Growing list of Canadian politicians travelling abroad sparks outrage

Growing list of Canadian politicians travelling abroad sparks outrage 1

January 2, 2021

 

Political science professor Lori Turnbull says she thinks politicians travelling abroad during the pandemic really gets under the skin of people taking restrictions seriously.

36 Comments on "Growing list of Canadian politicians travelling abroad sparks outrage"

  1. Elisabeth Steel | January 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    I hope many heads are going to roll! 🤨😖🤔

  2. Torin | January 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Totally unacceptable, they all need to resign or be removed.

  3. wayne galvin | January 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    Lol, too funny! We have our politicians acting like the characters from Animal Farm!

  4. The Schiznit | January 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    I’m just surprised that any average citizen thinks that any politician has any interest other than their own in mind.

  5. cma wpg | January 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    If they cared about criticism, they wouldn’t be politicians. Like liberal scandals, they just fade away…

  6. Stacey Ellis | January 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Its always do as I say not as I do.

  7. Revo | January 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    RULES FOR ME, NOT FOR THEE
    Enough is ENOUGH!!

  8. Sass enach | January 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Absolutely inexcusable! They all need to be fired.

  9. Lucinda Waugh | January 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Jason Kenny and his excuses 😂

  10. derek Hills | January 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    They all need to resign. It’s a slap in the face to the tax payer.

  11. vickie Chamberland | January 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    They all need to be arrested and put in jail.

  12. Explodingtraps | January 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    No resignations, fire them!

  13. Shaun MacMillan | January 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    If thier isn’t rioting in the streets over this there should be. These politicians need to be held accountable for thier actions.

  14. Louise Tremblay | January 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    All politicians are hypocrites…

  15. John Jylanne | January 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    As for all the others still abroad, don’t come back & all will be forgiven.

  16. mike aguanno | January 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    We are slaves and they love rubbing it in our face. What are we too say. Thank you master.

  17. MeMyPCandI | January 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    While Canadian businesses are in limbo, politicians are having fun doing the limbo..

  18. Dave S | January 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Do what your told, not as I do… Sense of entitlement without a doubt.

  19. Akim Damirov | January 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    This is news? Remember stay home go out only once a week and don’t travel. Meanwhile 36000 travelers walk through Pearson airport weekly mostly unchecked

  20. yourmanwatson | January 2, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    I’m glad we can all agree that this is not acceptable. Liberal, NDP, Conservative – they should all be held accountable !

