paolo Curradini | January 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Sure, let’s get rid of all the experienced guys every two years and let only newbies and minimally experienced politicians run congress, Daddy Vladdi would be extatic.

      This is one of the rare cases where I hope to be reading something that a Russian wrote, as I much prefer dealing with foreign meddling rather than having to ponder the notion that some of us could be so unbelievably idiotic as to propose arbitrary obstacles that would effectively prevent us from electing the best possible person to a crucial branch of government in like 4 out of 5 races…

    • Don Adams | January 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      Two terms would be too short for the House of Representatives. Their terms are only two years to begin with. The real answer is educating the public. The democrats have done a very poor job of this.

    • Paolo Curradini | January 2, 2021 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @God’s Com’n Are you sure your supposed to be shouting the propaganda? Once you sober up it might not seem as cool as it does now, and I doubt your handlers will be amused. But please, go on, I am easily entertained…

  14. OBoo Strauss | January 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    You the people have spoken. What don’t the Republicans understand about “losers”

  15. Joseph Dunleavy | January 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    McConnell needs to lose his power. He is an enemy of the people and of the constitution. Make it happen Georgia

  16. P Raulin | January 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good people do nothing.”-Edmunde Burke…1770

  17. Lake Norman | January 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Just to be clear. There is a time when political BS stops and patriotism starts.

    • NobleAmerican01 | January 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      Freeeeeeedommmmmmm #Trump2020

    • Jesus is Lord | January 2, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @my2cents2u This is what always happens. Get a history lesson. We fight and die for freedom its in our DNA.

    • DMSDrummer | January 2, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      y’all said that with obama too and nothing happened. what gets me is that you think you can fight a government with machine guns, missiles, and nukes with your AR-15 lmao

    • Kathleen Winston | January 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Anthony S2K04 do you get paid for each of your propaganda comments? I’ve been reading the really interesting facts about Mitch McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, and her extensive dealings with the Chinese government, and a ship building company, contracts her family shipping company has received from the Chinese government, her father James Chao , a shipping magnate who has many business interests in China owns the company and her sister Grace Chao is running it. Grace Chao also has served on the board of a Chinese state run bank, a very unusual position for an American citizen. Elaine Chao was being investigated by the Inspector General of the Department of Transportation, oh, did I forget to mention that Elaine Chao is the trump appointed Secretary of the Department of Transportation, but trump just removed him, so he couldn’t bother with investigating her anymore, and appointed a new one that is one of her employees so that she can tell him what to do. Elaine Chao has used her government position to get Chinese government contracts for her father’s company, and she has also accepted many gifts, her father gave her and her husband Mitch millions of dollars as a gift, he also has donated millions to Mitch’s re election campaigns, and she has given grants for department of transportation projects in Kentucky. All of these things are unconstitutional under the emoluments clause. So, what was that about Biden’s briefcase? Ha ha ha. I really feel sorry for the poor people that really believe that trump is some kind of good guy, he’s really a very low criminal. But you know better don’t you, you know he’s really a nazi fascist wanna be dictator. He doesn’t pay people who do things for him. He’s a real cheapskate really. The information about Mitch and his wife Elaine Chao is public information from wikipedia. There is another site that has a lot of info about the nazi supporters of trump, many that are working in the white house, the Southern Poverty Law Center, look on their Hate watch page. The nazi thugs that love trump, vandalized Mitch McConnell’s house too, along with Nancy Pelosi’s, because he’s not following trump’s orders, and they had the nerve to override his veto to get the military support bill out. See how much he cares about the military?

    • Kenneth Mabus | January 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @DMSDrummer fight a government?

  18. Setting The Wheel In Motion | January 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    “You can have your own theories but you can’t have your own facts.”
    – Carl Sagan

    • Kommon Cents | January 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      “There’s a world of difference between truth and facts. Facts can obscure the truth.” Maya Angelou

    • Sir Derps | January 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Carl Sagan never said that. Daniel Patrick Moynihan did and the actual quote is “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”

      Moron.

    • Caddy Jim | January 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Then you should have been reminding the Democrats and media this for the last 4 years they did the exact same thing in 2016 with no evidence reported on a fake dossier even if you don’t believe the fraud because the media is not covering it

      Establishment media and big Tech interfered more in the 2020 election than their dreams about Russia interfering in 2016 they silenced the Biden corruption story big Tech took post Downs including legitimate papers reporting on the story same thing with the sexual allegations against Biden which Kamala Harris herself said she believed were true they allowed him to stay in his basement while the media campaigned on Biden’s behalf the media got people to dislike Trump so bad because of his New York bravado attitude they voted against him without knowing what they’re actually voted for Joe Biden has supported every military action in his 47 years of government except for the bin laden retaliation strike he helped destroyed Livia which brought back slavery tried to take down Syria spending billions of dollars to arm Rebels / isis people forget we are no longer getting videos of isis captives being beheaded and burnt alive because Trump destroyed isis yet he’s the first president in 43 years not to start anew military engagement / War Joe Biden also supported NAFTA also supported TPP wants a new TPP all of this hollowed out are manufacturing industry promised people at Rally’s that he was going to end fracking YouTube take corrected your search if you search Joe Biden fracking saying he’s not against fracking Facebook took down over a hundred Trump campaign ads that said Biden was against fracking there’s videos of him saying he’s against fracking now he’s four fracking because he wanted to win Pennsylvania

    • Setting The Wheel In Motion | January 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Sir Derps . . what a sad, nitpicking person you must be. Even if Carl Sagan didn’t say it word-for-word (he said a version of it), it’s still the truth of what he said that matters. Now go crawl back into your hole.

  19. Roger Swab | January 2, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    I’ve had my reservations about a “person of the cloth” involved in politics but this man has changed that view entirely.

  20. TheListening922 | January 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    “We have a generation of professional politicians who are so focused on the next election that they’re not focused on the next generation”. Truest words of this interview.

