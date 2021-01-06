Perdue and Loeffler address crowd as votes are counted in Georgia runoff | USA TODAY

Republican candidates deliver remarks as votes are counted in Georgia's election to fill two Senate seats.
Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday for a pair of runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate, marking the end of the tumultuous 2020 election cycle that saw Republicans make gains in Congress while losing the White House.
The elections are being held as President Donald Trump continues to allege without evidence that widespread voter fraud in Georgia caused his loss to Joe Biden on Nov. 3. Republicans are worried those claims – punctuated by Trump's extraordinary phone call Saturday when he tried to pressure GOP state officials to overturn November's election – could discourage GOP voters from turning out Tuesday.
@Jonathan Lowery What is your point?
Lugenpresse 2016: Putin and Russia “hacked the elections” for Trump when Obama was in office.
Lugenpresse 2020: The most evil, corrupt, misogynist, racist, bigoted, homophobe ran the safest, fairest, and cleanest elections in US History. No fraud whatsoever!
@Marcus Aurelius ummmm did you miss 4 year investigation by Robert Mueller who concluded no collusion and didn’t find a shred of evidence not even first hand testimony? Are you a child?
@Googlesucks100 Ballsandshafts I’m not the one with a children’s reading level. Lugenpresse means “Lying Press”. I’m just repeating the absurd narrative of the Lying Press.
Fact check: The AP has called the Senate Election for Badacaffcare.
F the AP. If L and P don’t win we will give the D’s irish democracy.
Minority Leader Mitch going to be upset about this one.
@Astilea Lavatica I read that entire thing actually and I mostly agree with you except we will get a working vaccine, maybe not this first one seeing as how they allowed corners to be cut to get it put out but we will get one.
And i cannot confirm nor deny that Trump would of been too late to block travel but even if he would have I do still feel like someway, somehow it would of gotten in
@Barkley Now that we’re in control; Stage 2! Where the nanobots hidden in the COVID vaccine will remove all Republican genes from America!
@diego torres I know that. Ill believe that the democrats arent cheating the next time the next time republicans win something.
Bye bye Moscow mitch 🇷🇺
Hey, hey good bye!👋
I prefer senators that don’t profit from insider trading during a pandemic
@J R ima ask u like the reporter asked this clown that day before he threw a tantrum… “What about February, Mr. President”? 😒
@yor selrus why not present the research before you ridicule?
@J R Donald… J… “Stop the count✋”… Trump.. NEVER “stop the spread” but…. “stop… the.. count..” 🤔
@Astilea Lavatica and to think that not once during the period it took you to type all that out did you think to yourself: “is anybody even gonna read this?”
@J R cry more
While we wait for the results, just a reminder that the average Human blinks 15-20 times every 60 seconds
Who they started the machine before count is very important in elections night
it would be nice to hear people talk when they give a speech instead of muting all but 1% of the speeches 3:39:16 and 3:40:58 do your job better @USA TODAY
@EmileBea1 Ridiculous! Any BS and we check it again and We go after it again! Enough is enough!
@Jeanie Delgado y’all crazy if yall think there is fraud without a shread of direct evidence. You just want ya boy to win. Its not democratic its fascist idolization
I prefer to not have corrupt liars that are evil in Congress
@Arc Way too many of us are over their projections. Hallelujah, minority Mitch
That’s RIGHT!
GET WARNOCK OUT!
@TurkeyMaze Warnock won. tantrums are your go to, I guess
@MuffinMike corrupt : marked by immorality and perversion… the definition as per google… so by those words. name one politician that hasn’t lied? They’re all corrupt sheeple.
America is done. Democrats control congress and senate. Its over folks. You better get ready for a huge unemployment, big companies will leave america, small businesses will go down and their will be a lot more homeless people. You made be one of them. You fools who voted democrats.
BYE BYE CROOKS
The Dem/Communists are undoubtedly crooks. This election was heisted. CNN showed a 32400 DROP in vote count for Purdue. The left is going to pay.
Yeah you commie crooks ossoff and warnock.
@Tina Huston I saw that too- definitely qualifies as “evidence” in my book!
@toob maniac 10 thousands votes fed to Ossoff at 2:30 in the morning to take the lead at the very end … Rght on schedule
@Marcus Aurelius biden?? “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids”
@Drew Gates rump the orange president said You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p**sy. You can do anything.”
Oh Evil Mitch. He’s gonna poop in his diaper when he loses majority.
@The awesome werewolf then he didn’t give enough tithing to his master trump, that’s what happens
@Marcus Aurelius Actually I believe they were saying it was Russian interference through fake news distributions on social media. Amazing what schoolyard gossip can do on the naïve. Nevertheless, are you claiming oodles of election fraud led to trump losing this last election? How about tonights election? Got any good gossip you’d like to spread? Lügenpresse, nice nazi slur there, comrade.
Hopefully , let’s not count our chickens yet, jeje. I do agree that evil monster has to go, I don’t see what Kentucky sees in him, maybe its his blue hands. SMH
Lol they might’ve won if they werent busy insider trading
Will she fight to ensure every Georgian has access to insider trading?
You mean to tell me that your spouse isn’t Chairman of the NYSE? Wow, maybe you just need to bootstrap a bit harder.
we can only hope so
Respect to all of the election officials that have put up with a tremendous amount of pressure! It’s refreshing to see that there are honorable people in the world still that think truth matters.
Hear, Hear!! ❤️
No doubt
Raffensberger should be given a medal for having integrity. Something lacking right now in the Republican Partty.
Purdue and Loeffler will have plenty of free time to trade stocks and options in this frothy market! 📈💸🚀🇺🇸
