PNP: Gov't Toying with Lives Amidst the Pandemic | TVJ News - August 22 2021 1

PNP: Gov’t Toying with Lives Amidst the Pandemic | TVJ News – August 22 2021

21 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

21 comments

  2. Why Paulwell Stress so much is because it reach on Kd Night door step. PainP wouldn’t do better more ppl would death. Mr KD Duncan die from C19?

    Reply

  6. What economy if people can’t even afford to buy food we don’t have a economy because we the people of the country make up the economy

    Reply

  7. No better barrels no better herring no time to point fingers Jamaica needs all of you to come together and fight this invisible enemy called covid 19,and stop the throwing of stones when living in glass houses peace and love in the mighty name of Jesus christ of Nazareth

    Reply

  11. The PNP man is right Andrew holness doesn’t think before he do things he only blamein the poor people of his wrong

    Reply

  15. Stop blame the government he never made the decision on his own all of you guys come together and talk about lock down.

    Reply

  18. Philip paulwell should shut up and leave politics now him steal enough money..but Andrew is now jamaica worst priminister ever

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.