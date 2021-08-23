PNP: Gov’t Toying with Lives Amidst the Pandemic | TVJ News – August 22 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
21 comments
take the shot
Why Paulwell Stress so much is because it reach on Kd Night door step. PainP wouldn’t do better more ppl would death. Mr KD Duncan die from C19?
Repent
Speak up Mr paulwell
Ezactly nols 37
All of us MUST come together and try to figure out this virus
What economy if people can’t even afford to buy food we don’t have a economy because we the people of the country make up the economy
No better barrels no better herring no time to point fingers Jamaica needs all of you to come together and fight this invisible enemy called covid 19,and stop the throwing of stones when living in glass houses peace and love in the mighty name of Jesus christ of Nazareth
We need to stop complain and come together with a week of fasting and prayer for Gods direction.
@Delores Brown Tell Jamaican people again pls. Respect
u not better pnp
My paulwell relax sir
Talk truth Sir.
The PNP man is right
Andrew holness doesn’t think before he do things he only blamein the poor people of his wrong
Andrew holness should be showing the people some love
Yea dream weekend tru him a talk
Shut up Paulwell cause your party no better
Stop blame the government he never made the decision on his own all of you guys come together and talk about lock down.
Shame on the Prime minister of Jamaica
Andrew running the country like him yard
Philip paulwell should shut up and leave politics now him steal enough money..but Andrew is now jamaica worst priminister ever