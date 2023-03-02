37 comments

  1. He’s guilty. Anyone who’s paid close attention to the forensic evidence, the testimonies and everything knows it. It’s not a random vigilante or drug bs.

  2. Nathan you are Amelia’s double, wee cutie. 💙 poor Philly Bear 🐻 having all those needles stuck in your poor paws. There’s only one Phil and we love him. ❤️ 🐻❤️🐻❤️🐻❤️

  4. He did try to have himself killed. So killing others might not be that big a deal. His son was about to go to trial for killing a girl. That would damage the family name.

  6. The defence and Alex’ own testimony created confusion. The same answer every time frustrated the State (Waters) making Alex look like a calm individual. He shows no remorse for anything. Yet can’t remember anything to give any form of viable evidence of his ‘good character’ I’m sure if I fleeced someone of every penny, I would be like, yeah I told them this. I acted of my own accord and to the effect of I said this this and this. Everything he has done and said is to save his own bacon.

  11. لابد أن تتضافر الجهود الأممية و الدولية لأجل التعاون و التضامن و التكافل و التكاتف و الإتحاد و التشاور لأجل تثبيت آليات السلم و السلام العالمي للعالم أجمع ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  12. Beyond a reasonable doubt? Not quite. Conspiracy to commit murder would make sense, but they went with malice murder, first degree murder. I can’t agree with a guilty verdict for that charge.
    Its crazy to me how people are rationalizing a guilty verdict because he has lied and done bad things. He did bad “white collar” bad things. If its conspiracy to commit murder and we have two assassins running around because they convicted him and investigated nothing further thats a danger to the public. I don’t understand how he shot two different guns at his family within a short span of time.

  13. There is no motive! What motive? What, that he wanted to create a distraction? He could have done a million things to create a distraction instead of committing double murder.

  15. Us here us SC are thrilled to see this operation exposed and hopefully go down forever to a small cell.

