Powerful winter storm slams the East Coast | USA TODAY

A powerful winter storm has created blizzard conditions on the East Cost, leaving thousands without power.
RELATED:
Officials banned non-emergency travel in some areas and urged drivers to stay off roads. Meanwhile, thousands of flights were canceled Saturday as the storm hit, according to FlightAware. Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey said more than 85% of scheduled flights Saturday have been canceled due to the storm.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Blizzard #Weather #Noreaster
37 comments
Bless your hearts
You are the best
is about mako islands something virus moon
Remember God loves you!!!♥️
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
please turn your life around and repent🙏
the clock is ticking
Thank god i live in LA its Jan 29th and and 74 degrees outside and im legally smoking weed at the beach.
No earthquakes, wild fires, looting or people shitting in the streets today ?
You just live in a communist controlled shithole. Welcome to Biden’s America…
@Robert Coups The earthquakes happen when 100 people rush into a store and steal everything. Everything except for work boots. Work boots slow an individual down during a walk towards the welfare office.
@Robert Coups lol u jelly af bro go get some peanut butter.
I live in Bridgeport CT- 60 miles North o NYC and ALL these Extreme Snow alerts are a “dud” as we gotten No more than 4-5″”!
Yea its a bit wack, I’m in an hour away from Boston, so far about a foot and a quarter of snow.
Everything the media does these days is to whip the populace into complete panic.
@Eric Well of course it is! People on both sides continue to buy into the media and that’s why it continues to be pushed. It’s a very great experiment!
Got like 2 or 3 inches of powder in west MA. Didnt even need the snowblower
Yes normally during the winter season snow storms happen.
This is nothing compared to Tom Brady retiring.
Who?
So dramatic. I live in New York and its just a regular snowing day.
Yes, a normal event in the area. This is nothing we are not used to. Got to keep people panicking.
How does snow “Slam” anything? Where would the US media be without that word.
Come on. A snow surge? Imminent snow? Transient snow? Dictator snow? They only have so many word options on the table.
Don’t give them any ideas like using a thesaurus or creating new buzzwords. I can easily tell when an article is junk if they use words like “slam” or “debunked”, or “smashes”. Especially so when they use it IN ALL CAPS.
Haha you know! I would comment about how climate change is real and global warming is not, but… I would be attacked by both angry left-wingers and angry right-wingers. Oh wait… I did just comment.
you guys are soft af
What’s soft about this?
what’s with the DRAMATIC music …. to scare people ? PLEASE stop selling fear- its nasty….
Keep the panic going
I been thru at least 6/7 two foot+ snow falls since my early 30s, including one 45 inches a sat-Monday , you’ll make it
All truckers hear is, When you gonna deliver??
Are you kidding me? You can’t put someone on this to read this out loud??? I will not be using your channel again
20 years ago this would be reported as a peaceful storm. Today it’s doom and gloom. 😂 Gotta push that climate narrative.
LMAO must be somebody’s first day seeing snow because this ain’t nothing
Because of the economic crisis and the rate of unemployment, now is the best time to invest and make money 💯
➕❶❽❻❹❽❻❺❹❾⓿❾☎️
@Karenina I’m placing my trades with Expert Mark ASAP
I’m really happy with my first Investment with Mr Mark gave me the assurance that has made me invest without the fear of losing , i got four of my friends involved with him already
Y’all know him, I’m from UK 🇬🇧 i and my colleagues gave him a try and it has been good returns of our Investment, thanks Expert Mark
Ever since I met Mr Mark for the first time at a conference in Manchester i invested £25,000 and traded in one month making close to £143,670