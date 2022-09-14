Pierre Poilievre accuses a parliamentary reporter of being a ‘liberal heckler’

Pierre Poilievre accuses a parliamentary reporter of being a 'liberal heckler'

  3. Reporter should lose his job for being so disrespectful. Common sense that you don’t interrupt when the man’s speaking.

    3. @BombasticLove87 , the point is the aggressive interruption and lack of civility in the reporters tone would never be tolerated if that was the prime minister. We were just talking about a culture of aggression towards members of parliament just a couple of weeks ago and then this is allowed to happen.

    4. @J In fact, quite a few said she “deserved” that treatment and that she couldn’t handle it because she was a woman. They also said politicians need to get used to that treatment. So, why are you guys all concerned now about lack of civility?

  5. He may not be a liberal heckler but definitely no professionalism and disrespectful to the point he should lose his job.

    3. @Badi Bloodworth 99% of these PP supporters won’t bother to question the fact that David Akin isn’t liberal. And even if they do, they’ll pivot and somehow “the liberals” will be to blame anyway.

    2. @Penny Yeomans The only intentional purpose of this “reporter” was to disrespect & try to sabotage and undermine Mr. Poilievre’s public announcement – please attempt tomorrow grow a properly functioning brain in the future…

    3. Aren’t politicians supposed to be accountable to the public? When they hold a press conference they should always be open to reporter questions. What is PP hiding?

  11. That journalist looked like a Boomer but seemed to have the self entitled, narcissistic behaviour of a millennial, or maybe approaching a zoomer.

  17. Aikins wound up getting a PP slap and was forced to apologize. He’ll be back, but with a muzzle and a larger Liberal gathering that he can speak through. Pierre handled this with such class!

  20. A reporters job is to report the news, not make the news. Well done to Mr. Poilievre for not falling for this reporters child like behavior.

