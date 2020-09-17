Ford announces new COVID-19 restrictions and fines, says he will ‘throw the book’ at rule-breakers

TOPICS:
Ford announces new COVID-19 restrictions and fines, says he will 'throw the book' at rule-breakers 1

September 17, 2020

 

Ont. Premier Doug Ford announced new COVID-19 restrictions for multiple regions in the province and steep fines for those who don't follow them, saying his government 'will throw the book' at any rule-breakers.

Read more here: ctv.news/CpmJuTg

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

72 Comments on "Ford announces new COVID-19 restrictions and fines, says he will ‘throw the book’ at rule-breakers"

  1. Jameel McNeil | September 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    We’re all in this together …. except companies that are exempt from the rules 🙄

  2. miro cabraja | September 17, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Used to respect this guy no more. He’s no better than JT and his libranos

    • Neechi Psycho | September 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      @s h go ask your friends, go ask their friends, ask anybody you can if they know somebody that DIED from covid. Then ask them to prove it. You’ll be surprised with your results I’m sure of it.

    • JoAnn Clark | September 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @Rangus I don’t think he does, but I think he has been threatened and/or enticed to do this because this is a 180 degree turn for him.

    • Billy Hill | September 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      Neechi Psycho I have yet to run into ANYONE who even got it??? Of course you hear about a “friend of a friends uncles brothers cousin” contracting it, but that’s it.

    • OpenComments BBCNewsNight | September 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @s h COVID restrictions were originally sold as desperate measures for a couple of weeks to “flatten the curve” so that hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed. The goal posts have been moved so far in the distance that you can’t see them anymore.

    • IRS MEDIA | September 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.

  3. Jerry Haase | September 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Casedemic….

  4. WildEye | September 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    The lady in the back looks MAD!

  5. Walter Lavigne. Masonic Mayhem Expositor | September 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    What happened to Doug Ford ? Did he join freakmasonry?

  6. Lou Vos | September 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    No hockey games either for mayors!

  7. isaiah30v8 | September 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Government has found yet a new way to make money.

  8. Dave A | September 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Keep in mind the the temporary restrictions from 9 / 11 are still in effect

  9. AK Kk | September 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Airlines, LCBO my ‘friends’ liberals and conservatives are in this together.

  10. rose y hummingbird | September 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    So it’s safe to have large gatherings as long as it’s costing me money and I’m supporting a business?

  11. Annette Melnychuk | September 17, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    This pandemic is an introvert’s dream come true and an extrovert’s worst nightmare. That is all I have to say.

  12. Viki N | September 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Just have a look what’s going on in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia 🇦🇺

  13. Nina Novitskaia | September 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    I was “worry”if it will be seson2 Here it is. just wondering how many seasons ahead

  14. caleb h | September 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    but classes full of kids is okay?

  15. My2cents | September 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    This is beyond ludicrous!

  16. Anderson Cooper | September 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    I though your brother was supposed to be the crackhead

  17. John Park | September 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    I supported you Ford, now i do not!

  18. David Griffin | September 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    If I hear “We are all in this together” one more time, I will probably scream!!!!

  19. Mike Noyb | September 17, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Ford you brother is up in heaven screaming “what da bombaclot” at you!

  20. MR MAGOO | September 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    It seems they have dirt on him. Disgraceful.

    • Blank Space Provided | September 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      Because that’s more probable than making prudent decisions in response to rising cases numbers in specific regions. You can’t claim it didn’t work to lower numbers before.

    • MR MAGOO | September 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Blank Space Provided You’re operating under the false assumption this is a deadly pandemic and not an overblown flu.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.