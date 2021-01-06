Perdue and Loeffler address crowd as votes are counted in Georgia runoff | USA TODAY

Republican candidates deliver remarks as votes are counted in Georgia's election to fill two Senate seats.
Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday for a pair of runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, marking the end of the tumultuous 2020 election cycle that saw Republicans make gains in Congress while losing the White House.

The elections are being held as President Donald Trump continues to allege without evidence that widespread voter fraud in Georgia caused his loss to Joe Biden on Nov. 3. Republicans are worried those claims – punctuated by Trump's extraordinary phone call Saturday when he tried to pressure GOP state officials to overturn November's election – could discourage GOP voters from turning out Tuesday.

80 Comments on "Perdue and Loeffler address crowd as votes are counted in Georgia runoff | USA TODAY"

  1. Emulex | January 6, 2021 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    inb4 “ITS FRAUD”

    • jerry sims | January 6, 2021 at 3:40 AM | Reply

      @Jonathan Lowery What is your point?

    • Marcus Aurelius | January 6, 2021 at 4:39 AM | Reply

      Lugenpresse 2016: Putin and Russia “hacked the elections” for Trump when Obama was in office.

      Lugenpresse 2020: The most evil, corrupt, misogynist, racist, bigoted, homophobe ran the safest, fairest, and cleanest elections in US History. No fraud whatsoever!

    • Googlesucks100 Ballsandshafts | January 6, 2021 at 6:13 AM | Reply

      @Marcus Aurelius ummmm did you miss 4 year investigation by Robert Mueller who concluded no collusion and didn’t find a shred of evidence not even first hand testimony? Are you a child?

    • Marcus Aurelius | January 6, 2021 at 6:17 AM | Reply

      @Googlesucks100 Ballsandshafts I’m not the one with a children’s reading level. Lugenpresse means “Lying Press”. I’m just repeating the absurd narrative of the Lying Press.

    • Dyani | January 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM | Reply

      @Not Cthulhu You think you’re a genius 🤣

  2. Abraham Lincoln | January 6, 2021 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    Fact check: The AP has called the Senate Election for Badacaffcare.

  3. Tony Stank | January 6, 2021 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Come on people can we start the entertainment in the comments already?? I hate being early sometimes

    • Anthony Gilbert | January 6, 2021 at 3:12 AM | Reply

      I’m real disappointed in MAGA right now… they must not of heard the news yet 😂😂😂😂. I haven’t seen not one N-word, fake woke, or snowflake comment yet. Wake tf up MAGA and entertain me. When the Dems lost to Trump, the comment section was full of salty Dems. It’s your time now 😂😂😂😂😂

    • Toruko-ishi Bravo2Zulu | January 6, 2021 at 5:09 AM | Reply

      How about conservative mirrors
      reflecting a tad before throwing
      us a reflection of what we see?

    • ha ha | January 6, 2021 at 5:36 AM | Reply

      @Astilea Lavatica ឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឹឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឹឹឹឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឆឹឹឹឹឆឹឹឹឹឹឹឆឹឋឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឆឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឆឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹងឹឹឹឹងឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹឹងឹងឹងឹឹងឹឹងឹឹងឹឹងឹឹឹឹហឹហឹឹងឹងឹងឹងងឹងឹងឹងឹងឹងឹហឹឹងឹងឹហឹងឹឹហហឹងឹងឹហឹហឹងឬសងសឹកនាងឬសងសឹកនាងឋ២ងប១ង១ឹងឹឹ១១ឹឹត១ង១១ឹង១១ងឹឹ១ឹ១ងវឋឹង១១១ឹឹឋ១ត១១១ឹងឹត១១ឹឆ១ឹឹង១តឹ១ឹឆងតងងឹឹឹងឹឹឹហឹវឹឹង១ហ១ហ១ឹងឹត១ហឹតឹឹឹឹងឹង១ហឹឹងឹ១តតឹតឹឹឹឹ១ហ១ឹហឹតឆឹហឹឹឹ១តឹហឹឹង១ឹហង៣ឹឆងឹហវ១ឲ

    • Owen | January 6, 2021 at 6:37 AM | Reply

      @Astilea Lavatica lol if Trump is evil I wonder what that makes you. I bet you haven’t done nearly as much with your life and I bet if you were to measure how much good Trump has done vs You as an individual. I’ll bet all my money you’re much much more pathetic and evil

  4. V01D | January 6, 2021 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    Minority Leader Mitch going to be upset about this one.

    • Frostbite38 | January 6, 2021 at 2:44 AM | Reply

      @Astilea Lavatica I read that entire thing actually and I mostly agree with you except we will get a working vaccine, maybe not this first one seeing as how they allowed corners to be cut to get it put out but we will get one.

      And i cannot confirm nor deny that Trump would of been too late to block travel but even if he would have I do still feel like someway, somehow it would of gotten in

    • Electric Rune Games | January 6, 2021 at 2:48 AM | Reply

      @Barkley Now that we’re in control; Stage 2! Where the nanobots hidden in the COVID vaccine will remove all Republican genes from America!

    • Barkley | January 6, 2021 at 3:38 AM | Reply

      @diego torres I know that. Ill believe that the democrats arent cheating the next time the next time republicans win something.

    • Amran Salleh | January 6, 2021 at 5:26 AM | Reply

      Bye bye Moscow mitch 🇷🇺

    • Kimberly Hubbard | January 6, 2021 at 5:35 AM | Reply

      Hey, hey good bye!👋

  5. Rodney Smart | January 6, 2021 at 12:39 AM | Reply

    I prefer senators that don’t profit from insider trading during a pandemic

  6. The Epstein Diaries | January 6, 2021 at 12:39 AM | Reply

    While we wait for the results, just a reminder that the average Human blinks 15-20 times every 60 seconds

  7. Marie Pierre | January 6, 2021 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    Who they started the machine before count is very important in elections night

  8. Alex Hayes | January 6, 2021 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    it would be nice to hear people talk when they give a speech instead of muting all but 1% of the speeches 3:39:16 and 3:40:58 do your job better @USA TODAY

  9. Dillon Brooks - Colorado Homes | January 6, 2021 at 12:45 AM | Reply

    I prefer to not have corrupt liars that are evil in Congress

    • Marcia Sandberg | January 6, 2021 at 2:55 AM | Reply

      @Arc Way too many of us are over their projections. Hallelujah, minority Mitch

    • TurkeyMaze | January 6, 2021 at 4:04 AM | Reply

      That’s RIGHT!

      GET WARNOCK OUT!

    • Marcia Sandberg | January 6, 2021 at 4:20 AM | Reply

      @TurkeyMaze Warnock won. tantrums are your go to, I guess

    • Lorenzo Stewart | January 6, 2021 at 4:42 AM | Reply

      @MuffinMike corrupt : marked by immorality and perversion… the definition as per google… so by those words. name one politician that hasn’t lied? They’re all corrupt sheeple.

    • Jeffrey Smith | January 6, 2021 at 6:21 AM | Reply

      America is done. Democrats control congress and senate. Its over folks. You better get ready for a huge unemployment, big companies will leave america, small businesses will go down and their will be a lot more homeless people. You made be one of them. You fools who voted democrats.

  10. Peggy Moore | January 6, 2021 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    BYE BYE CROOKS

    • Tina Huston | January 6, 2021 at 2:31 AM | Reply

      The Dem/Communists are undoubtedly crooks. This election was heisted. CNN showed a 32400 DROP in vote count for Purdue. The left is going to pay.

    • Drew Gates | January 6, 2021 at 2:34 AM | Reply

      Yeah you commie crooks ossoff and warnock.

    • Gozoman24 | January 6, 2021 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      @Tina Huston I saw that too- definitely qualifies as “evidence” in my book!

    • Amen and Awomen | January 6, 2021 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      @toob maniac 10 thousands votes fed to Ossoff at 2:30 in the morning to take the lead at the very end … Rght on schedule

    • Marcus Aurelius | January 6, 2021 at 4:41 AM | Reply

      Lugenpresse 2016: Putin and Russia “hacked the elections” for Trump when Obama was in office.

      Lugenpresse 2020: The most evil, corrupt, misogynist, racist, bigoted, homophobe ran the safest, fairest, and cleanest elections in US History. No fraud whatsoever!

  11. 6BT_ Str86 | January 6, 2021 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Wait. Wait. STOP THE COUNT!
    (the bowl just overflowed in the girls boodua)

  12. Tangela Carter | January 6, 2021 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    Stop the count.
    Count the stop.
    Hop on pop.

    • Marcus Aurelius | January 6, 2021 at 4:38 AM | Reply

      Lugenpresse 2016: Putin and Russia “hacked the elections” for Trump when Obama was in office.

      Lugenpresse 2020: The most evil, corrupt, misogynist, racist, bigoted, homophobe ran the safest, fairest, and cleanest elections in US History. No fraud whatsoever!

    • Giselle Austin | January 6, 2021 at 4:59 AM | Reply

      This made me giggle! Ha!

    • Drew Gates | January 6, 2021 at 5:17 AM | Reply

      @Marcus Aurelius biden?? “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids”

    • Drew Gates | January 6, 2021 at 5:21 AM | Reply

      Tangela.<----lol

    • Lupita won | January 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM | Reply

      @Drew Gates rump the orange president said You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p**sy. You can do anything.”

  13. J Bell | January 6, 2021 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    Oh Evil Mitch. He’s gonna poop in his diaper when he loses majority.

    • Samey Abinanti | January 6, 2021 at 4:17 AM | Reply

      Sometimes they land on black and
      Sometimes they land on jackpot.

    • Marcia Sandberg | January 6, 2021 at 4:24 AM | Reply

      @The awesome werewolf then he didn’t give enough tithing to his master trump, that’s what happens

    • Marcus Aurelius | January 6, 2021 at 4:38 AM | Reply

      Lugenpresse 2016: Putin and Russia “hacked the elections” for Trump when Obama was in office.

      Lugenpresse 2020: The most evil, corrupt, misogynist, racist, bigoted, homophobe ran the safest, fairest, and cleanest elections in US History. No fraud whatsoever!

    • Marcia Sandberg | January 6, 2021 at 5:10 AM | Reply

      @Marcus Aurelius Actually I believe they were saying it was Russian interference through fake news distributions on social media. Amazing what schoolyard gossip can do on the naïve. Nevertheless, are you claiming oodles of election fraud led to trump losing this last election? How about tonights election? Got any good gossip you’d like to spread? Lügenpresse, nice nazi slur there, comrade.

    • jzmun | January 6, 2021 at 6:36 AM | Reply

      Hopefully , let’s not count our chickens yet, jeje. I do agree that evil monster has to go, I don’t see what Kentucky sees in him, maybe its his blue hands. SMH

  14. Jack Witty | January 6, 2021 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    Lol they might’ve won if they werent busy insider trading

  15. Jeff | January 6, 2021 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    Will she fight to ensure every Georgian has access to insider trading?

    • Derrick G. | January 6, 2021 at 3:27 AM | Reply

      You mean to tell me that your spouse isn’t Chairman of the NYSE? Wow, maybe you just need to bootstrap a bit harder.

    • Marcus Aurelius | January 6, 2021 at 4:38 AM | Reply

      Lugenpresse 2016: Putin and Russia “hacked the elections” for Trump when Obama was in office.

      Lugenpresse 2020: The most evil, corrupt, misogynist, racist, bigoted, homophobe ran the safest, fairest, and cleanest elections in US History. No fraud whatsoever!

    • Billie Young | January 6, 2021 at 6:41 AM | Reply

      we can only hope so

  16. DeWayne Hasty | January 6, 2021 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    Respect to all of the election officials that have put up with a tremendous amount of pressure! It’s refreshing to see that there are honorable people in the world still that think truth matters.

  17. masokotanga2112 | January 6, 2021 at 3:23 AM | Reply

    Purdue and Loeffler will have plenty of free time to trade stocks and options in this frothy market! 📈💸🚀🇺🇸

  18. Storm Blessed | January 6, 2021 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    “My nipples are very sensitive.” -Arnold Schwarzenegger, from the acclaimed motion picture, Junior.

  19. R Imes | January 6, 2021 at 4:36 AM | Reply

    Stop waking me up, Im trying to sleep everyone..

