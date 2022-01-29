Powerful winter storm slams the East Coast | USA TODAY 1

A powerful winter storm has created blizzard conditions on the East Cost, leaving thousands without power.

Officials banned non-emergency travel in some areas and urged drivers to stay off roads. Meanwhile, thousands of flights were canceled Saturday as the storm hit, according to FlightAware. Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey said more than 85% of scheduled flights Saturday have been canceled due to the storm.

