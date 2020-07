Pakistan’s renowned music artist Hadiqa Kiani has sung a Turkish song for hit drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

She has remastered Sezen Aksu’s Sen Aglama. Kiani’s forefathers are from Izmir, Turkey and she plans on more collaborations with Turkish Artists.

#Patari #HadiqaKiani #PTVERTUGRUL

Subscribe:

Livestream:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Visit our website: