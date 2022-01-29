Playful dog gets ‘zoomies’ in the snow | USA TODAY

Excited pup loses his mind in the snow.

After dumping a half-foot of snow on areas from New York City to Maine — creating blizzard conditions in some regions — a powerful winter storm brought a mix of more heavy snow and strong winds to the East Coast.

