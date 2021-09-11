Past NYC Leaders Look Back On 9/11 And The Aftermath 1

Past NYC Leaders Look Back On 9/11 And The Aftermath

32 comments

 

Former FDNY Commissioner Tom Von Essen, who led the department through 9/11, and former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, who began his second tenure as commissioner just months after the attacks, join Andrea Mitchell to share their reflections on how September 11th changed the city and the country.
  15. My Dad was on our fire dept for 42 years and died at 63 from the toxicity of all of those years- he actually started during the war at 16- in a munitions plant in Nobel Ont. When those towers went down I knew that there would be hundreds of men like my Dad fighting their way up , and also any other heroic branches of rescue operations and likely many rescue dogs also. It killed me inside and I know that there were families of firefighters worldwide who felt the same. Your cousins North of 49 care deeply about those to the south and share your feelings at this time.

    Reply

