PNP Critical of JLP Maiden Cay Handling – December 29 2020

TOPICS:
PNP Critical of JLP Maiden Cay Handling - December 29 2020 1

December 30, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

21 Comments on "PNP Critical of JLP Maiden Cay Handling – December 29 2020"

  1. Jon - tylor Howell | December 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Them rich that way

  2. Courtney Hudson | December 29, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    There is preferential treatment

  3. Isoline Adamson | December 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    The poorer class of people always having a hard time why

  4. Anthony Richards | December 29, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    They gotta sort out the pension payment matter..One omnth ain’t that bad. Dont make it go into 2 months. Smile.

  5. Judah Clough | December 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Gun man kill more than covid-19

  6. Kadya Heslop | December 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  7. gervan myers | December 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Are those cays not JAMAICA???All those Boats owners should be CHARGED plus their guests…which should be easy to be identified..ONE JAMAICA ONE LAW ONE JUSTICE……Are those Boats licence insured and FEES paid to date???? LOVE RICH PEOPLE ONLY NEED THEM TO PAY THE PROPER TAXES AND FEES.

  8. Robert Lussier | December 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    It sure seems like the police check fishermen on a regular basis, they don’t crash an obvious party?(sarcasm)

  9. Dennis Jones | December 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    That should be implemented from day one Minister you know I know everyone know Jamaican people do never ever listen so what you just have to hand down judgment and these Jamaican people the government is trapped for cash

  10. Noami Belford | December 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Most Jamaicans dont have blonde hair and blue eyes

  11. Dennis Jones | December 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Each time you’re watching the news on TVJ only that one footage why

  12. Nelson Cole | December 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    ME NO RLLY LIKE PNP BUT I HAVE TO AGREE TO WHAT HE SAID !!!!!!

  13. Dennis Jones | December 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Mr Green this story is not new everything in Jamaica is difficult

  14. Dennis Jones | December 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Sometime I wonder if the people who work accustomed if this country belongs to them the way they act

  15. Rohan Mercurius | December 29, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Ones is black people the laws is there but any other nation Jamaica government don’t know about it

  16. Rohan Mercurius | December 29, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    People use to dead before corona virus now every one dead now a corona kill them if is not gun shot are accident

  17. Nabine Essor | December 29, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    Since the authority now that these places people would be going ,they should be covering the area yes they should be abide by the rules but people fed up about because the truth about this virus is not clear very sad we are confuse .

  18. Dawn Palmer | December 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Hello Giovani, thanks for bringing us the news.

  19. keggel reeves | December 29, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    So him never see it fi sah something before it’s happened that’s why people stop like them

  20. hall bless | December 29, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    The truth is coming out about COVID

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.