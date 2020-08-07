Neely: After Devastating Blast, Beirut ‘A City Of Broken Glass And Broken Lives’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 7, 2020

 

A day after a devastating explosion injured thousands in Beirut, the city grapples with recovery as officials search for explanations. MSNBC's Bill Neely reports. Aired on 08/05/2020.
39 Comments on "Neely: After Devastating Blast, Beirut ‘A City Of Broken Glass And Broken Lives’ | MSNBC"

  1. Richard Owens | August 5, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    2750 tons of ammonium nitrate, right next to a fireworks factory in the city. What could possibly go wrong?

  2. MSL | August 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Please donate to the lebanese red cross!!

  3. Bob C | August 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Trump has no clue about anything any where in the world, he’s demented.

    • Allan Burns | August 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young It was also just completely typical of his inability to open his mouth without spewing nonsense and lies.

    • Al Notterbot | August 5, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      “The World” and Europe are my 2 favourite countries.

    • Polly Ticks | August 5, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Ver Coda Chump bobo honkers don’t have the capability to understand what you are telling them. Sorry Ver Coda, if I wasn’t correct the orange Chump would have been gone long ago.

    • Polly Ticks | August 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @C W I’m calling you a liar and propagandist. Prove I’m wrong by linking me to the trash study you claim. I’ve read several of your posts. You haven’t added anything constructive. Are you working for Putin? Show us this recent study you faker.

    • snowflake killer | August 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM | Reply

      @Jock Young and if he didn’t call the blast a terrorist act you be mad about that too

  4. Frosty Los | August 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    It’s amazing how big that blast was, hopefully they never repeat the same mistakes.

  5. M G | August 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Sending love from Costa Rica to Beirut; that should never have happened!

  6. L Nur | August 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Too bad we have a president who’s foreign policy is to say whatever goes through his twisted mind.

  7. David J | August 5, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Nothing makes Trump happier than not knowing what he’s talking about. The aftermath of the Beirut explosion is what America would look like after a 2nd Trump term in the White House.

  8. MrMyarsesmells | August 5, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    “I’m not very empathetic, but I have friends who are so I just imagine how they must feel.’

  9. Ro G | August 5, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    t’rump: “This was an attack.”
    The World: “Based on what?”
    t’rump: “Based on my need to distract from my failed corona response.”
    The World: “🤦 “

    • C W | August 5, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      Since the explosion was in Beirut, an attack was a good first guess. If you’re mentally ill, you’ll always be ready to spread hate and divisiveness. We can see which camp you are in.

    • Allan Burns | August 5, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @C W It was a totally unsubstantiated claim by a guy known for making them all the time (like “inject disinfectant”). The mentally ill are followers of and apologists for this lying con man, like you.

    • Polly Ticks | August 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @C W Listen to Allan Burns and learn something real.

    • Constituent A | August 6, 2020 at 4:50 AM | Reply

      @C W I suppose one could say that hastily declaring it an “attack” is an act of readiness to spread hate and divisiveness.

  10. Sandy carter | August 5, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Deregulation=evil
    Selfishness= evil
    Uncaring and negligence=evil

  11. CJ J | August 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    2.750 tons of ammonium nitrate. 2 tons was used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

  12. Jock Young | August 5, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t know or care what the truth is.

  13. Red Planet | August 5, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    That’s why we need EPA and OSHA.. Downside of ROLLING BACK REGULATIONS.

  14. Sarah H | August 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    What do you want to bet that the people who were capable of doing something abou this didn’t live close to the port?

  15. The Traveler | August 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    Jesus Christ .. i am so embarrassed that Trump is our president during these times .. he should just shut his mouth – but he can’t help himself !!

  16. shoe less | August 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Trump just can’t keep his big mouth shut.

  17. Miso Mama | August 5, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Trump needs to stay in his lane. the gov officials in Beruit said as much as well.

  18. Mark W | August 5, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Trump claims it was an attack Hmmmmm maybe he was the one that ordered the attack

  19. urbanimage | August 5, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    Another stupid, thoughtless, inaccurate and inflammatory statement by Trump.

  20. Edwin Brown | August 6, 2020 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    Interview those darlings girls’ guardians about the police brutality they endured.

