83 comments
A fourth one? Good grief!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s all BS. They are trying to create a narrative.
really. i was taking my 2 hr walk and was wondering if another incident occurred today. when I got home I checked youtube feed and … sure enough!
Nothing says air defence competency like shooting down sky trash over a lake because you can’t actually tell them apart from the real Chinese spy balloon.
Tomorrow there will be another, maybe 2. Tuesday another, Wednesday yet another…..and so on.
only 95 left to go
There’s something very strange going on..
@De Cobut we’re watching all of it
@Yan 30 I agree with your comment 100%! To me this feels a little like the Roswell cover-up all over again. As far as the 3 smaller “cylinder shaped objects” go we definitely shouldn’t be pointing fingers at our adversaries until we have solid proof. Going to war with China would be a lose-lose situation for everyone. On the other had we don’t want to kick off an intergalactic war either. I just hope the Pentagon and the DOD get this right and are transparent with us. 🥺
Those following the UAP subject have been saying this for decades.
@Ole Fella OK CCP bot
@No Name looooool
This is crazy 🤦🏽♂️
Breaking news: Congressman George Santos reveals himself as the pilot that took down the unknown object.
joe biden is the pilot lah
😄
And democrats called it mostly peaceful
💀 😂
MAN IT IS SERIOUSLY SERIOUSLY NOT THE TIME FOR THIS MAN PLEASE. WE ARE IN A NATIONALBSECURITY SITUATION.
Hello.thank you for coordinating the shooting of this objects we just don’t know what they are 😳
It is insane that they are shooting things that they dont know what they are. Insane that the American people are not asking enough questions as in why was it shot down? Considering the military gives audio warnings to any craft moving in restristec airspace before knocking it down, this lets us know that the ‘object’ did not respond. So, it it did not respond, it clearly wanted to die, if it wanted to die then it is probably a direct attack to the U.S which SHOULD BE communicated to all citizens.
Seems we are under attack, or someone is trying to test our readiness and how alert we are
Not an alarmist, but why hasn’t a state of Emergency been declared by our president, after the 2nd &3rd Incident, now we’ve had more I think than they’re telling us, Trying to avert panic~?~
Indeed….🔯👁️☯️👁️🔯
It’s just a prototype jet practicing in sunny summer day…..of america….nothing to worry about…but the shifting Earth axis rotation is a serious threat to our planet….
You think? The Chinese are preparing for military operations against Taiwan.
@“My leg!” Guy “For the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” Romans 6verse 23
A public announcement should be made by government.
They would just lie about it.
And exactly what good would come of that… all they tell us is lies… it’s always kill it before we know anything about it… that’s not right…
Seeing some of the comments in here I can understand why they choose to keep it quiet 🙄
@Tim John Un now now, we’re mature enough and level headed to deal with whatever the truth maybe. Now I got to go get my tin foil hat and head for the lake. I hear they are afraid of water
@Tim John Un in a funny world, they would tell everyone.. except you
Sometimes you have to be carful what the thing may be carrying, before shooting it down perhaps?
I’m fairly certain the US government knows exactly what these things are and the risk
@Gentleman Edo tv A few dumb dumbs don’t even understand how the virus can be spread.
true
@Gentleman Edo tv yea, the deadlier original strain
No unidentifed plane or object can come over us without permission
Interesting that these objects are all near the boundaries of US/Canada. THANK GOODNESS FOR NORAD.
Fail 😂
It’s usually better to shoot them while they’re offshore than risk people being hurt or property being damaged.
Armed forces so focused on the sky I hope they’re paying attention to the submarines!
Oh, right because the military can only do one thing at a time right!? 🙄
Why did the navy leave a secure doc in Hawaii~?
That’s navy dear.
If only we had military organizations that focused on the sky, another on the land and a third on the water 🙂
@Aerospace Educationthat would be amazing
Interesting times we living in.
Whoever is responsible for these objects they are putting civilian flights in danger, it really needs to stop.
@Peter Davis this is calm to you?
Right….their just going to stop. Lol. This is a serious national security problem. We are literally on high alert.
@Anonymous white an unknown object roving in your house and you will tell your wife and kids don’t assume danger.
Interesting the awareness of unidentified objects reported to America,but when REAL UFOs are spotted DAILY on radar,the government hides every sighting from the public,but make this public. What a scam we live in
Something is seriously going on and we all need to stay very careful and watchful.
@Colton Taylor I hear it’s the triangle ones to look out for as well 🙅🏻♀️
Nah, it is just an overreaction just because some people complained that the Chinese balloon was not taken out earlier.
@Serg10x M. China shot one down today to buy the way it’s not just us they didn’t tell you that tho.
“Americans” are in fear…at last..
@Salta Pozo this American isn’t
Something extremely strange is going on. I wonder how long this has been going on and why.
Not too strange, honestly. Probably NORAD simply recalibrated its detection systems and we’re noticing things that have been moving around the airspace all along(including spy balloons) and a political maneuver to be more aggressive about it and announce it.
they’re hear
Interesting how manipulation CNN asks the senator what he makes of 3 more objects in 3 days over our country, and MAGICALLY, with our great technology,they lose his audio.Cnn didnt want him to answer that question. So obvious as soon as the question was asked. What a scam we now live in
Something is going on alright and it has nothing to do with what they’re talking about.
1:35 Hm, so NORAD was able to easily track these objects because they’ve adjusted their radar to detect slow moving, high altitude objects? What fast moving, low altitude objects has NORAD adjusted away from detecting now? Cruise missles are low and fast I think. Or planes.
I heard someone from the news mention the U.S.S Nimitz situation years ago. I highly doubt the craft downed over the past few days were “UFOs” in the extraterrestrial sense of the word. According to interviews from the pilots from the Nimitz event those craft they’d never have a chance in shooting down. The crafts over the past few days makes sense that they’re drones. Drones of what nature I have no idea. I think back to WW2 history the U.S provoked Japan into an attack by freezing its assets and that’s how you got Pearl Harbor. The U.S neutered China with heavy tech sanctions. It makes sense that China is going to fight back. These drones could be looking for landing sites. You’d need massive cyber attacks to put north America in the dark before an invasion which I believe they were practicing with the flight navigation outages in the U.S and Canada and the nation wide power outage in Pakistan. The U.S will never enter a major war unless the people believe they received the first blow. Pearl Harbor, Gulf of Tonkin, 9/11
UFOs are not “the extraterrestrial sense” as no one can confirm what they are. But they certainly have been a mystery for over 75 years.
Do you have a clue what Japan was upto in China in the late ’30 and early 40’s??????????
@TheHighlanderprime I believe in the existence of extraterrestrial life it makes sense, I believe some UFO’s are extraterrestrial craft. I believe that their purpose here is scientific observation similar to how we have uncontacted tribes here on earth and we study ancient cultures to try to learn more about ourselves. I believe they at least had a non interference policy up until Hiroshima and Nagasaki. If UFO’s interfere with anything it’s probably to prevent us from destroying ourselves which we would because we have no idea what we’re doing 10,000 years of horse and buggy to 100 or so years of rapid technological advancement. Anyway if you’re an advanced extraterrestrial species you’re not going to bring intergalactic ships to a planet if they could be destroyed with sidewinder missiles. In comparison that’s like a member of an uncontacted tribe taking out a F22 with his bow and arrow. Not going to happen. You can go online and Google uncontacted tribe South America. Some idiot in a helicopter went into the amazon somewhere and flew over a village of an uncontacted tribe and they were firing arrows at the helicopter. That picture puts things into perspective for me when it comes to UFO’S
@Dan R what were they doing
Calm down everyone, These objects didn’t just show up this week. It’s been happening for sometime. They just weren’t monitoring for slow moving high altitude objects effectively. Now that they are they’re finding them. They dropped the ball and now they are making up for it and are hyper focused on those parameters. Hence they are finding things and activities that have been happening much longer than the passed couple weeks.
It’s kind of hard to stay calm when it appears like there was a serious campaign of spying that was occurring against strategic US sites, and it wasn’t being taken seriously for years. This is a major failure on behalf of the defense department.
Maybe as long as the fall of 2019. That’s when a friend of mine got some pictures from a cruise ship off the coast of Maine near Bar Harbor. In those pictures where at least 40 or more shiny disks that were flying in formation. Next thing we know, covid breaks out. Made me wonder
You dont realize how much of a threat we are in right now. This is serious. A balloon crossed over our country that is a national threat
@Sandy Allen Oh good grief
I would bet money these objects are always there, for years, moving around, and only just now are we noticing them because of the hoopla from the initial balloon
They need to come out and make a statement at this point whether it’s been going on and they just found out whether they just decided to talk about it they need to come out and make a statement people are gonna start putting bullshit out there and scaring everybody if you don’t
I am not saying it’s aliens…
“Objects Objects Objects”…They shot the f-ing thing down! Tell us what it is already!