Pierre Poilievre accuses a parliamentary reporter of being a ‘liberal heckler’

50 comments
What that reporter did was not reporting … he is heckling and becoming a political opposition
he ADMITTED he is heckling at 0 : 14
“i am being heckled here”
—-
“you are sir”
@Penny Yeomans “Rules for thee but not for me”
@Penny Yeomans Ya did that look like Parliament
@Penny Yeomans Not by a journalist.
Notice how the actual statement is not reported. Instead the artificially created spectacle becomes the story.
Reporter should lose his job for being so disrespectful. Common sense that you don’t interrupt when the man’s speaking.
@Hairy dude What charter genius?
@roof pizza he ADMITTED he is heckling at 0 : 14
“i am being heckled here”
—-
“you are sir”
@Penny Yeomans the charter of rights and freedoms.. genius
That reporter should have been removed right away. Seriously, Justin wouldn’t have to put up with that.
@Sam Perren So you admit he answers questions, but PP will not. Cool, glad we’re on the same page.
@Pili- Pala PP does answer questions. He answered questions at this event
@BombasticLove87 , the point is the aggressive interruption and lack of civility in the reporters tone would never be tolerated if that was the prime minister. We were just talking about a culture of aggression towards members of parliament just a couple of weeks ago and then this is allowed to happen.
@J In fact, quite a few said she “deserved” that treatment and that she couldn’t handle it because she was a woman. They also said politicians need to get used to that treatment. So, why are you guys all concerned now about lack of civility?
He may not be a liberal heckler but definitely no professionalism and disrespectful to the point he should lose his job.
. Do you know who David Akin is? He isnt liberal
@Alan Macphail … cool story. 😂😂😂…. That’s quite the imagination you have there..😂😂
@Badi Bloodworth 99% of these PP supporters won’t bother to question the fact that David Akin isn’t liberal. And even if they do, they’ll pivot and somehow “the liberals” will be to blame anyway.
@Alan Macphail and I thought liberals didn’t believe in conspiracy theories. The irony is thick.
@Pili- Pala So what is he then?
Never seen him heckle trudeau!
He’s getting paid
Who gave that reporter a job , senseless and mindless
I loved it. Purposeful and meaningful.
@Penny Yeomans The only intentional purpose of this “reporter” was to disrespect & try to sabotage and undermine Mr. Poilievre’s public announcement – please attempt tomorrow grow a properly functioning brain in the future…
Put a sock in it, Dave.
This reporter is a goof
Aren’t journalists supposed to be impartial/objective???
Journalism has been watered down to nothing but a team of spokespersons for the goverment
@Guille J.I. Where do you get your news?
Aren’t politicians supposed to be accountable to the public? When they hold a press conference they should always be open to reporter questions. What is PP hiding?
They are being threatened to be defunded
That journalist looked like a Boomer but seemed to have the self entitled, narcissistic behaviour of a millennial, or maybe approaching a zoomer.
Curious why Castrudeau Broadcasting didn’t identify this guy by name.
He cant stand to have someone talk bad about his daddy Trudeau. His little temper tantrum was cute.
David Akins is unprofessional and having a melt down on live TV. He should be fired
Sounds kinda fascist getting rid of a reporter for interrupting PP
@Peter nope
@Peter you know WHAT IS fascist?
mandates
travel restrictions
martial law
seizing bank accounts
Aiken was rude and should’ve been shown the door and his press pass taken away.
Not hard to tell who David votes for.
@Felix Arsenault undecided – but not jt
Or who pays his salary
@Lukasz Kowalczuk bingo…..
@Roadbull And what if Trudeau was no longer the leader of the Liberal party?
Aikins wound up getting a PP slap and was forced to apologize. He’ll be back, but with a muzzle and a larger Liberal gathering that he can speak through. Pierre handled this with such class!
That journalist was behaving like a toddler in a candy store.
Handled that pathetic heckler like champ. Nice job!
A reporters job is to report the news, not make the news. Well done to Mr. Poilievre for not falling for this reporters child like behavior.