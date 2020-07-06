Kittens and puppies descend on closed zoo | Animalkind

TOPICS:
Kittens and puppies descend on closed zoo | Animalkind 1

July 6, 2020

 

For these kittens and dogs, an empty zoo means new friends and new adventures. 🐾
RELATED VIDEO » Animals come face to face with other species:

The Animal Defense League of Texas took their adoptable pets to the San Antonio Zoo for a day of exploration.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

18 Comments on "Kittens and puppies descend on closed zoo | Animalkind"

  1. Ben Lecluyse | July 6, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    1

  2. Ксения Ковалевская | July 6, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

    Kittens are pretty much the only thing that get me going.

  3. EamonXL | July 6, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    This is so wholesome and I love it

  4. De Cymru | July 6, 2020 at 6:09 AM | Reply

    Aww.

  5. the ben and John CHANNEL | July 6, 2020 at 6:09 AM | Reply

    Hi there cute cats

  6. Mindy Martinez | July 6, 2020 at 6:16 AM | Reply

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤

  7. T B | July 6, 2020 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    Chick was hot. Wouldn’t mind an hour long video with her in it. Make that 2 hours.

  8. — Switch Playz 847 — | July 6, 2020 at 6:38 AM | Reply

    I miss San Antonio

  9. SebbyandTheBees | July 6, 2020 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    I love how the bigger felines were pawing at the glass when they saw they dogs and kittens! It was so cute! I really needed this video! 🥺

  10. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | July 6, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    PRECIOUS!!!🙂❤👍

  11. Sunshine MishasMommy | July 6, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    That jaguar playing with the box proves cats are cats no matter what size they are..my cat LOVES empty boxes 😁
    This was so cute 😊

  12. E. Pikfayel | July 6, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Puppies and kittens….we need 10K, Doc and the gang

  13. John, James Leahy | July 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    was that shane woodley from divergent ??

  14. Eblog Media | July 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Love it

  15. Jackline Mugo | July 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    The wild animals were just as curious about the new type of visitor

  16. Susan Nesin | July 6, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Were all the dogs and cats fixed?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.