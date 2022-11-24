Recent Post
- Ex-Trump official on why he thinks Trump will lose in 2024
- Yuval Noah Harari shows kids how to tackle big questions
- Hear Walmart shooting survivor’s terrifying encounter with gunman
- See how Kherson resistance fighters helped liberate the city from Russia
- Pence considering request to speak with DOJ about January 6
61 comments
It is your duty to tell what you know, and don’t expect an award for telling the truth. Keeping quiet is being complicit.
Complicity… is the most dangerous thing to our American and foreign democracies currently. Has been in all budding republics in all of history also.
@Rider 38 You just used “mainstream media” in a sentence, NPC.
@Rider 38 Of course my point went over that rattling can you call a skull.
@Horrifying Apocalypseagree, but more like pathetic than weird. actually downright despicable and deplorable
Seriously, I think he needs to be as open as possible when being questioned by the authorities if want run for President 🤣😂
I suspect he will choose to “not recall” since there’s no money in it for him, as opposed to his book deal.
He will never be President Pence is coward and nobody votes for weakness they vote for strength plus Republicans MAGAt cult hates Pence and so do Democrats.
Pence speaking publicly is like watching a talking Macy’s mannequin wrapped in the flag, circa 1955, giving it’s address on the lawn of a white picket fence, suburban house in the eeriest episode of the Twilight Zone.
You’ve obviously never been to Indiana.
They should show this story https://youtu.be/s2QFwXgiZ6g
Creepy Pence. 😱
Pence is so boring … even the flies suddenly fall asleep on his forehead 🤣
.So Based on the Jan 6 democrats standards. The winning superbowl COACH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERYTHING that happens at the city victory parade. Fires, violence, murders, deaths etc. Which also makes BIDEN / democrats RESPONSIBLE for every single illegal alien they bring into this country. Can’t wait to see those trials start.
Lol, if it’s a DOJ subpoena there is nothing to consider.
BUT THE LORD TOLD MIKE PENCE THAT HE WUZ SPECIAL😂🤣😅🤣😅
Laws aren’t written for the wealthy and rich like VP Pence or Sen Graham. They’re just guidelines to pick and choose.
@mark THAT’S WAY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE WILL CHOSE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE NEXT😂😂😂
He’ll show up and then say he can’t discuss anything.
Hahahahahaha……🤍
PENCE WILL USE HIS ROPE
THE FAKE PARTY OF LAW AND ORDER DON’T THINK THE LAWS APPLY THEM=NOT!!😂🤣😅🤣
Considering? If the DOJ wants his testimony in a criminal case he has to testify. If he wants to plead the fifth that’s on him but he has no other choice but to testify.
@Bonnie Agliata no politicians go to prison. The system is rigged.
Not exactly. He only have to testify when there is a subpoena, of which there is not.
@Bonnie Agliata if anything happens mr Trump would very likely only get a ‘loose’ house arrest and then would likely be pardoned by DeSantos when he comes to office.
@Rapsheets u can’t claim executive privilege with the same executive branch conducting a criminal investigation of the executive office.
Because he hasn’t been (Grand Jury)subpoenaed yet. As of now, it’s only a “request”.
Pence ” you can’t take a step forward and then take ten steps back” integrity is how you like to posture yourself now we have a chance to see what kind of integrity you got ….
FJB and democrats in the mouth.
Mike did not do as much of what is expected of him as a govt. official the 2nd highest at that it’s a shame.
After Gerald Ford, Dan Quayle and Al Gore (Vanderbilt “no degree”) you were expecting what exactly?
I’d Suggest the DOJ Question his Daughter too. He has mentioned her more than once on Natinal Teleivision while he was pushing his book .
It would be funny to watch the DOJ quote him on his book.
I bet the daughter has a laptop…
The daughter has no viable claim of privilege either. She’s not an advisor, she’s not a lawyer, she’s only a witness.
It was an attack on all of us and our way of life.
He doesn’t have a right not to testify.
Bring him in cuffs if need be.
If Pence was leadership material, he would have taken charge of the country on January 7, and condemned Donald Dump’s behavior and violence promoting rhetoric.
His biography is really tough to read. It has pages, a front and back cover, but no spine.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 You sound like someone that believes in conspiracy theories and gets his news from CNN/FOX news.
@Troll master HERE IN AMERICA WE HAVE MANY MANY MANY NEWS SOURCES BESIDES CNN-MSNBC OR FOX FAKE NEWS & I HAVE MULTIPLE NEWS APPS ON THESE CELL 📱📱PHONES OF MINE BESIDES THE FACT THAT WE HAVE GOOGLE ON ALL OF OUR ELECTRONIC DEVICES TO FACT-CHECK THE FACT-CHECKERS TOO✌😁
@Troll master FUNNY HOW TROLLS ALWAYS COMPLAIN ABOUT CNN-MSNBC WHEN THEY’RE THE #1 SUBSCRIBERS OF CNN-MSNBC ON YOUTUBE SINCE WE HAVE 1,000’S OF NEWS OUTLETS AND ONLY 680,000 PEOPLE WATCH CNN ON A DAILY BASIS IN A COUNTRY OF 330 MILLION PEOPLE BCUZ IN EVERY CITY OR TOWN THEY ALSO HAVE THEIR OWN NEWS CHANNELS, AT LEAST 3 AND NEWSPAPERS TOO BESIDES THE FACT THAT WE DON’T HAVE TO WATCH A 3-10MINUTE YOUTUBE MINIVIDEO FROM A 1-3HOUR NEWS SHOW BUT YOU DO AND YOUTUBE NEEDS YOU TROLLS FOR THE VIEWS✌😁
@Troll master OUR PROBLEM HERE IN AMERICA IS NOT THAT WE DON’T HAVE ENOUGH NEWS SOURCES, IT’S THAT WE HAVE TOO MANY BUT IF YOU FACT-CHECK THEM YOU CAN USUALLY CHOOSE AT LEAST 3 THAT ARE ALWAYS RELIABLE TO CHOOSE FROM LIKE THE ONE’S CNN-MSNBC & FOX FAKE NEWS USE ALSO THAT WE GET ON OUR ELECTRONIC DEVICES BEFORE IT COMES ON REAL AMERICAN CABLE-SATELLITE 📺 T.V WHICH EVERY AMERICAN ALSO HAS BECAUSE WE HAVE 100’S OF CHANNELS AND NOT JUST STATE 📺 T.V LIKE YOU😂😂😂
@Troll master SEARCH: THE UNITED STATES OF CONSPIRACY✌😁
IT’S A NICE STORY ABOUT TRUMP
If Mike Pence is as Godly and morally responsible as he projects, then speaking the truth about January 6th shouldn’t be a hard thing to do!
He is a snake and a coward. A fake person.
Lol. That’s mighty nice of pence to consider talking. Although, his feelings make no matter when a subpoena is handed to him.
BUT THE LORD SAID THAT SOME DAY THAT HE’LL president!! 😂🤣😅😂🤣
God’s watching and listening Mike.
Don’t you think he’s sick of listening to the drivel Pence spouts?
Ohhhh look out now
Politicians dont aim to tell the truth. They aim for something in between, which the orange clown mastered – plausible deniability.
Pence doesn’t know God.
He wrote a book about it and is preparing for a potential run on 2024. At the same time, refusing to testify in front of the committee. So it’ still about politics not the truth.
But he can write a book…unbelievable.
If all proceeds go to a non-religious
charity fair enough.
God is watching Mike.
Pence is considering? Since when does one “consider” a “request” from a prosecutor looking into criminal behavior!? A “request” from the DOJ is a polite “command” that cannot be ignored.
A request isn’t an order…
You’ve also got a response….Take the 5th….or I’d say….NO comment….
I, for one, am sick and tired of hearing ” no one is above the law”, and then the DOJ treating people like they are above the law.
Absurd that he could give interviews & publish a book regarding a criminal event, but would refuse to testify about said event under oath? Color me incredulous.
Aren’t we blessed! Pense is open to some form of cooperation with the DOJ.