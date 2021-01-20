Pelosi: ‘The Custodial Staff Rose To The Occasion’ After The Capitol Hill Insurrection | The ReidOut

January 20, 2021

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in on the damage done in the Capitol after Trump incited a mob to storm it: The custodial staff rose to the occasion. They restored it all, without complaint. There is an injustice there that must be corrected. These terrorists, slobs, would come in here and desecrate this place and that these good people had to clean up their mess." Aired on 01/19/2021.
38 Comments on "Pelosi: ‘The Custodial Staff Rose To The Occasion’ After The Capitol Hill Insurrection | The ReidOut"

  1. Elise Mueller | January 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Honestly, that’s why she was waiting on hero’s pay

  2. Linda Bealer | January 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    My first couple of jobs were custodial, and it tends to be a thankless task in which one is simply taken for granted or, if you miss something, blamed. After this incedent, it’s nice to see those hard working individuals getting recognition, but I bet they’d REALLY appreciate a bonus in their pay!

    • Linda Bealer | January 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @White Diamond Yes- so disrespectful! Why would anybody who thought they were being patriotic take a dump in those most hallowed halls! (Rhetorical question.)

    • Linda Bealer | January 19, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @CynAnne1 Nice- I’m sure it made her daughter’s days much better as well. I remember sometimes having to bring my daughter to work, (she wasn’t supposed to be there, and I probably could’ve gotten fired, but hey, can’t always find sitters/daycare) and that’s a really tough thing for a child, or a mother, to deal with.

    • CynAnne1 | January 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Linda Bealer – I always bought gifts for her daughter (Birthdays, Christmas, etc.)…usually one of those ‘multi-outfit & accessories’ packs for her dolls. She’d be so excited she would ‘giggle and wriggle’, and that was just *’everything’* to me. 😊
      #WeNeverStopBeingMoms 💖

    • White Diamond | January 19, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @Linda Bealer I agree with you.

    • Gregory Pierson | January 20, 2021 at 2:12 AM | Reply

      My vote made this moment possible: The shining of light upon this expanse of darkness.

  3. Kate | January 19, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    The cleaners deserve a bonus.

  4. chnalvr | January 19, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Those faces are proudly all over social media. Lock. Them. Up.

  5. Stacy Salles | January 19, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Yes, thank custodial staff there and across the nation, in all our facilities. We don’t pay you enough and your job is more beneficial than a CEO.

    • evil khor | January 19, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      You can scrub my toilet any day.

    • Jett Jo johnson | January 19, 2021 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      To insane radicalized leftists.
      I adamantly opposed this insanity

    • Godspeed | January 20, 2021 at 12:37 AM | Reply

      This is the most heartfelt and truthful comment of the day . We need to change a lot of things for all people the next for years . I love all my brothers and sisters of all races❤️

    • Godspeed | January 20, 2021 at 12:41 AM | Reply

      @Daniel Eagan And You know why Cause he’s been in the “WHITE” House . I want it changed to “ THE PEOPLES HOUSE “ ASAP. 😉🤗 STOP THIS RACISM ,!!! I mean it

    • Jonathan Mol | January 20, 2021 at 1:13 AM | Reply

      Funny how the blue collar people always have to clean up the other collar’s mess, but they do it for the dollars, not for the acumen.

  6. James Randal | January 19, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    To those that maintain the cradle of Democracy
    I bend the knee to you for your faithful service to our beloved country!!

  7. EnterTheCarp | January 19, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Respect. Thank you for all you do

  8. DJ | January 19, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    They always rise to the occasion they keep the hill running

  9. Mary Wallner | January 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Yep, good people ALWAYS have to clean up the messes of the idiots😞😠

  10. Jenny Fray | January 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Give the custodial staff a pay rise.

  11. John Riles | January 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    They did an outstanding job✊🏾🙏

  12. Jpblack79 | January 19, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Good to see the custodians get their recognition.

  13. Gloria Lizardo | January 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Thanks to all the custodians. Hats off to you!

  14. M Light | January 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    Honoring the custodial staff? Yes!

