Trucker convoy hits Parliament Hill, demanding end to vaccine mandates

Thousands of truckers and others opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions have rolled into Ottawa on Saturday for a rally on Parliament Hill.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
79 comments
We all may EXPRESS ourselves differently, but everyone who is there, is there for an end to mandates. Period, end of story.
Nope.
@alan4sure Yup!
@alan4sure Yup! no more mandates, no more passports. Back to normal now! Take your 2 weeks to flatten the curve nonsense somewhere else.
you would be surprised what the lefties are ready to do to push this into racial tension.
Specially those federal employees who are still receiving their full paycheck after sitting in front of Netflix for 2 years; its as if they dont want this to end.
Never again Canada! On guard for thee!
Nothing incoherent about ‘end the mandates’
@Просто Парень maybe but at least we can say we tried.
do you need clarification or something?
Except mandates are made by the provinces… going to Ottawa makes no sense.
@N M the cross border mandates are federal. All provincial governments have been in lockstep with the feds, who allocated 1 billion for provinces to enforce Vax pass. So it’s not really just the provincial governments is it?
Yeah, even Biden is saying no more school closures ! Trudeau 🙉 not listening.
Ridiculous coverage , as usual
Was down there so peaceful and positive vibes
Thank you for goong
@Zebra 3 such a keyboard warrior! You’re mother must be so proud. Go run upstairs and tell her you called the convo Karen’s! You sure showed them🙄
I was getting yelled at for wearing a mask 🤷♀️
@sean w dude get a grip ya wimp
@Zebra 3 are you really that under informed….🤦🏾♂️🤦🏿♂️🤦🏼♂️🤦♂️
Big respect to truckers everywhere
@Frank Drebben all the unvaxxed nutbars and whiners descended on Ottawa, that’s why. Nobody actually living there wants to be there right now.
@alan4sure your displeasure is our delight
@alan4sure Sure thing, Karen.
shame on them
@alan4sure vax this u foo k l it no work duh i seen this at the get
Historic moment for Canada Go truckers Go Canada The world is watching and learning !
Truley my condolences goes out to that mother her lost her child.
@Kane You’re right , my bad . its a tragedy for the child , even though i support abusive mesures toward children. DeRp*
The back scene is lethal. Its evil.
@Prodigal Son 100%
These demonstrations must constantly happen all over the world until we get read of all the Covid mandates and the criminals who are enforcing them
Amen
Hopefully Canada day 2022 will be even better.
And hopefully nobody has to swear any allegiance to the Queen of England to become a Canadian citizen! How has that been maintained up until now I will never understand!!!
Never pledge allegiance to Trudeau NEVER that Dictating Twitt.
You know we are part of the commonwealth right?
Of course it’s stupid but it has not housing to do with this
Hope ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Yep I’m going to be there tomorrow I’m only 20 minutes outside of Ottawa. I hope they Park those trucks and don’t move them until the government capitulates to all of their demands
Carlotta Hamm, and we will all be standing with them! ❤️✌️
It qill be gone by sunday at 6pm
@Danny Panya we hope you will.
Come, you can easily drive till Byward market.
@Danny Panya no…it won’t
Albertans and Quebecers protesting together.
Trudeau has united Canada! 😆
🤣🤘
DO NOT MISTAKE COMMON CAUSE AS FRIEND OR ALIE
Clearly, that wasn’t his intent 😏
Canada has united against Trudeau
😂
Thank you truckers and supporters. The world is watching!
It sure is!
the free world supports the Karen Convoy! 🌎
shame on you guys
It is!! Love from Sweden❤
Ive been down town on Canada day many times before, Ive never seen crowds like this before
He’s soooo desperate to get this cop to say ppl are acting reckless omg it’s sad 😂😂😂
This isn’t a BLM protest after all.
@Fairly Odd Me What else will you allow the gov to put inside you in exchange for basic human rights? Be specific.
@Fairly Odd Me you’re just pissed you drank the koolaid and you’re sticking to it.
@Fairly Odd Me that would be the LGBQT group crying about another comdian making jokes about them again.
@Fairly Odd Me so it’s even more peaceful than a mostly peaceful protest
Prayers to all of you beautiful Canadians, stay strong stay safe and keep it peaceful
From America ❤️🇺🇸🇨🇦❤️🙏🙏🙏
Canada LOVES the USA!!
Chad Winslow, thank you. ✌️❤️from🇨🇦👋
Imagine how big it would be if this were held in July? Hopefully we don’t have to find out…
They are going to do it until they remove the mandate.They literally gonna do it every weekend if they have to.
@Tanya Wieczorek he doesn’t have to, he just say say no, and he will
@Cory LeBlanc get outta here with your defeatist attitude.
@Cory LeBlanc and we, Canadians, can just refuse to listen to and follow these authoritarian fools. True North Strong and FREE !
Extra long “self isolation” and missing in action for the coward.
glad the cop was honest. proud of Cnd they know peace.
we might be upset but we are still the peace loving Canadians
Wow…way to make everything sound negative. They’re fighting for your freedoms too. I stand with the truckers.
Imagine how we could do this in the USA we need to do it it.s way past time
We do need this, lets hope enough think so as well and it starts. if I knew how to organize something like this I would do it myself.
@TheKrazysinner Yes. This is about control not safety.
@paul macfarlane facts
yes!
We Indians are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of Canadian Truckers. Canadian Govt must end their tyrannical crackdown on peaceful protestors. We stand in solidarity with Truckers