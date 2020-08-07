House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Andrea Mitchell that she is "confident that we will have an agreement" on coronavirus relief, though the time table remains up in the air. Pelosi says that the timing "relates to the progress we make," on key outstanding, adding that the two sides "are a distance apart in terms of state and local" funding. Aired on 08/05/2020.
Pelosi: 'I'm Confident That We Will Have An Agreement' On Virus Relief | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
Yep, and he cares more about bricks and mortar then human lives. What does that say Republicans about your president?
The American people are struggling to climb out of a pit of poverty and despair.
While Mitch McConnell is putting his foot on their faces and pushing them back down into the pit,
Nancy Pelosi is working hard to help them up and out.
@Robert Thomas Ah, you’re another Republican tool.
Good that both parties know their play time with treating Americans like pawns is almost up, and that Trump is seriously going to set and finalize some provisions himself, if they don’t have anything concrete by tomorrow.
If the government really care. don’t you think they would have helped us by now?🙃😊
Trump wants it for the PEOPLE, not for badly run states, the postal sevice, planned parenthood, the teachers unions, NO. He wants it for the people.
@Bern VENTER BS, you obviously don’t have any idea what in this bill, like the remodeling of the white house or upgrading the FBI building which is just doors down from the Trump tower in NY. The MILLIONS of dollars for brick and mortar is NOT supporting Americans.
Nobody has shown anykind of urgency while people and kids need need emergency help yesterday!
David Eby why GOP waited so long?
David Eby waited so long and now blame someone else. Like trump play the victim
They don’t care about hurting us. They just want to try to win the election. They don’t care because they have a lot of money.
They have no conscience, this group of Democrats Politicians who have been in the swamp for decades are a Mafia.
Actually, the House passed a very generous bill over a month ago, and the Senate ignored it for weeks. They then countered by not only greatly diminishing the amount of relief they wanted to offer (fro $600 to $200), but they also snuck in a 100% write-off for business meals, _and_ a bill about moving the FBI buildng elsewhere (which would greatly benefit Trump financially). What do they have to do with feeding and housing America during this crisis? Republican ‘pork’ is now holding things up. Basically, Dems care, Reps don’t.
#VoteBLUE2020 _all the way down_ Pass it on!
David Eby your president: dead it’s what it’s
She’s not perfect but she is fighting for the people vs. worrying about debt and corporations while the GOP is crippled by their outdated short-sighted ideology.
Way 2 Go Nancy! Somebody gotta stand for us.
God is standing for those who do not qualify for unemployment having received NOTHING except $1200 since March. And I’m glad He is, because this has been the most disregarded group of people in this whole mess.
Keep in mind, that 3k+ a month that you’re getting might be nice, but the longer you remain unemployed, the harder it will be for you to find a job when that money runs out. Employers don’t look favorably on gaps in employment, COVID-19 or not. Also, as employers adjust to operating with fewer people, they will be very reluctant to restore their headcount to pre-COVID levels. You need to be looking for a job as if you aren’t getting any unemployment boost, because the unemployment *WILL* stop and you don’t want to have to compete with everybody else who’s been at home making tik-tok videos since April. Pelosi won’t be able to help you then.
The devil is in the details. The angels should be there also. Your gonna need Archangel Michael!
The bill has been sitting on Mitch s desk for three months so he is trying to wait until it’s close to the elections so he and Trump can look like saviors.
Saving ppl at 1200 please that will cover 1 month. NOT ENOUGH!!!
Its sad that to help the American people, Mitch McConnell cant find the vote but to pack the courts with wedio he can find the votes shame on you Mitch
Both sides are at fault.
@Julio Lopez Do explain.
There has been a resolution but democrats blocked it, NOW suddenly it is McConnel’s fault. BS the democrats are playing politics with the american people.
Come on Republicans, sign the relief bill and stop being children. Families like mine are packed into one apartment like sardines. If it were your rich buddies it would have passed already.
You will continue to be packed like sardines if you mentally thinks that the Democratic party is your savior. You may wanna think about your whole view of life if the way you think is liberal. When was the last time the Democratic party ever lifted anyone out of poverty? Stop pointing you finger at these people because they will not make your life any better than yours or mines. Instead worry about how you can becomes a better person of character and change your lifestyle so you and your family do not need to be packed in an apartment like sardines. The stimulus check will only be short term. The real question is what will you do for the long term.
Denna Luedecke The Republicans had a second $1200 check in the original Cares Act that was to be sent 6 weeks after the first one. It was Nancy and her Dem pals that negotiated it out of the bill only to add their own wasteful agenda. $25 million went to update the Kennedy Center where Nancy’s daughter is on the board. This is not FAKE NEWS, this is FACT. The Republicans know people are suffering and they care, but the Democrats put so much waste in the Heroes Act it is not worth looking at. Nancy and Shifty have more stuff they dream of passing, evidently Cannibus means more than jobs to them because they mentioned more in their Bill. The Republicans even tried to extend the 600 unemployment bonus for a week to help families in need, but that is not what the Left is really interested in. They do not want to pass anything that doesn’t include their agenda because they are using people like you and I to add the crap in the bill that the Republicans will have to allow just to get people help that need it. We are being used. Just like black people that don’t even realize it was the Republicans that freed them from slavery, but they keep voting Blue. How is it working for them? Wake up and smell the coffee!!!!! Trump and the Republicans have done more for America, the middle class, and Black America than any President ever. I do not like his ways, I wish he would stick his Twitter, but Fact is……America is first under Trump.
Cheryl Pounds The way you see it ain’t the way it is………. maybe a little too much FAKE NEWS? Democrats negotiated your second stimulus check out of the Cares Act only to add their own wasteful spending.
It is a FACT, Nancy put a $25 million donation to update the Kennedy Center where her daughter is on the board in the first stimulus package. This is after she took out the plan the Republicans had to follow the first $1200 check with another one 6 weeks later.
Denna Luedecke The Democrats load crap in these bills that only address their own agenda. In the Cares Act submitted by the republican controlled Senate there was to be (2) $1200 checks one 6 weeks after the other. The Democratic controlled house (Nancy Pelosi) denied the second check and instead included waste of money such as $25 million to the Kennedy Center. The Republicans had to pass this crap just to get us the help we needed. The Democrats are at it again with the Heroes Act, lots of wasteful spending. The republicans would gladly give money to the people and have tried to pass separate bills to do so. But if people get the help they need, the Democrats can’t pass the crap they dream about. It is the Republicans that care about the middle class and those in need. Just like it was the Republicans that ended slavery, but every black person think it is the Democrats that do so much for them???? Trump has worked to help all Americans (America First). I am sick if zzz Pelosi trying to act like she cares, fact check me, the Democrats stopped us from getting a second stimulus check over 3 months ago.
Nancy, the world loves and trusts you but you and all democrats and all journalists have to point out the most important thing no holds barred…d.j. trump is nuts
Of course they know, but professionalism dictates that they work around it. You can only do so much in a case like this concerning a President that lacks leadership.
@aka_just_matt *_You think you “got in my feelings?” Well, I’m sorry I dragged you away from your position at the front of the dufus parade, Dorothy. One of us is certainly a flaming fruitcake. Look in the mirror. You do understand that when you have no argument but only childish insults and you’re obviously under the delusion that you are clever, what that says about you, little girl?_*
You can’t defeat the virus if you don’t spend money 🌸🇺🇸🌸
@Cheryl Pounds The people who have not taken it seriously is the media and the democrats who have been gasslighting the sheeple. This administration has done everything possible and often even more.
KANO ATTACK Haven’t beaten the flue! How about private enterprise (your money) instead of the government.
KANO ATTACK Did the $25 million Nancy Pelosi gave the Kennedy Center help in the COVID fight or was it hard working Americans money wasted just because Pelosi’s daughter is on the board there?
Thank you Nancy Pelosi, Hold firm. WE do need ALL of the HERO’s bill
Saving yourself saves others. Stay home. Stay alive. Stay safe. The Flying Orange Clown Show has to end ASAP!
I don’t understand the “most bailed out Business man in American history saying that OUR government will not support the states?
Protect our children! Make this happen. Everyone is someone’s child.
Really, well you can start by not trying to steal someone else’s money. Yes ma’am the Lord looks at everything. Start working and stop being a leech.🐀’s