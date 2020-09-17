Ford announces new COVID-19 restrictions and fines, says he will ‘throw the book’ at rule-breakers

Ont. Premier Doug Ford announced new COVID-19 restrictions for multiple regions in the province and steep fines for those who don't follow them, saying his government 'will throw the book' at any rule-breakers.
We’re all in this together …. except companies that are exempt from the rules 🙄
@EEZZVOLT All of those companies require masks to be worn by both employees and customers.
Of course doctors are exempted.
Party!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Bolizen all these companies are working with the WHO.They have made billions as mom and pop stores have gone under.this is the great reset.Transfer of wealth from the middle class to the rich
They’re not exempt, they have strict rules in place already, or are vital and doing as much as possible.
Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.
Used to respect this guy no more. He’s no better than JT and his libranos
@s h go ask your friends, go ask their friends, ask anybody you can if they know somebody that DIED from covid. Then ask them to prove it. You’ll be surprised with your results I’m sure of it.
@Rangus I don’t think he does, but I think he has been threatened and/or enticed to do this because this is a 180 degree turn for him.
Neechi Psycho I have yet to run into ANYONE who even got it??? Of course you hear about a “friend of a friends uncles brothers cousin” contracting it, but that’s it.
@s h COVID restrictions were originally sold as desperate measures for a couple of weeks to “flatten the curve” so that hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed. The goal posts have been moved so far in the distance that you can’t see them anymore.
Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.
Casedemic….
The lady in the back looks MAD!
Freedom of expression….you might not notice hadshe been masked!
@ix jet wow! definitely no conservative! just another triggered far lefter!
@Tony Thurston please actually educate yourself on the difference between being offended and being triggered. they are very different things.
@ix jet what exactly was offensive in the statement ” The Lady in the back seems mad” if you find that offensive i suggest you are unbalanced, and yes “triggered”
Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.
What happened to Doug Ford ? Did he join freakmasonry?
Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.
@Billy Hill I think it’s not dirt but illuminati MK Ultra mind control…This is NOT Doug Ford
You do know they aren’t all the same right?
I heard he joined Hogwarts.
He’s being blackmailed
No hockey games either for mayors!
He will still have his games. They are special
The virus don’t affect politicians, pretty smart virus. Doesn’t affect rioters or blm protestors neither, but don’t go to church, the virus loves churches.
@Liu Kang so true
Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.
Government has found yet a new way to make money.
Keep in mind the the temporary restrictions from 9 / 11 are still in effect
REMEMBER
Yup
Airlines, LCBO my ‘friends’ liberals and conservatives are in this together.
Thanks to those F’ING! basTURD dems…. especially down in the states.
AK Kk see the conservatives know we’re all in this together, but the liberals actually like what’s happening. You see where I’m going with this?
So it’s safe to have large gatherings as long as it’s costing me money and I’m supporting a business?
An that business will prob be gov funded .. here in nb I see a lot of businesses which I don’t think were essential still open … you know the small ones that have gov grants they stay open!!
LOL great point!
Lol I thought I heard that right, what a joke.
This pandemic is an introvert’s dream come true and an extrovert’s worst nightmare. That is all I have to say.
Right? I thought so from the start as well.
As an introvert, I can tell you that’s not exactly true. I never have time to myself anymore dammit lol
Just have a look what’s going on in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia 🇦🇺
Yes looked that up absolutely barbaric and backwards
We are next get ready
David Griffin 👍🏻
@David Griffin 💯
Look what’s happening in Florida.
I was “worry”if it will be seson2 Here it is. just wondering how many seasons ahead
but classes full of kids is okay?
Yes that’s different….. Right?
caleb h don’t forget protests and full airports and airplane flights .
Of course, you moron…. covid has almost zero effect on children.
Yes it is, we haven’t had one person under 20 die to covid.
Lol
This is beyond ludicrous!
AND THE S……. HAS NOT HIT THE FAN YET.
Anna Dupuis not even close
I though your brother was supposed to be the crackhead
I supported you Ford, now i do not!
If I hear “We are all in this together” one more time, I will probably scream!!!!
Together but separated eh?
Scream away ! Not going away anytime soon !
No “new normal”
You already sound like you’re screaming.
@Bolizen feels like I already am
Ford you brother is up in heaven screaming “what da bombaclot” at you!
It seems they have dirt on him. Disgraceful.
Because that’s more probable than making prudent decisions in response to rising cases numbers in specific regions. You can’t claim it didn’t work to lower numbers before.
@Blank Space Provided You’re operating under the false assumption this is a deadly pandemic and not an overblown flu.