Recent Post
- (Part 5) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 2) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 3) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 4) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
- (Part 1) The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America | The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
36 comments
So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been,” Harris said.
Huh?
Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste…Good Job On Making A Series Out Of Their Struggles CNN…
I believe they were showing the hardships and agony these people are suffering through.
Why be so arrogant sounding?
Could you do better?
Let’s see.
Watch the documentary from start here https://bit.ly/3KKfKDC . All links to all the parts are posted in the description above.
*BUILD*
*THE*
*WALL.*
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! Trump failed. Why do you want now?
*M.A.G.A. COUNTRY FOREVER. 💪*
YALL THE KLAN IN RED CAPS, EVERYONE KNOWS BUBBAS
We don’t have enough tax dollars to take care of everyone and ourselves.
@Hiler,Mao,Stalin,Trump etc are very sick you’re against paying taxes? How long have you been right leaning?
@Trial by Wombat
Iam not against paying taxes for those who wants to be a part of a country or an organization , ism against paying taxes for those who don’t want to be a part of anything , people should be left alone as long as they are peacful .
This is heart wrenching on what they have to do for just seeking a better life.
It *is* heart wrenching. However, we have laws for a reason. Many seeking legal entry are also trying to escape to a better life. Why punish them for waiting? Feelings do not sway the law. Resources do not multiply in times of strife. There is only so much *we* can do, but there is much that Central and South America can. These are their people, after all.
I’m very happy to welcome immigrants to America. These people are very productive in the workplace and much more so then most of the American workers.
Source; 2023 Gallup Poll Data
Unsurprisingly, Republicans surveyed by Gallup are much more dissatisfied with immigration than Democrats. But the GOP’s discontent with immigration levels being too high is the highest ever recorded by the organization, while independents’ dissatisfaction percentage has nearly doubled since 2021. Even Democratic Party-affiliated respondents are increasingly wanting less immigration into the U.S., with 19% holding that view in Tuesday’s survey results compared to 2% in 2021.
🙏🏽👑 The world spends hundreds of trillions of dollars on military equipment and wars instead of feeding the poor. God’s going to hold many governments accountable
Thank you for sharing this profound series. I hope some will see these humans that are fighting for a better life and calm down with the disgusting things they say. Our country welcomes immigrants; I wish all of the people here could understand.
Excellent coverage of a sad story. People fleeing poverty and violence into the unknown risking everything. God help them.
This has been a eye opening for me. Thank you, great series.
Less just take everybody
People are NOT and never replaceable nor are they going backward, they have futures, love, and a world unknown that is known, and some even make it to Canada. Thank you for doing this profound series, shedding light into dark places to make light for everyone visible and seen.
This is heartbreaking. I hope they make it ❤
Yes I hope they all make it to your nieborhood so you can support them and let them sell fentynal to your children or take all the jobs your family has
@Dennis the Menace If we could only replace these people with the likes of you, this country would be so much better off.
@George Layton you got that right glad you can admit it
@Dennis the Menace He was talking about you and he is right. I’m with George. I hope they make it.
@mythbuster another genius 👏 sheep
Someone on CNN YouTube channel must have done a lot of Coke went and posted six videos in a row
Great series, CNN. Thank you.
Why do they put their poor children up to this most difficult trek?!!
They spend thousands to drink straight from rivers 😡
Good luck to all who wish a better life.
I have been to Panama close to the Darien Gap. It’s very hot and humid there. The whole area is wild jungle. Beautiful yet dangerous at the same time with leopards and poisonous snakes galore. Anybody who can make it through this gauntlet should be let into the United States cause they have shown they are tough as nails.