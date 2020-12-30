PNP Critical of JLP Maiden Cay Handling – December 29 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Them rich that way
There is preferential treatment
The poorer class of people always having a hard time why
They gotta sort out the pension payment matter..One omnth ain’t that bad. Dont make it go into 2 months. Smile.
Gun man kill more than covid-19
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Are those cays not JAMAICA???All those Boats owners should be CHARGED plus their guests…which should be easy to be identified..ONE JAMAICA ONE LAW ONE JUSTICE……Are those Boats licence insured and FEES paid to date???? LOVE RICH PEOPLE ONLY NEED THEM TO PAY THE PROPER TAXES AND FEES.
It sure seems like the police check fishermen on a regular basis, they don’t crash an obvious party?(sarcasm)
That should be implemented from day one Minister you know I know everyone know Jamaican people do never ever listen so what you just have to hand down judgment and these Jamaican people the government is trapped for cash
Most Jamaicans dont have blonde hair and blue eyes
Jamaicans caught breaking the law would have black and blue eyes. Lol
Each time you’re watching the news on TVJ only that one footage why
ME NO RLLY LIKE PNP BUT I HAVE TO AGREE TO WHAT HE SAID !!!!!!
Mr Green this story is not new everything in Jamaica is difficult
Sometime I wonder if the people who work accustomed if this country belongs to them the way they act
Ones is black people the laws is there but any other nation Jamaica government don’t know about it
People use to dead before corona virus now every one dead now a corona kill them if is not gun shot are accident
Since the authority now that these places people would be going ,they should be covering the area yes they should be abide by the rules but people fed up about because the truth about this virus is not clear very sad we are confuse .
Hello Giovani, thanks for bringing us the news.
So him never see it fi sah something before it’s happened that’s why people stop like them
The truth is coming out about COVID