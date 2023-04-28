68 comments

    1. @CSPORT Were you there?
      Do you have first hand knowledge/information that you can share about said “lies”?
      From what I can gather, you were playing StarWars back then.
      You seem like an intelligent individual.
      Take it easy.
      You don’t know the half of it, so; (pretty please, with sugar on top); stay off of these topics.
      Go back to Chess and what have you.
      Have a nice life.

      Reply

  3. A moment for the history books.. well… might be a good idea to publish his testimony.

    Reply

    1. Don’t tell Trump , he’ll want 90% of the profit and if can’t get it. He call you names ( since he hasn’t been able fight his own battle since his father said no the first time) besides today there more Trump related books out there than both recipes and bibles

      Reply

    2. We have Ex-President Gerald Ford to thank for letting Nixon slide for his crimes. I totally agree with you! Mesa, AZ April 27, 2023

      Reply

  6. Is this the weakest man in political history? “He almost got me killed, but I’ll never give him up!”. Pathetic!

    Reply

    1. @Jerry Marty Well then maybe he should stay out of politics. He should have denounce that he had any power to reject Electoral Vote, way before hand.

      Reply

    2. @Jerry Marty he’s delusional if he thinks he still has a political career lol all of Trump’s supporters hate him now. He’s done. He has nothing to gain for protecting trump, but he has everything to lose for doing so

      Reply

  7. It is very disappointing that none of this is not being aired. This happened to America as a whole! And Americans should be able to witness what is happening about the historic insurrection!

    Reply

    2. Be disappointed. Grand Jury is a Star Chamber proceeding. Witness is not allowed an attorney. There is no judge specifying whether a question is proper or not. Person who is examined cannot call witnesses or if accusations are made, can not present any evidence. When all is said and done, you can try to pay for a grand jury transcript and you will never get one.Back when it was Star Chamber proceedings, the witness could also be tortured.

      Reply

    3. @Nasir not sure if I was talking to you or if you might have taken my answer as an attack 😁 or maybe I misunderstood you I really don’t feel like searching to see. Anywho I’m sorry that I offended you! I truly am sorry 💕💕💕 when you can’t see a person face expressions it’s easy to mistake intentions

      Reply

    3. @Fritter Foof Subpoena’s spine is only temporary, he’ll be back himself after he left the courthouse

      Reply

  11. Hopefully, Mr. Goodie Two Shoes will tell the truth under oath, at least part of it. He has to protect the person who wanted him killed. My first question would be “Why?”

    Reply

  12. I think I was most shocked by the pictures showing the transformation the Special Counsel over the years. Quite a change between then and now, he seems to be a man who has seen a thing or two.

    Reply

  13. ” my boss did indeed send his cult to kill me , but the contract for my soul says I have to love and worship him till i burn for eternity”
    Mike Pence

    Reply

  14. I would have no loyalty to the man who tried to hang me and my family. I would go out of my way to ensure it doesn’t happen again!

    Reply

    2. @Ivell Bullock telling the truth is being loyal to God. No man is above the law or God. No man is to be worshipped as a God by his followers.

      Reply

  15. Ingenious move by Smith getting Pence in to testify before Trump could cause Pence’s life to be threatened again.

    Reply

  16. Trump: Hillary must be corrupt the FBI is investigating her.
    Trump: The FBI must be corrupt they’re investigating me.

    Reply

  17. I wonder how many times Trump has tried to call him today, acting like his buddy who didn’t try to have him unalived on Jan 6th… “Hey Mike! How’s it going? Soooo, I heard you were testifying today….what kinds of questions did they ask you? What answers did you give?…”

    Reply

    1. If he gets caught doing that it’s called obstruction of justice and intimating a witness/ tampering and is a crime with possible jail time

      Reply

    3. ​@Deb Odonnell He has no self control though, so he’s done it to many other witnesses…He just keeps building a stronger case against himself. He’s a prime example of how you can make it as a complete moron if your dad has money and connections for most of your adult life.

      Reply

    2. @Bobby Haines * Audio testimony doesn’t lie. I just need to find 11,800 votes one more than I need. trumpy on audio “I hope Mike does the right thing.”

      Reply

