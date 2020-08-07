House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Andrea Mitchell that she is "confident that we will have an agreement" on coronavirus relief, though the time table remains up in the air. Pelosi says that the timing "relates to the progress we make," on key outstanding, adding that the two sides "are a distance apart in terms of state and local" funding. Aired on 08/05/2020.

Pelosi: 'I'm Confident That We Will Have An Agreement' On Virus Relief | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC