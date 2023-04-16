Recent Post
Watch part 3 of this documentary here: https://bit.ly/3ojPXLb . Links to all parts of the documentary posted in description above.
These people are willing to go through so much looking for a better life for their families. So sad that many in the USA, a land of plenty, will meet them with hostility and distrust.
Yes!
Because they’re not doing it legally and people in the US should have the right to say who gets in.
Want the behind the camera addtion
🙏🙏🙏😢
These people have to travel thousands of miles to reach their destination. It takes a lot of grueling effort to make it there. It’s a miracle how they do it. No one can truly understand the lengths of mental gymnastics republicans can do.
This shows the tragedy of immigrants with beautiful cinematography and creates anguish and heartache in the viewer. Wonderful to acknowledge the humanity of those seeking refuge.
❤️🙏🌟✊❤️
I moved on to land quite a few acres, it look like a jungle, you could not even see a couple of feet in front of you. There was no property on the land, so I got a second-hand caravan, to live in. I cleared some space with a machete, and from the scrapyard I managed to purchase the back of a old lorry rusty fuel tankers, for a cesspool. My dogs dealt with the field rats. I got some chickens and some goats to help clear the land. I put in my planning permission to build a property. I created a home out of nothing. These people are opportunists they want free money. I see that jungle as a potentially beautiful home. When you are building from nothing nighttime is so quiet it becomes loud and you really feel free from the chaos that governments create. You notice the sky at night and you remember junk television as a nightmare. These people are freeloaders. I have a nice home and all the mods and cons. I would love that jungle…
The comments by the fake-Christians are amazing.
You should be writing down each other’s names for a reunion in Hell.
Fever is a good thing usually. Its us doing it, not whatever is making you sick.
My heart and my prayers goes out to all those people. 😞🙏🏻
This is when real super heroes are brought to light
S/o that man carrying that disabled youngster god bless their path to success