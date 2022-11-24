61 comments

  1. It is your duty to tell what you know, and don’t expect an award for telling the truth. Keeping quiet is being complicit.

    1. Complicity… is the most dangerous thing to our American and foreign democracies currently. Has been in all budding republics in all of history also.

  2. Seriously, I think he needs to be as open as possible when being questioned by the authorities if want run for President 🤣😂

    2. He will never be President Pence is coward and nobody votes for weakness they vote for strength plus Republicans MAGAt cult hates Pence and so do Democrats.

  3. Pence speaking publicly is like watching a talking Macy’s mannequin wrapped in the flag, circa 1955, giving it’s address on the lawn of a white picket fence, suburban house in the eeriest episode of the Twilight Zone.

    5. .So Based on the Jan 6 democrats standards. The winning superbowl COACH IS RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERYTHING that happens at the city victory parade. Fires, violence, murders, deaths etc. Which also makes BIDEN / democrats RESPONSIBLE for every single illegal alien they bring into this country. Can’t wait to see those trials start.

    2. Laws aren’t written for the wealthy and rich like VP Pence or Sen Graham. They’re just guidelines to pick and choose.

  6. Considering? If the DOJ wants his testimony in a criminal case he has to testify. If he wants to plead the fifth that’s on him but he has no other choice but to testify.

    3. @Bonnie Agliata if anything happens mr Trump would very likely only get a ‘loose’ house arrest and then would likely be pardoned by DeSantos when he comes to office.

    4. @Rapsheets u can’t claim executive privilege with the same executive branch conducting a criminal investigation of the executive office.

  7. Pence ” you can’t take a step forward and then take ten steps back” integrity is how you like to posture yourself now we have a chance to see what kind of integrity you got ….

  8. Mike did not do as much of what is expected of him as a govt. official the 2nd highest at that it’s a shame.

  9. I’d Suggest the DOJ Question his Daughter too. He has mentioned her more than once on Natinal Teleivision while he was pushing his book .

    3. The daughter has no viable claim of privilege either. She’s not an advisor, she’s not a lawyer, she’s only a witness.

  10. It was an attack on all of us and our way of life.
    He doesn’t have a right not to testify.
    Bring him in cuffs if need be.

    1. If Pence was leadership material, he would have taken charge of the country on January 7, and condemned Donald Dump’s behavior and violence promoting rhetoric.

    1. @SNOOPY SNOOP #1 You sound like someone that believes in conspiracy theories and gets his news from CNN/FOX news.

  12. If Mike Pence is as Godly and morally responsible as he projects, then speaking the truth about January 6th shouldn’t be a hard thing to do!

  13. Lol. That’s mighty nice of pence to consider talking. Although, his feelings make no matter when a subpoena is handed to him.

    3. Politicians dont aim to tell the truth. They aim for something in between, which the orange clown mastered – plausible deniability.

  15. He wrote a book about it and is preparing for a potential run on 2024. At the same time, refusing to testify in front of the committee. So it’ still about politics not the truth.

  17. Pence is considering? Since when does one “consider” a “request” from a prosecutor looking into criminal behavior!? A “request” from the DOJ is a polite “command” that cannot be ignored.

  18. I, for one, am sick and tired of hearing ” no one is above the law”, and then the DOJ treating people like they are above the law.

  19. Absurd that he could give interviews & publish a book regarding a criminal event, but would refuse to testify about said event under oath? Color me incredulous.

