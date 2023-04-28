Recent Post
68 comments
Pence’s security staff making farewell calls to family on 1/6. Truly horrifying.
@CSPORT Were you there?
Do you have first hand knowledge/information that you can share about said “lies”?
From what I can gather, you were playing StarWars back then.
You seem like an intelligent individual.
Take it easy.
You don’t know the half of it, so; (pretty please, with sugar on top); stay off of these topics.
Go back to Chess and what have you.
Have a nice life.
@CSPORT go brush your tooth! 😂
@riCK Fountain 😂😂🙏👌🏼
@Lisa McCosh he’s a bot searching for love. Let him go. 😊
Spit it out, Mike.
The Fly spit out for him
Heard you don’t spit it out Wesley. 🤣😂🤣
But he’s been swallowing it for so long…
@M Hall You’re a funny man, we’ll see where that gets him and his good time buddies.
A moment for the history books.. well… might be a good idea to publish his testimony.
Don’t tell Trump , he’ll want 90% of the profit and if can’t get it. He call you names ( since he hasn’t been able fight his own battle since his father said no the first time) besides today there more Trump related books out there than both recipes and bibles
Do you think he will tell the truth?
Great way for Pence to take TFG out of the running for ’24 lol
I still believe if they would have prosecuted Nixion we wouldn’t be here today.
@Janet and man enough to accept a pardon.
We have Ex-President Gerald Ford to thank for letting Nixon slide for his crimes. I totally agree with you! Mesa, AZ April 27, 2023
What Nixon did was pale in comparison.
Is this the weakest man in political history? “He almost got me killed, but I’ll never give him up!”. Pathetic!
@Jerry Marty Well then maybe he should stay out of politics. He should have denounce that he had any power to reject Electoral Vote, way before hand.
@Jerry Marty he’s delusional if he thinks he still has a political career lol all of Trump’s supporters hate him now. He’s done. He has nothing to gain for protecting trump, but he has everything to lose for doing so
@B. T. 👈. Booger Taster you escape from your grandma again? 😂🤣😂
He’s been throwing Trump under the bus to his fellow Republicans though.
It is very disappointing that none of this is not being aired. This happened to America as a whole! And Americans should be able to witness what is happening about the historic insurrection!
💯 If they truly believe in open and transparent government.
Be disappointed. Grand Jury is a Star Chamber proceeding. Witness is not allowed an attorney. There is no judge specifying whether a question is proper or not. Person who is examined cannot call witnesses or if accusations are made, can not present any evidence. When all is said and done, you can try to pay for a grand jury transcript and you will never get one.Back when it was Star Chamber proceedings, the witness could also be tortured.
Those poor prosecutors. How can they handle a full day of Pence’s political double speak.
@Bobby Haines the Grand Jury does! Jack Smith can sit in and watch!
@Deb Odonnell that was honest question but I will read my own thanks.
@Nasir not sure if I was talking to you or if you might have taken my answer as an attack 😁 or maybe I misunderstood you I really don’t feel like searching to see. Anywho I’m sorry that I offended you! I truly am sorry 💕💕💕 when you can’t see a person face expressions it’s easy to mistake intentions
@Deb Odonnell np 😉 well taken.
Why do you think Trump tried to stop him testifying, big moment.
Maybe a miracle happened and he grew a spine – not holding my breath
Nah. Not a chance.
No a subpoena
@Fritter Foof Subpoena’s spine is only temporary, he’ll be back himself after he left the courthouse
Hopefully, Mr. Goodie Two Shoes will tell the truth under oath, at least part of it. He has to protect the person who wanted him killed. My first question would be “Why?”
I would remind him his faith considers lying a one way ticket to eternal damnnation. 😑
Because he is running to be President and he doesn’t want to alienate the MAGA base.
I think I was most shocked by the pictures showing the transformation the Special Counsel over the years. Quite a change between then and now, he seems to be a man who has seen a thing or two.
Agreed
” my boss did indeed send his cult to kill me , but the contract for my soul says I have to love and worship him till i burn for eternity”
Mike Pence
That sounds like chairman Xi and you
He was hoping to be a martyr and disappointed no cross was involvled.
@Lise oh, CCP churches are indeed different
@Wandahave excited an stimulus Petrosky according to who? Trump?
I would have no loyalty to the man who tried to hang me and my family. I would go out of my way to ensure it doesn’t happen again!
First and foremost, your loyalty should be to God, not to man.
@Ivell Bullock telling the truth is being loyal to God. No man is above the law or God. No man is to be worshipped as a God by his followers.
@Larry Moustris Well said, Larry!!
Ingenious move by Smith getting Pence in to testify before Trump could cause Pence’s life to be threatened again.
Trump: Hillary must be corrupt the FBI is investigating her.
Trump: The FBI must be corrupt they’re investigating me.
And his followers buy all his lies.
@Martin Dread “I just want to find 11780 votes.
@Ferd The Terd What ever happened to the Trump University, the Trump Foundation?
I wonder how many times Trump has tried to call him today, acting like his buddy who didn’t try to have him unalived on Jan 6th… “Hey Mike! How’s it going? Soooo, I heard you were testifying today….what kinds of questions did they ask you? What answers did you give?…”
If he gets caught doing that it’s called obstruction of justice and intimating a witness/ tampering and is a crime with possible jail time
@Deb Odonnell 20 years which he should also be charged with in the Carroll trial.
@Deb Odonnell He has no self control though, so he’s done it to many other witnesses…He just keeps building a stronger case against himself. He’s a prime example of how you can make it as a complete moron if your dad has money and connections for most of your adult life.
“I plead the fifth, I don’t remember.” The extent of his testimony.
7 and a half hours….? unlikely….
@John Kerr It’s a joke son, get over it.
None of them answer the questions anyways. Both sides.
@John Kerr yup. And they do got his book right their to jog his memory. Lol
I would be incredibly surprised if Pence actually tells the truth.
Why do you think they brought him in last? They have a pile of testimony to catch him in a lie
@Bobby Haines * Audio testimony doesn’t lie. I just need to find 11,800 votes one more than I need. trumpy on audio “I hope Mike does the right thing.”
“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards Justice”
– Martin Luther King