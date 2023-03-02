80 comments

    2. It would be funny if this corrupt, unqualified POS wasn’t in a position of power in our federal government

  2. So even if we took the report at face value then it would show that they were being supplied during IQ45’s administration. 🤔
    Matt really needs to do more homework 😆

    1. Excellent point.

      I think there needs to be an enquiry to make sure that Matt Gaetz’s constituents did in fact vote for him. I just can’t believe that anyone would vote for him.

    3. LMFAO, god forbid anyone object to our sending tens of billions of dollars to the most corrupt kleptocracy in Europe…

  4. So you’re telling me he has an office full of staff and NOBODY checked that source??? Somebody wants him to fail… It’s me… I’m somebody

    3. His staff is too busy combing through the Florida DMV records for 16 year olds that Matt can use for sex.

    5. Ask again? I bet even if the source is fact checked, this dumb a*s would still not ask any sensible question. It’s so sad that he and his staff are getting robbing the tax payer.

  5. Bwwwahaha. Gaetz grew up thinking -believing the “WEEKLY WORLD NEWS” was real journalism. That “BAT BOY” was an honest,skilled Journalist. 😉

  6. For someone always ranting about “propaganda” it’s so awesome he fell for some!! 😁👍

    1. He did not “fall” for it, he wants it on FOX and OAN to stoke the inbred MAGA fruitcakes.

  7. Beavis is really puttin’ in that work with his hair. If he put as much effort into actually governing and not embarrassing himself every 5 minutes, this country might be in better shape.

  8. It is March 1 and Republicans still have yet to pass any lesiglation to help Americans.

    1. ​@doof goobinsthis guy has such a weak argument he’s literally grasping at people’s old comments.

    3. @doof goobins Actually yes because unlike people like you, I support our allies and I stand with Ukraine in fighting against Russia, It’s called democracy. And also President Biden has given money to Americans and to fix our infrausture and you people complained about that too. Enough with your hprocrisy.

    4. @doof goobins
      >> defense equipment
      most of it was being useless rusting away

      >> more tax dollars
      peanuts. Especially considering that for fraction of Pentagon’s budget Ukraine is nullifying conventional military of one of America’s main rival. Damn good deal.

    5. @doof goobins Again, focused on this issue in this video, it is clearly shown that a US Gov rep is unknowingly attempting to use foreign propaganda because it supports his agenda. No matter who he is (or is not), this is a real problem.

      I can agree that, with few exceptions, we should fix many of our broken laws before adding more, but that’s a different discussion for a different place and time.

    1. That is one of the best assessments I’ve ever heard. Thank you for enhancing my future articulations against “idiots at work”😂😂

    2. Matt Gaetz is so full of himself.
      What happened re the 17yr who was taken across state line.
      He’s a paedophile.

  12. When you google something and you forget to check the original source, I don’t know if I should laugh or cry that we have people in congress like him 😅

    1. @Amy just talked to my half-blood Ugandan brother who said what you said was wrong. His sources are legit 😆

    3. ​@Amy racism in Ukraine? Don’t make me laugh. My brother (we are black by the way) use to vacation there all the time SPECIFICALLY BECAUSE IT WAS NOT RACIST. You’re a clown.

    5. @Amy Get off Fox news. They talk too much false conspiracies. It’s not good for your brain. And Gaetz is the worst politician that ever lived.

  13. /facepalm
    How strange to feel second-hand embarrassment for someone as totally shameless as this Gaetz guy

    1. @T McD you’re so clever. I’m guessing you’re the type of guy who wears two masks while driving your car alone. Come on MCD admit it. I don’t watch cable news, there all spineless.

    3. @Shadow  that’s what you say Chester Chester Chile Moe Lester. But so far you’ve sent $200 Billion in American tax payer’s dollars to Ukraine – who isn’t even a member of NATO trying to start WW3. And yet there’s no journalists and no video footage coming out of the country.

      Wonder why that is Mein Fuhrer?

      Is it because there’s something about the Ukrainian forces you don’t want people to see?

    4. @Shadow  Hey… here’s an idea… why don’t you type the words *_”Roman Catholic Penitents”_* into your phone and *LOOK AT THE IMAGES* of Joe Biden, AOC, Nazi Pelosi, Gavin Newsome, Coumo, Wolf, Witmer, Beta O’Dorke, Peter Buttjug, Trudeau, Liz Cheney, Bill Gates, and Roman Catholic Mussolini, Hitler’s, Franco’s, Machiavelli, and Fauci’s Roman Catholic Mafia, sex trafficking, Phentanyl Cartel, Organized Crime “woke” religion that pops up.

      Then you can try to tell me you really “changed sides” Groomer.

      What’s it going to hurt? Any Search Engine. Any device. Look at the images. “Roman Catholic Penitents”. Go have a look. And show the world what you and your Roman Catholic party are really about.

    5. ​@Michael Smith don’t bullshit. this might not be treason but don’t give me that dogshit Nazi argument when the president of Ukraine is a Jew.

  16. The only benefit the American public gets out of Matt Gaetz or MTG being on committees, is to witness how incredibly ignorant they both are.

    1. Perhaps that may cause their respective constituencies to think again when they are up for reelection.

  18. We have supporters of January 6th insurrection sitting on Committees of National Security and no one has any problems with it. Not one single member of the House who supported the insurrection have been brought to trial or faced any consequences of their actions and yet they are privy to the country’s defense secrets.

  19. Can someone educate this congressman not put out agents at risk! This is what happens when they put people that believe in conspiracy theories

