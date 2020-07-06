Kittens and puppies descend on closed zoo | Animalkind

For these kittens and dogs, an empty zoo means new friends and new adventures. 🐾
RELATED VIDEO » Animals come face to face with other species:
The Animal Defense League of Texas took their adoptable pets to the San Antonio Zoo for a day of exploration.
Kittens are pretty much the only thing that get me going.
This is so wholesome and I love it
Aww.
Hi there cute cats
❤❤❤❤❤❤
Chick was hot. Wouldn’t mind an hour long video with her in it. Make that 2 hours.
I miss San Antonio
I love how the bigger felines were pawing at the glass when they saw they dogs and kittens! It was so cute! I really needed this video! 🥺
Only cute with the glass between them. Bodylanguages tells it all.
PRECIOUS!!!🙂❤👍
That jaguar playing with the box proves cats are cats no matter what size they are..my cat LOVES empty boxes 😁
This was so cute 😊
Puppies and kittens….we need 10K, Doc and the gang
was that shane woodley from divergent ??
Love it
The wild animals were just as curious about the new type of visitor
Were all the dogs and cats fixed?