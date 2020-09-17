Patio heaters a hot-ticket item as summer weather cools down

TOPICS:
Patio heaters a hot-ticket item as summer weather cools down

September 17, 2020

 

Retail Council of Canada's Diane Brisebois discusses the surging sales of patio heaters and what other items are expected to become popular.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

7 Comments on "Patio heaters a hot-ticket item as summer weather cools down"

  1. MASTER CRAFTER | September 17, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    What’s next??? outside air conditioning in the summer???

  2. Arya Curran | September 17, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    Awesome 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  3. Danielle Duncan | September 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    OMG 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  4. Rico Fittano | September 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Restaurants are a thing of the past🤦

  5. Bytme Uwish | September 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    What a joke. What’s next seated potties that way you don’t have to get up from the table to go to rest room. Biggest joke. Hook line and sinker.

  6. Day &Night | September 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    I’m not that desperate to eat out to the point where I’d be willing to eat in the cold, heater or no heater.

