A day after a devastating explosion injured thousands in Beirut, the city grapples with recovery as officials search for explanations. MSNBC's Bill Neely reports. Aired on 08/05/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Neely: After Devastating Blast, Beirut 'A City Of Broken Glass And Broken Lives' | MSNBC
2750 tons of ammonium nitrate, right next to a fireworks factory in the city. What could possibly go wrong?
everything
It sounds like the setup to a sick joke.
@Type R Like how could they let this happen AGAIN. These people can’t handle fireworks!?!?!
China had a similar issue…
Please donate to the lebanese red cross!!
Trump has no clue about anything any where in the world, he’s demented.
@Jock Young It was also just completely typical of his inability to open his mouth without spewing nonsense and lies.
“The World” and Europe are my 2 favourite countries.
@Ver Coda Chump bobo honkers don’t have the capability to understand what you are telling them. Sorry Ver Coda, if I wasn’t correct the orange Chump would have been gone long ago.
@C W I’m calling you a liar and propagandist. Prove I’m wrong by linking me to the trash study you claim. I’ve read several of your posts. You haven’t added anything constructive. Are you working for Putin? Show us this recent study you faker.
@Jock Young and if he didn’t call the blast a terrorist act you be mad about that too
It’s amazing how big that blast was, hopefully they never repeat the same mistakes.
Some of the videos taken were epic. You can see the building swell as it was exploding.
Sending love from Costa Rica to Beirut; that should never have happened!
Too bad we have a president who’s foreign policy is to say whatever goes through his twisted mind.
The be fair it’s not his fault, it’s the “great generals” speaking in his head who said so.
General Tso, General Lee, and General Sanders (promoted from colonel.)
Trump has no problem tweeting and starting World War 3. He is insane.
What do you expect? Chump has a foreign brain.
Nothing makes Trump happier than not knowing what he’s talking about. The aftermath of the Beirut explosion is what America would look like after a 2nd Trump term in the White House.
I’m surprised he didn’t blame the Democrats.
@Weider Iroquois Native lol same
“I’m not very empathetic, but I have friends who are so I just imagine how they must feel.’
How can you not feel sorry for innocent people killed and injured? Have you no heart?
t’rump: “This was an attack.”
The World: “Based on what?”
t’rump: “Based on my need to distract from my failed corona response.”
The World: “🤦 “
Since the explosion was in Beirut, an attack was a good first guess. If you’re mentally ill, you’ll always be ready to spread hate and divisiveness. We can see which camp you are in.
@C W It was a totally unsubstantiated claim by a guy known for making them all the time (like “inject disinfectant”). The mentally ill are followers of and apologists for this lying con man, like you.
@C W Listen to Allan Burns and learn something real.
@C W I suppose one could say that hastily declaring it an “attack” is an act of readiness to spread hate and divisiveness.
Deregulation=evil
Selfishness= evil
Uncaring and negligence=evil
2.750 tons of ammonium nitrate. 2 tons was used in the Oklahoma City bombing.
Trump doesn’t know or care what the truth is.
That’s why we need EPA and OSHA.. Downside of ROLLING BACK REGULATIONS.
What do you want to bet that the people who were capable of doing something abou this didn’t live close to the port?
Jesus Christ .. i am so embarrassed that Trump is our president during these times .. he should just shut his mouth – but he can’t help himself !!
Trump just can’t keep his big mouth shut.
Trump needs to stay in his lane. the gov officials in Beruit said as much as well.
Trump claims it was an attack Hmmmmm maybe he was the one that ordered the attack
Another stupid, thoughtless, inaccurate and inflammatory statement by Trump.
Interview those darlings girls’ guardians about the police brutality they endured.